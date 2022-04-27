 Skip to content
"And winner for the most raisins in the potato salad is"
3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  
0_o
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  
There are no winners here

/my mom would totally enter a contest like that, she would probably also include apple slices and lots of grated carrot.... Too sweet!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  
I...I...I... Just, what?

Excuse me?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  
Authentic Juneteenth potato salad is super spicy because they add celery.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
I have never heard of anyone putting raisons in potato salad. Where did this come from?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  

shastacola: I have never heard of anyone putting raisons in potato salad. Where did this come from?


Hell. It came straight from Hell and it should go back there right away.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: I...I...I... Just, what?

Excuse me?


Honkeys. It's honkeys again.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
"Arkansas's top restaurants..."

I'm guessing from the photo those would be White Castle and Cracker Barrel.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  

shastacola: I have never heard of anyone putting raisons in potato salad. Where did this come from?


See my previous comment.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
For a Fist Full of Cole Slaw (Live)
Youtube VI3gZCPduW8
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
Tater Salad - Ron White
Youtube -enTBWgtVPY
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
I don't know how to screenshot this sh*t...

Someguy: "Do blacks get in for free?"

DAG: "Yes, to the kitchen."

OK, I need to catch my breath now.
 
sigdiamond2000 [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

sigdiamond2000: [Fark user image image 339x425]


I like that it's from Weight Watchers
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
I bet someone with middle in the name...
 
bughunter
1 hour ago  

shastacola: I have never heard of anyone putting raisons in potato salad. Where did this come from?


The Waldorf Astoria?
 
bughunter
1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Authentic Juneteenth potato salad is super spicy because they add celery.


I had a neighbor bring potato salad seasoned with cayenne to a housewarming party.

It was the bomb...
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

shastacola: I have never heard of anyone putting raisons in potato salad. Where did this come from?


The relevant part is 5 minutes in, but the whole thing is funny.

Black Jeopardy with Chadwick Boseman - SNL
Youtube hzMzFGgmQOc


Him dying still stings.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

shastacola: I have never heard of anyone putting raisons in potato salad. Where did this come from?


Black Jeopardy with Chadwick Boseman - SNL
Youtube hzMzFGgmQOc


I don't know if this is THE first reference to raisins in the potato salad, but this is the first time I heard it referenced.
 
browntimmy
1 hour ago  
I know there are many ways to make potato salad, but whatever the "default" one is that many grocery stores and restaurants serve is complete ass. Aren't you supposed to be able to taste the potatoes?
 
fearmongert
1 hour ago  
Black Jeopardy Remake (Karen's Potato Salad)
Youtube lLkmZzcedhs
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Can someone post the Black Jeopardy SNL skit?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Rex:I'm sorry.  I thought they said, "Seoul Food".
David:Why you Dunce!  They said, "Soul Food" *double eye poke*
Heather:Hey! Whadda ya gotta go and do that for?
David:*slap*
Heather: Why I oughta...
David:Com'ere you knuckle heads!  *heads clunk*
Rex:Whoop whoop whoop whoop whoop!
Heather:Nyung nyung nyung
 
joaquin closet [BareFark]
1 hour ago  
Standing out like ants in the sugar bowl...
 
UltimaCS
1 hour ago  
Based on a cursory googling, these 3 are a footbaw coach turned columnist, an indie rock singer, and a footbaw tosser turned news announcer. So, it's a random mishmash of D-list nobodies. I don't know what to make of this.
 
big pig peaches
1 hour ago  

shastacola: I have never heard of anyone putting raisons in potato salad. Where did this come from?


I think it's confusion with a Waldorf salad, which is actually a chicken salad. Still gross.

The black chef at my college cafeteria put raisins in almost everything including in the spaghetti sauce, so I have no idea where the white people  and raisins stereotype comes from. Maybe it's a southern thing. Maybe he only did it because he heard the stereotype and thought that's what white people like. This was way pre-internet though and I never even heard of it until much more recently.

/Every Wednesday in February was soul food night.
//fried chicken and collard greens
///I kid you not
 
Arkanaut
1 hour ago  

foo monkey: shastacola: I have never heard of anyone putting raisons in potato salad. Where did this come from?

The relevant part is 5 minutes in, but the whole thing is funny.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/hzMzFGgmQOc]

Him dying still stings.


