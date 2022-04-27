 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Florida lakes are not your personal helicopter dumping grounds   (yahoo.com) divider line
4
    More: Florida, 2000s British television series, English-language films, Orlando, Florida, Eyewitness News, free WFTV news, Action News, American films, VTOL  
•       •       •

306 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2022 at 3:35 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh snap!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hereinNC
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Told you Desantis should not have messed with the House of Mouse.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I suspect that depends on how much money you have.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.