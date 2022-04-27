 Skip to content
(Audacy)   A passerby "called 911 and reported an 78-year-old elderly man was actively being attacked by a squirrel, who was eating his hand.The man was attempting to choke the squirrel, but was unable to obtain a good grip"   (audacy.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just another horrible indignity that comes with age, eaten by an enlarged testicled, 'roided up squirrel.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are there no good guys with dogs any longer?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Last time I tried "choking the squirrel" in public someone called the cops as well.
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Method acting is one thing, but someone needs to blast Milana Vayntrub with the hose.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Last time I tried "choking the squirrel" in public someone called the cops as well.


But how was your grip?
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark is not your personal erotic site.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

IdentInvalid: Method acting is one thing, but someone needs to blast Milana Vayntrub with the hose.


Ummm phrasing?
 
The Wack [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When I can't fight off a squirrel... let him have me, I'm done
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Welcome to Fark?
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Squirrels are nemesis.  I will forever hate squirrels and dedicate the remainder of my life to creating a biological or technological means to target their DNA and kill every farking one of them.  I will then destroy my secrets so they cannot be used for nefarious purposes.
 
scalpod
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Maybe he just really pissed off Doreen Green?
 
Pinner
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The man was heard yelling, "This ain't no chicken!"
 
scalpod
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
idgcdn.com.auView Full Size


Moose out front should've told you, he's nuts!
 
wxboy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Carter Pewterschmidt: Last time I tried "choking the squirrel" in public someone called the cops as well.

But how was your grip?


The squirrel got away.
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Did you think they were playing?

/squirrel, chipmunk whatever
 
