 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   A strike by Budweiser workers in the UK may cause a "summer beer drought," which makes a lot of sense when you consider that droughts generally refer to a shortage of water. Drinkers of actual beer will presumably suffer no adverse effects   (cnn.com) divider line
6
    More: Fail, InBev brands, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Beer, Stella Artois, Trade union, Leuven, GMB Union, UK staff of the world  
•       •       •

56 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2022 at 8:12 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Draught
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I kind of doubt Bud is the only beer in the UK.

/kind of surprised they even drink Bud in the UK
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mugato: I kind of doubt Bud is the only beer in the UK.

/kind of surprised they even drink Bud in the UK


Everyone drinks bud. It's just something that you know what you're gonna get every time.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mugato: I kind of doubt Bud is the only beer in the UK.

/kind of surprised they even drink Bud in the UK


"...Budweiser Brewing group, the UK arm of Anheuser-Busch InBev..."

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AB_InBev_brands
 
sleze
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Bud in Germany actually tastes good because of the Fahrvegnugen beer purity laws. Does UK Bud taste as good as the German kind?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mugato: I kind of doubt Bud is the only beer in the UK.

/kind of surprised they even drink Bud in the UK


When I attended the Seahawks game in London (2018), the vast majority of beer was Bud...not Bud "Heavy" and Bud Light...just the former.

There were a few kiosks selling English beers...Hobgoblin and some other one, but it seemed like 90%+ of the beer being sold was Budweiser.

Yeesh.

/Too bad it wasn't the Czech Budweiser.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.