Is that also where the "Karen" thing (as a shorthand for a self-righteous white lady) got started? I feel like the timing is right in terms of when that entered our cultural milieu.
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Proper soul food

Key & Peele - Soul Food
Youtube 3zDHSLDY0Q8
 
p89tech [TotalFark]
56 minutes ago  

foo monkey: shastacola: I have never heard of anyone putting raisons in potato salad. Where did this come from?

The relevant part is 5 minutes in, but the whole thing is funny.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/hzMzFGgmQOc]

Him dying still stings.


I'll see you Chadwick Boseman on SNL and raise you Dave Chappelle on Chappelle's Show.

Chappelle's Show - I Know Black People Pt. 1
Youtube oDcA9BIB_NQ
 
oldfarthenry
56 minutes ago  
Raisins - failed grapes that ruin everything!
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
56 minutes ago  

shastacola: I have never heard of anyone putting raisons in potato salad. Where did this come from?


Its a SNL joke about suburbian white people.

https://knowyourmeme.com/memes/raisin-potato-salad

Black Jeopardy with Chadwick Boseman - SNL
Youtube hzMzFGgmQOc
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
55 minutes ago  

shastacola: I have never heard of anyone putting raisons in potato salad. Where did this come from?


It seems to be a "white people be like" thing that white people don't actually do. A weird thing to glom onto, then, but here we are.

I mostly only encounter raisins in, say, Moroccan or Persian food. And oatmeal raisin cookies, I guess. *shrug*
 
kbronsito
54 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Authentic Juneteenth potato salad is super spicy because they add celery.


I regret that I have but one funny to give.
 
ThePea
54 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Proper soul food

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3zDHSLDY0Q8]


The only K&P sketch I ever shared w/ my elderly hillbilly mom. She sd, 'Half of those sound ok!'
 
moto-geek
53 minutes ago  

shastacola: I have never heard of anyone putting raisons in potato salad. Where did this come from?


Covers up the dead flies and rat shiat
 
sandbar67
53 minutes ago  
That broad in the middle though. How can she eat soul food when her soul clearly bugged out a long time ago
 
Mad_Radhu
53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
52 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: I think it's confusion with a Waldorf salad, which is actually a chicken salad. Still gross.


A Waldorf salad doesn't have chicken in it.

Oh, maybe people add chicken to it, but the traditional recipe is apples, celery, walnuts mixed together in a mayonnaise based salad cream.
 
Godscrack
50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
50 minutes ago  
Sponsored by:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
49 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: big pig peaches: I think it's confusion with a Waldorf salad, which is actually a chicken salad. Still gross.

A Waldorf salad doesn't have chicken in it.

Oh, maybe people add chicken to it, but the traditional recipe is apples, celery, walnuts mixed together in a mayonnaise based salad cream.


That just sounds like somebody saw someone else barf after eating those things separately, looked at it, and said, "You know what?  If it weren't for the bile, I bet that wouldn't taste half bad."
 
oyster_popsicles
48 minutes ago  

bughunter: shastacola: I have never heard of anyone putting raisons in potato salad. Where did this come from?

The Waldorf Astoria?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
48 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: big pig peaches: I think it's confusion with a Waldorf salad, which is actually a chicken salad. Still gross.

A Waldorf salad doesn't have chicken in it.

Oh, maybe people add chicken to it, but the traditional recipe is apples, celery, walnuts mixed together in a mayonnaise based salad cream.


I'll take your word for it. There is a Waldorf chicken salad I occasionally see on menus around here. In diners mostly.

/both sound gross
 
nytmare
48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSubjunctive
48 minutes ago  

Fano: sigdiamond2000: [Fark user image image 339x425]

I like that it's from Weight Watchers


Because it works as a diet food. Low-calorie, no.  But exactly how much of the unholy monstrosity do you want on your plate?  None? There you go!
 
TheCableGuy
45 minutes ago  
David Alan Grier.  There's a name I haven't heard in about 20 years, wow.
 
UNC_Samurai
44 minutes ago  

sigdiamond2000: [Fark user image image 339x425]


cdn.iwastesomuchtime.comView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
43 minutes ago  
I tolerate raisins in Raisin Bran but that's about it.  I don't go out of my way to have them.
/Same goes for water chestnuts.
 
Paul Baumer
43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
