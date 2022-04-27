|
It's Not News, It's Fark
|
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
|
Fark NotNewsletter: For sale for $44 billion
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2022-04-27 2:11:54 PM (21 comments) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog
• • •
585 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2022 at 2:30 PM (1 hour ago) | Favorite | Watch | share:
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone hope your week's been well.
Quick heads up for TotalFark subscribers - last week I teased a thing I could use a hand with. It's time for submissions! Here's the link, fire away. Anyone else feeling like joining in the fun can sign up for TotalFark and get busy.
This week on the Fark News Livestream - it's me, Christine, Dill and Lucky. Dill has volunteered to taste test a new mac-and-cheese-flavored ice cream on the stream, but when he went to the store he made a horrifying discovery - there is more than one disgusting flavor. He'll taste test them all for us. Also, Elon Musk buys Twitter, a surprising and unnecessary new update on the long-running JFK QAnon saga, the worst logos of 2022, and a legacy of crotch flaps in Magic the Gathering fantasy art.
________________________
End Drew transmission
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
TypoFlyspray explained why the NHL didn't follow suit when Wimbledon banned their Russian and Belarusian players
Dallymo took a guess about the family of the person with a "Welcome to Poundtown" sign in the master bedroom
MrBallou had advice about a seminary student who died during a Jesus crucifixion reenactment
jbc learned a neat trick to try when using a hand mixer
ralphjr helpfully captioned artwork from the background in a news broadcast
EvilEgg discussed a technique many have tried and failed
Psychopusher told us why we should just count our phones as lost if we drop them in an outhouse
Maybe you should drive proved that what goes around comes around
NewportBarGuy thought Jim Bakker was projecting
Heamer let us know what it feels like to inhale a drill bit
Smart:
Bootleg tried to think of one of the Christian pastors who're being murdered that Jim Bakker was talking about
Psychopusher considered what could be done about cops trying to stop people posting video of them by playing copyrighted music
JessieL thought that it's a good idea to think about what you're calling something you're going to shoot into the sky
stoli n coke pointed out why Jim Bakker has nothing to fear
Don't Troll Me Bro! described how blasting Disney music to prevent video of them on patrol being posted online could backfire for them
EvilEgg discussed a technique many have tried and failed
CSB Sunday Morning theme: That time you were caught in the rain
Smart: MissFeasance shared a story about being upset and needing to get home
Funny: TomFooolery erected an ark
Politics Funny:
zedster let us know what was going on with Vladimir Putin in a strained photo and Angry Drunk Bureaucrat took it from there
Raymond Perjurytrap suspected Putin was up to something else when that picture was taken
b0rscht felt personally attacked
lordjupiter thought something else was spooking Putin
Hobodeluxe explained the man with lit-up genitals in Tucker Carlson's weird masculinity video
Politics Smart:
olorin604 pointed out who was the cancel culture all along
I Ate Shergar thought that Turkey sounded a little confused
limeyfellow figured Floridians could stand to be a little more judgmental of certain things
kbronsito looked at where a Trump judge draws the line
NewportBarGuy recounted Florida complaints about "California values"
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
Yammering_Splat_Vector showed us a trio with egg on their faces
Redwing made an Easter tribute to Ukraine
RedZoneTuba caught a first class flight
bugdozer showed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy disguised with amazing camouflage
ChuckRoddy found that entire families are confiscating military equipment
RedZoneTuba showed us why birds are rarely hired to work in restaurants
Circusdog320 thought about produce
RedZoneTuba gave us a sad Vlad
RedZoneTuba made an insurance commercial
Wrongo did the distracted boyfriend meme
Fartist Friday theme: Earth Day posters
thatguyoverthere70 drew actor, environmentalist and activist Eddie Albert
Farktography theme: Whatcha Smokin'?
Lord Ezekiel showed us four smokin' chicks
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
He was the very model of a Russian Major General, leading orcs in Putin's wars however vile or criminal; he was sent to make a show of brutish Russian firepower, farked around and now he's found a-pushing up a sunflower
Two-thirds of Russians feel "pride, inspiration or joy" about the war in Ukraine while others feel trapped in a Stephen King novel, raising the terrible prospect that the war may ramble on for five hundred more pages and end unsatisfyingly
You know that scene in Harry Potter where they discover Voldemort's unusually-prolonged life was due to him feeding off the blood of unicorns in the Forbidden Forest?
On this day in history, in 1918, the German flying ace, "the Red Baron," was killed in action. Some say he was shot by ground fire, others claim he was defeated by a Canadian RAF pilot, and a third theory involves a beagle and a flying doghouse
♫ ♪ Can't you feel 'em closing in, honey? Can't you feel 'em schooling around? You got fins to the left, fins to the right, and you're the only restaurant in town ♫ ♪
Stephen King shows us why he's the true master of horror
InfoWars is now morally AND financially bankrupt
China and the USA each want the Solomon Islands. Maybe we could cut them in half?
5, 6, 7, 8 To NATO? To Not-O? Hasenpfeffer incorporated Barra bop barra bop BA BA WE'RE GONNA DO IT
Click on this or we're through
Moral of the story: Don't park your car on the sun
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz last week, where we decided that length of cheese is not necessarily a good selling point for pizza. On the Quiz itself, Denjiro came out on top with 986, followed by ProfessorTerguson in second with 930 and Autoerotic Defenestration in third with 912. highpedestrian made fourth with 907, and Kidsmakeyoucrazy got into the top five with 903.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about those wacky Brits and their taxes. Only 22% of quiztakers caught the article last week about Glanbia Milk's flapjacks. While the rest of the civilized world recognizes that flapjacks are pancakes, in Britain they apply the moniker to what we would call a granola bar. Apparently it is a faux pas of the highest order to serve these for afternoon tea, so the taxing authority has classified them as "sweets" subject to a Value Added Tax.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about the "chaos" that ensued when an Austin parent grabbed the wrong Easter basket to hand out eggs at their child's school. 76% of quiztakers caught the article about condoms accidentally being distributed by the Easter Bunny, which I'm sire led to no small number of uncomfortable conversations.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about the definition of "elicit". Only 73% of quiztakers knew that the word means "to get a response." "Illicit" means "illegal or forbidden."
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about why all the baseball players were wearing #42 on their jerseys one day last week. 90% of quiztakers knew it was to honor Jackie Robinson, the first Black player in the modern era.
If you missed out last week, now's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again on Friday.
· · ·
21 Comments (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
Displayed 21 of 21 comments
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
|
|