(NBC Washington)   New NASA map shows the actual number of wildfires burning across the United States right now and HOLY SMOKES THE EAST COAST IS GONE, MAN. IT'S GONE. Also, sucks to be you, eastern Kansas. I mean, more than normal, even   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
    Scary, United States, Native Americans in the United States, new large fires, Colorado, U.S. state, Texas, Southern United States, tinder-dry conditions  
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Eastern Kansas is about to get blown away on Friday night too by storms.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Pull up comparable images of the last 30-50 years. Betting there ain't much difference.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm not sure how there could be so many around lake Erie, my yard is yet to be even a little dry this year, we've had rain or snow every 2-3 days since March.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Seattle and the rest of Western Washington are doing their part to keep those numbers down.

You're welcome.
 
