(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Deputies forced to surround accused Parkland shooter to protect him from prospective jurors attacking him in the courtroom
    Followup, Jury, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Voir dire, Jury selection, Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz, The Juror, 70-member pool of potential jurors, Marjory Stoneman Douglas  
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can't control yourself in the presence of an alleged mass murderer? Too bad.

/How do you expect to be his jurist?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 70-member pool of potential jurors was filing into the courtroom and taking their seats when one of the first to enter, a man in his 30s, began "mouthing expletives" toward Cruz, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said.

Well that's one way to get out of jury duty.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Can't control yourself in the presence of an alleged mass murderer? Too bad.

/How do you expect to be his jurist?


It's gonna be hard to find an impartial jury, but some potential jurors make it easy - and for that we should thank them.

I was in a selection pool once and, taking my civic duty very seriously, I fessed up immediately. "Due to my personal experience with the crime at hand, I fear myself completely incapable of being an impartial juror. I would like to be excused."
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: AirForceVet: Can't control yourself in the presence of an alleged mass murderer? Too bad.

/How do you expect to be his jurist?

It's gonna be hard to find an impartial jury, but some potential jurors make it easy - and for that we should thank them.

I was in a selection pool once and, taking my civic duty very seriously, I fessed up immediately. "Due to my personal experience with the crime at hand, I fear myself completely incapable of being an impartial juror. I would like to be excused."


I just got a summons for next month.  I'm dreading it.  Still burned by the second to last time when the trial lasted 14 days, often going to 8 at night.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: educated: AirForceVet: Can't control yourself in the presence of an alleged mass murderer? Too bad.

/How do you expect to be his jurist?

It's gonna be hard to find an impartial jury, but some potential jurors make it easy - and for that we should thank them.

I was in a selection pool once and, taking my civic duty very seriously, I fessed up immediately. "Due to my personal experience with the crime at hand, I fear myself completely incapable of being an impartial juror. I would like to be excused."

I just got a summons for next month.  I'm dreading it.  Still burned by the second to last time when the trial lasted 14 days, often going to 8 at night.


Oof. Sounds intense, though - or was it just poorly managed?

Only time I served was for a three day trial where it was so obvious that the defendant was full of sh*t, they settled at the start of the third day, before we were able to have a final deliberation.

I was bummed. I and the rest of the jury were all on the same page about the trial and were looking forward to delivering our verdict.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Cruz pleaded guilty in October. A 12-member, eight-alternate jury is being selected in a two-month, three-step process to decide whether he receives a death sentence or life in prison without parole.

Ya'll don't need a jury.. just get American Idol to do a poll.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: educated: AirForceVet: Can't control yourself in the presence of an alleged mass murderer? Too bad.

/How do you expect to be his jurist?

It's gonna be hard to find an impartial jury, but some potential jurors make it easy - and for that we should thank them.

I was in a selection pool once and, taking my civic duty very seriously, I fessed up immediately. "Due to my personal experience with the crime at hand, I fear myself completely incapable of being an impartial juror. I would like to be excused."

I just got a summons for next month.  I'm dreading it.  Still burned by the second to last time when the trial lasted 14 days, often going to 8 at night.


I'm single and the sole breadwinner. Free escape around here.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably not the best way to get out of jury duty
 
iaazathot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Over/under on him having been paid to do this to try to get a change of venue?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm 40 and still have never been called for jury duty in 3 different states I've lived in.  I'm not complaining.
 
special20
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I bet Ted Nugent would walk right in there and poop his pants.
 
special20
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

special20: I bet Ted Nugent would walk right in there and poop his pants.


...and then his own pants, even.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Diogenes: educated: AirForceVet: Can't control yourself in the presence of an alleged mass murderer? Too bad.

/How do you expect to be his jurist?

It's gonna be hard to find an impartial jury, but some potential jurors make it easy - and for that we should thank them.

I was in a selection pool once and, taking my civic duty very seriously, I fessed up immediately. "Due to my personal experience with the crime at hand, I fear myself completely incapable of being an impartial juror. I would like to be excused."

I just got a summons for next month.  I'm dreading it.  Still burned by the second to last time when the trial lasted 14 days, often going to 8 at night.

I'm single and the sole breadwinner. Free escape around here.


Disabled and shiat hurts constantly, I've got a medical because A: I can't sit there that long without turning into a wreck, and B: do you want some asshole in lots of pain trying to decide your shiat?  And even C: I have to be stoned pretty damn good to have enough pain relief going to function.  Luck of the draw and having to move a lot kept me out of the pool prior to that, never actually done it.  One of those weird, "Nope, just how it worked out" things that everyone has done that I have not

/not too upset about missing it frankly - it doesn't sound like fun
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Gee. It's almost like shooting children indiscriminately is a bit of a sore point in society...
 
benelane
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
On the initial questionnaire, I write that I have a general disdain for all law enforcement. Not lying, and haven't served yet.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just place him in Gitmo for his protection.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

educated: Diogenes: educated: AirForceVet: Can't control yourself in the presence of an alleged mass murderer? Too bad.

