Minneapolis: we've investigated ourselves, and found out we might be racist
edmo
3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo
1 hour ago  
It's not often that they come to that conclusion
 
BrianGriffin
1 hour ago  
It's funny...I live in South Minneapolis and ever since "that day" I hardly ever see any cops...used to see 'em cruise by all the time. Maybe I see a cop car once a month, no matter where I drive in the city. But when I go to St Paul, I see 'em all the time.
 
mrparks
1 hour ago  
Oh wow, they're good.
 
realmolo
1 hour ago  

It isn't. But Minneapolis is one of the less-corrupt major cities in the US. I'm not *too* surprised.
 
Omnivorous
1 hour ago  
MPD officers used covert social media accounts to pose as Black community members to criticize city officials and members of NAACP.  That social media work wasn't part of any criminal investigation, said Lucero.

THIS is the "free speech" that Elon Musk wants to protect.  When it's really "Freeper speech".
 
buckeyebrain
1 hour ago  
No fecal matter, Mr. Holmes.
 
lincoln65
1 hour ago  
It's not quite what it says in the headline- the state of Minnesota, through the Department of Human Rights, investigated the (local) Minneapolis police department. You may recall them from previous incidents, such as the George Floyd murder, the George Floyd murder-inspired international uprising, the murder of Amir Locke, and of course the subject of the infamous speech given by city council members on the stage pictured below. Notably, instead of "defunding", the MPD has actually had their operating budgets raised in subsequent years (despite having many institutions such as the University of Minnesota remove their jurisdiction).

Fark user imageView Full Size


You might also find that, after the events of 2020, the racism of the Minneapolis police department is not in question. Still, it's an important step in documenting the specific cultural issues that still persist in what is ostensibly a public safety group. I recommend everyone on Fark take a moment to read even the Table of contents (pdf) from the report.
 
Fano
1 hour ago  
Surely it's like hating leprechauns: a theoretical thing more than real
 
I'm an excellent driver
1 hour ago  
"A spokesman for the Vatican later confirmed that his holiness the Pope, does in fact follow the Catholic faith..."
 
odinsposse
1 hour ago  

That's happening here too. In 2017 the DOJ wrote a report showing how terrible Chicago police were at policing. Now whenever I peek into police chats all I see is "I can't do my job because wokes will film me and say I did it wrong!" Police culture is broken.
 
cameroncrazy1984
1 hour ago  

Yet they have like 3 of the most heinous racist murders from cops in the last 3 years.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
1 hour ago  

Quality over quantity.

/ducks
 
jso2897
56 minutes ago  
Oh my God!
Don't anybody tell the children! They must never know!!
 
hardinparamedic
54 minutes ago  
Sounds like anti-white "wokeness" at work!

Clearly what we need are 300 bills at the legislature level designed to prevent this sort of thing from happening.

Bridge collapse you say? Act of god.
 
RandyJohnson
51 minutes ago  

Seems like free speech to me. What is wrong with it?
 
Omnivorous
49 minutes ago  
Vladimir PutinSeems like free speech to me. What is wrong with it?
 
realmolo
49 minutes ago  

Yup. The fact that we *actually heard about the murders* and that a cop was *convicted* is  what makes them one of the *less* corrupt cities.

Which, obviously, is a distressingly low bar. But still.
 
Al Tsheimers
48 minutes ago  
My best friend is moving from South Minneapolis in a few weeks, after being a home owner for 35 years. The MPD has been full of racists for the 50 years that I have been an adult, but the people that live there aren't helping. Snitches get stiches and drive-by shootings are real. He has had his garage door not close and be unattended 3 times, and within 30 minutes it was cleaned out. While he was in the house, but not looking out the windows.
The city leaders play political outrage games against all sides, but don't seem to understand the real issues facing both sides of the law. The politicians and community leaders just don't want to deal with the core problems.
At least Kroll no longer leads the MPD union, so that's a start. I don't know if his replacement is any better.
My friend is leaving because he says that he doesn't have enough years left to wait for improvement.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
48 minutes ago  
Lots of little nuggets in the report, just cherry-picking one:

"supervisors failed to complete a thorough and sufficient review of an officer's use of force in 48.2% of cases"

Headline would have previously read:
We haven't investigated ourselves and found we nothing wrong.
 
RandyJohnson
48 minutes ago  

See you next Tuesday. We'll have lunch.
 
webron
46 minutes ago  

This was not the criminals, I mean police investigating themselves.  This was the Minnesota Department of Human Rights.  The police, i am sure still maintain that they are perfect heroes who everyone loves, and anyone who says differently is likely to get a beat down and tossed into the paddy wagon.
 
Mrtraveler01
45 minutes ago  

Funny.

Here in St. Louis, we had a ton of speed traps all over the various small towns and villages surrounding St. Louis.

Then Michael Brown happened and suddenly all those speed traps magically went away.
 
Ragin' Asian
44 minutes ago  
Let's add sexist and homophobic to make it a thruple.
 
Omnivorous
42 minutes ago  
Randy Johnson: See you next Tuesday. We'll have lunch.

The last time that I saw you I kicked your adze on the golf course at Harbour Pointe.  So, no I don't need to see someone who cheats at golf like Trump.
 
Godscrack
41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
36 minutes ago  

I don't think I've ever been that happy to do anything in my entire life.
 
Kit Fister
34 minutes ago  

Infantile deduction, Archie, now fetch me a beer!
 
lincoln65
30 minutes ago  

That you know about! Seriously.

Part of the reason for this, like "oh my gosh, what is going on there, it seems like something changed in the last five years" is because something did change in the last five years. Minneapolis body cam laws started in 2016.

There's still states that don't have body camera laws at all.
 
Giant Clown Shoe
23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


pigs aren't the only problem
 
Bith Set Me Up
22 minutes ago  
Police: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube Wf4cea5oObY
 
RCL
21 minutes ago  

It truly is a farking backwards world when your definition of "free speech" means "removing the speech we don't like from public view."

Oh, wait - let me pre-empt your response: It's ok because "we're on the right side of history" and the other side are "farking monsters" and "causing irreparable harm", right?

Just wait until the tables turn on you. "First they came for the trade union workers..."
 
farkitallletitend
16 minutes ago  
Really, a two year study. A cop murders a black man for the world to see on video and the other cops stand around and let him do it, keeping those that would help at bay protecting the murderer and that doesn't provide enough insight to say gee this department without a doubt is farkin' racist. I'm a little slow on the uptake sometimes but JC.
 
Marshmallow Jones
11 minutes ago  
Ok, put in place an all-POC force, and relax policing standards.  Maybe Minneapolis turns into paradise in a month for all of the city-dwellers.

/I bet it won't
 
Fireproof
6 minutes ago  
Detective Holmes must have been in charge of that investigation.

Next, he is assigned to see if there is shiat in this toilet that was just cleaned.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.