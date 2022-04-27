 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Cosmopolitan)   South American penis snakes discovered in Florida. Aren't there already enough dicks in that state?   (cosmopolitan.com) divider line
28
    More: Scary, Miami-Dade County, Florida, Amphibian, Legless amphibians, DNA, small animals, South Florida, Florida Museum of Natural History, South Florida metropolitan area  
•       •       •

1005 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2022 at 2:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't all snakes penis snakes when you think about it?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: Aren't all snakes penis snakes when you think about it?


Especially the Alabama Black Snake...
 
animal color
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many DeathSantises are in that penis-shaped state?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: Aren't all snakes penis snakes when you think about it?


Only the ones that rear up to make you think they're bigger than they actually are.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: HugeMistake: Aren't all snakes penis snakes when you think about it?

Especially the Alabama Black Snake...


Only if it ain't too boo coo.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
*So* not clicking on those "related stories."
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What a pack of Florida Dicks may look like:

mcclatchy-wires.comView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: *So* not clicking on those "related stories."


They're paywalled anyway. In a completely non-related topc, I just realized my Outline bookmark is outdated as they lost the domain.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Caecilians are amphibians, not snakes. Like a lot of invasive species, they're almost surely escaped (i.e. dumped) pets. The species found is common in the aquarium pet trade.
 
bughunter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

pc_gator: What a pack of Florida Dicks may look like:

[mcclatchy-wires.com image 850x565]


Now you've done it.

Now we have to decide what the collective noun for a plurality of dicks is.

/a Tallahassee of Dicks?
 
groverpm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh subby, there are never enough!
Miquel Brown -- So Many Men So Little Time Video HQ
Youtube ccEWujCnV1Y
 
noitsnot
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Caecilians are amphibians, not snakes. Like a lot of invasive species, they're almost surely escaped (i.e. dumped) pets. The species found is common in the aquarium pet trade.


Build the Great Wall of the 36th Parallel.

(Still leaves us with Missouri, but one step at a time.)
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: HugeMistake: Aren't all snakes penis snakes when you think about it?

Only the ones that rear up to make you think they're bigger than they actually are.


Everything looks tiny in death.
 
guestguy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Aren't all snakes penis snakes when you think about it?


static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FTA: "they don't appear to be serious predators"

Famous last words.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

guestguy: HugeMistake: Aren't all snakes penis snakes when you think about it?

[static.boredpanda.com image 700x856]


He mad.
 
Unrepentant Fool
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: *So* not clicking on those "related stories."


What do you mean? They can't be...

Fark user image
...I stand corrected. Carry on.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Are we sure they're from South America?
 
bughunter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Who Ya Gonna Call??"

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My grampa was a Caecilian, but he spelled it different.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: FTA: "they don't appear to be serious predators"

Famous last words.


This one doesn't appear to be serious
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"At this point, we really don' know enough to say whether caecilians are established in the C-4 Canal,"

Could there be more convenient solution?
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fsrking penis snakes.

Florida is like 50% invasive species now.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


Time to call in JCVD.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bughunter: pc_gator: What a pack of Florida Dicks may look like:

[mcclatchy-wires.com image 850x565]

Now you've done it.

Now we have to decide what the collective noun for a plurality of dicks is.

/a Tallahassee of Dicks?


A dicksantis would be the preferred term
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is this the same 'penis fish' that (allegedly) crawls up your ding dong if you pee in the water?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HypnozombieX: Is this the same 'penis fish' that (allegedly) crawls up your ding dong if you pee in the water?


It was a million to one shot, doc!
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.