/How do you expect to be his jurist?

It's gonna be hard to find an impartial jury, but some potential jurors make it easy - and for that we should thank them.

I was in a selection pool once and, taking my civic duty very seriously, I fessed up immediately. "Due to my personal experience with the crime at hand, I fear myself completely incapable of being an impartial juror. I would like to be excused."

I just got a summons for next month.  I'm dreading it.  Still burned by the second to last time when the trial lasted 14 days, often going to 8 at night.

Oof. Sounds intense, though - or was it just poorly managed?

Only time I served was for a three day trial where it was so obvious that the defendant was full of sh*t, they settled at the start of the third day, before we were able to have a final deliberation.

I was bummed. I and the rest of the jury were all on the same page about the trial and were looking forward to delivering our verdict.


The only time I ever sat on a trial involved a sad sack of a man who was very guilty of the crime he was accused of.

So, this little, sad man was walking his little dog down the street, when a big dog ran out of an open garage door and attacked the little dog, soon followed by the teenage boy who owned the big dog.  The teenager managed to pull his dog off and sent it back inside.  If that's all that happened, no big deal.

Instead, the dog walker whipped out a pocket knife, waved it in the boy's face, and yelled "I'm going to kill you and I'm going to kill your dog".  So, he was charged with making a death threat while brandishing a deadly weapon or some such shiat, facing real time here.

Of course, the boy's neighbor, who was an off duty cop, witnessed the whole thing, and the dog walker even called 911, basically on himself.  Obviously, he was scared for himself and his dog, but the big dog was already back inside by the time he made his sad threat.

Now, I was an alternate, so I didn't deliberate, but he was guilty as hell.

/oh, and his (court appointed) lawyer sucked-he had the 911 tape, but didn't even bring a tape player, so the judge eventually had the court reporter get a small boombox off her desk to play the darned thing

//sell your car, sell your house, sell your blood to get a real attorney if you ever get arrested
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

educated: AirForceVet: Can't control yourself in the presence of an alleged mass murderer? Too bad.

/How do you expect to be his jurist?

It's gonna be hard to find an impartial jury, but some potential jurors make it easy - and for that we should thank them.

I was in a selection pool once and, taking my civic duty very seriously, I fessed up immediately. "Due to my personal experience with the crime at hand, I fear myself completely incapable of being an impartial juror. I would like to be excused."


I have family in law enforcement, which used to be a golden ticket to be excused. But i was summoned recently and Covid had limited the potential jury pool substantially, so I wasn't summarily excused from the outset.

I did the phone screening first, which was automated, then I filled out the mail in questionnaire. On it was this question: 

Is there any matter not covered by this questionnaire that could affect your ability to be a fair and impartial juror?

I answered honestly. Something like: "I have family members and close friends in law enforcement. I do not feel I would be an impartial juror based on my interactions with law enforcement personnel.

I still had to go through the process of showing up and answering questions. The prosecution found my questionnaire and it was highlighted. They asked me to expand on what I wrote.

"I would not take the word of a law enforcement officer any more seriously than I would that of the defendant. If the case I was sitting on had little physical evidence the prosecution had mostly testimony from the officers involved, I would weigh their statements as equally as I would those of the witnesses for the defense."

It turns out I had an underlying medical condition that rendered me ineligible, but I like to imagine the defense doing everything they could to get me seated.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Can't control yourself in the presence of an alleged mass murderer? Too bad.

/How do you expect to be his jurist?


He is a self-confessed mass murderer. This jury is the one that gets to decide whether his stay in prison is for the remainder of his natural life, or if it is until he gets a needle stuck in his arm and the death drugs kill him.
 
fark yews
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Diogenes: A 70-member pool of potential jurors was filing into the courtroom and taking their seats when one of the first to enter, a man in his 30s, began "mouthing expletives" toward Cruz, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said.

Well that's one way to get out of jury duty.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xalres
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Seriously?! Of all the times it would actually be appropriate for cops to look the other way and not see anything...

"Dunno what happened. Dude fell....like, a LOT."
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

iaazathot: Over/under on him having been paid to do this to try to get a change of venue?


I will take the under.  The likelihood that the defense had spotters looking at potential jurors waiting for that specific court, and were able to identify which one would be seated early (and likely be a juror) and were able to get to him (jurors usually wait near the courtroom) and bribe him (gambling that this guy they knew little about other than what is on the questionnaire) confident that he would not immediately tell a bailiff and have them heavily sanctioned or possibly disbarred....

Yeah, I am not buying that this is likely at all
 
xalres
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

benelane: On the initial questionnaire, I write that I have a general disdain for all law enforcement. Not lying, and haven't served yet.


I'll have to try that. "I trust cops about as far as I can dick-slap a boulder."

/not lying either.
 
