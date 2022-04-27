 Skip to content
(Daily Record (UK))   Topless drunken Scot so drunk he urinates on a child, hurls abuse at flock of sheep then brings highway to a standstill with his shenanigans. The Aristocrats   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
    Thomas Degnan, Motorway, Perth Sheriff Court, Urination  


22 Comments
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
subby, you don't use the term "topless" if you're talking about a dude. Thank you.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The drunk Scotsman (lyrics)
Youtube MZ35SOU9HTM
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mugato: subby, you don't use the term "topless" if you're talking about a dude. Thank you.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Around these parts, we call that 'Tuesday'.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i2-prod.dailyrecord.co.ukView Full Size

Thomas Degnan arrives at court, looking exactly how you pictured him
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkerinCheif
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wait, that's not how we are supposed to do it???
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is "hurled abuse at" a Scottish term for "farking"?
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I read that entire article in Gilbert's voice.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Mum?"                                       "WAT, son?"
 
Saiga410
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
But do you think people will still call him McGreggor the Bridge Builder now
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mugato: subby, you don't use the term "topless" if you're talking about a dude. Thank you.


Also, "drunken Scotsman" is redundant, since we're piling on Stubby.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mugato: subby, you don't use the term "topless" if you're talking about a dude. Thank you.


The article used the term "Topless". Yell at them.

/not subby
 
deanis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I bet they just gave him a ride home and put him to bed. Polite folks they are.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Normal day in Florida?
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
- There's drunk.
- There's passed-out frat boy drunk.
- There's Irish wake drunk.
- There's Russian kneewalking drunk.
- And then there's Scottish drunk.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I seem to remember this happening a few weeks ago. Either The Daily Record is slow, or this oddly specific sequence of events happens more often than you'd expect.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FarkerinCheif: Wait, that's not how we are supposed to do it???


Most definitely not. The preferred order is to berate the child(ren) and pee on the sheep.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

iToad: - There's drunk.
- There's passed-out frat boy drunk.
- There's Irish wake drunk.
- There's Russian kneewalking drunk.
- And then there's Scottish drunk.


Do weed do weed

/it is of course obligatory to end up with Johnny Cash eating cake under a bush high
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: [i2-prod.dailyrecord.co.uk image 810x539]
Thomas Degnan arrives at court, looking exactly how you pictured him


That hair style!
Save some pussy for the rest of us Thomas!
 
Gpzjock
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Two Scots went to Rome for a night out. While in a bar there they found the local beer a bit weak for their tastes. So one asked the barman, "What does the Pope drink?"
The bartender replied, "His Holiness doesn't drink much but he sometimes likes a small Creme de Menthe."
"Ok, let's have two pints of that then!."
Two green pints arrive and both Scots agree that it is ok but tastes like Polo mints.
The night goes on and the pair end up drinking 6 pints of it.
The next morning both Scots wake up in a heap, in the alley next to their hotel, completely shattered.
"Jesus, I feel like I am wearing an internal balaclava!" says one.
"Ah think I've had a tongue transplant, it doesnae seem tay fit anymore." said the other.
"They say the Pope drinks that?....
No wonder they carry him roond in a chair!"
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A topless Scots man brought the A9 dual carriageway to a standstill by staggering drunkenly across the road to berate a flock of sheep.

So that's what they're calling it these days....
 
