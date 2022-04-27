 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Motorious)   It should go without saying sheeple but you should never wire $23,400 to a bank in Florida for a 1969 Roadrunner that you have never actually seen in person or any car for that matter   (motorious.com) divider line
25
    More: Dumbass, Plymouth Road Runner, North Carolina, Plymouth Superbird, Bank, Cheque, Motorcycle, dream car, unnamed 59-year-old man  
•       •       •

784 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2022 at 6:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ok, if not Florida, then what state(s) should I feel comfortable wiring my $23,400 to?
 
A snake wearing a sweater
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol boomer's money went boom!
 
calufrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just what THEY would say...
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rfenster: Ok, if not Florida, then what state(s) should I feel comfortable wiring my $23,400 to?


North Carolina. i'll DM you the routing info!
 
mark625
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's okay to wire money to random strangers in Texas, though, right? I happen to live there, and I could use some. Money, not strangers.

I have this classic muscle car in mint condition. Only driven by my grandmother to Nationals once a year.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*sigh* stupid.

Back when the Neon-based SRT4 was a fairly new car, I saw one listed out of state for sale, with the story that it was owned by a service member being redeployed to a base outside the US for an extended period of time, long enough that keeping the car wasn't practical.  Asking price was not unrealistic for someone who had to sell in a limited period of time.

After communicating with the person who posted the listing I contacted a local Dodge dealer's service department in the area where the seller claimed the car was, and they were amenable to basically acting as my representative for a couple of hours of shop time, to inspect the vehicle and verify that it was as it was represented.

Once I told the person who listed the ad to please contact the service department and set up an appointment at their leisure, they stopped responding entirely to me.  So scam.  But what I did learn is that it really isn't all that expensive to have someone act as one's representative, and if the car is definitely not local then it is probably in one's interest to do so.  Scammers will be scared right off.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got a goose that lays golden eggs. Convert your cash to gold eggs now. Now! NOW!
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dad sold me his 84 Jaguar XJ6 for $1. He's in his 80's. I arranged to have a company ship it from Georgia to Missouri, but he wouldn't release the vehicle because I never mailed him the dollar. Fortunately, his wife got involved and released the car. About a month later, I was as still waiting on the title. Finally had to give him his dollar.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yeah, hard to build up a history of trust online with items at that price point.
 
A snake wearing a sweater
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: *sigh* stupid.

Back when the Neon-based SRT4 was a fairly new car, I saw one listed out of state for sale, with the story that it was owned by a service member being redeployed to a base outside the US for an extended period of time, long enough that keeping the car wasn't practical.  Asking price was not unrealistic for someone who had to sell in a limited period of time.

After communicating with the person who posted the listing I contacted a local Dodge dealer's service department in the area where the seller claimed the car was, and they were amenable to basically acting as my representative for a couple of hours of shop time, to inspect the vehicle and verify that it was as it was represented.

Once I told the person who listed the ad to please contact the service department and set up an appointment at their leisure, they stopped responding entirely to me.  So scam.  But what I did learn is that it really isn't all that expensive to have someone act as one's representative, and if the car is definitely not local then it is probably in one's interest to do so.  Scammers will be scared right off.


In this case the person could have flown there and back for probably $500 including hotel, I mean if you can afford to send almost 25k you got 500 bucks to go actually do the deal in person.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: My dad sold me his 84 Jaguar XJ6 for $1. He's in his 80's. I arranged to have a company ship it from Georgia to Missouri, but he wouldn't release the vehicle because I never mailed him the dollar. Fortunately, his wife got involved and released the car. About a month later, I was as still waiting on the title. Finally had to give him his dollar.
[Fark user image 425x239]


Why on Earth would he hold out for the $1?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fudzilla.comView Full Size
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't looked at classic prices in a while but that seems really, really, obviously too good to be true, cheap for a nice road runner.

But reading TFA makes it sound like that was only part of the full price?  Or he only wired part of the $23k?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: My dad sold me his 84 Jaguar XJ6 for $1. He's in his 80's. I arranged to have a company ship it from Georgia to Missouri, but he wouldn't release the vehicle because I never mailed him the dollar. Fortunately, his wife got involved and released the car. About a month later, I was as still waiting on the title. Finally had to give him his dollar.
[Fark user image image 425x239]


There's cheap... but then there's this.

And now for some one to blah blah blah about legal transfers of real property and other pedantic crap.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PerpetualPeristalsis: Hey Nurse!: My dad sold me his 84 Jaguar XJ6 for $1. He's in his 80's. I arranged to have a company ship it from Georgia to Missouri, but he wouldn't release the vehicle because I never mailed him the dollar. Fortunately, his wife got involved and released the car. About a month later, I was as still waiting on the title. Finally had to give him his dollar.
[Fark user image 425x239]

Why on Earth would he hold out for the $1?


Because he's 83 and that's just how dad is. Technically, he gave it to me. However I had to pay $1 for it, otherwise I get taxed at market value. It required a notarized bill of sale that I did in fact purchase it for one dollar. My dad says he's too close to meeting St Peter to lie-so, he actually wanted the dollar.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tchernobog: I haven't looked at classic prices in a while but that seems really, really, obviously too good to be true, cheap for a nice road runner.

But reading TFA makes it sound like that was only part of the full price?  Or he only wired part of the $23k?


Congrats, you read the article!  Uncommon.  He paid the 23k, there was to be more but once the scammers had the 23k they split.

The victim wasn't able to overcome his desire and signs that it was too good to be true.  That's what usually gets people - hope and a lack of scrutiny.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That model year. Niiiice.
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: My dad sold me his 84 Jaguar XJ6 for $1. He's in his 80's. I arranged to have a company ship it from Georgia to Missouri, but he wouldn't release the vehicle because I never mailed him the dollar. Fortunately, his wife got involved and released the car. About a month later, I was as still waiting on the title. Finally had to give him his dollar.
[Fark user image image 425x239]


You want to double your money?
 
grossmont
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Anderson's Pooper: Hey Nurse!: My dad sold me his 84 Jaguar XJ6 for $1. He's in his 80's. I arranged to have a company ship it from Georgia to Missouri, but he wouldn't release the vehicle because I never mailed him the dollar. Fortunately, his wife got involved and released the car. About a month later, I was as still waiting on the title. Finally had to give him his dollar.
[Fark user image image 425x239]

You want to double your money?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suuuuuuper Genius
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A snake wearing a sweater: TWX: *sigh* stupid.

Back when the Neon-based SRT4 was a fairly new car, I saw one listed out of state for sale, with the story that it was owned by a service member being redeployed to a base outside the US for an extended period of time, long enough that keeping the car wasn't practical.  Asking price was not unrealistic for someone who had to sell in a limited period of time.

After communicating with the person who posted the listing I contacted a local Dodge dealer's service department in the area where the seller claimed the car was, and they were amenable to basically acting as my representative for a couple of hours of shop time, to inspect the vehicle and verify that it was as it was represented.

Once I told the person who listed the ad to please contact the service department and set up an appointment at their leisure, they stopped responding entirely to me.  So scam.  But what I did learn is that it really isn't all that expensive to have someone act as one's representative, and if the car is definitely not local then it is probably in one's interest to do so.  Scammers will be scared right off.

In this case the person could have flown there and back for probably $500 including hotel, I mean if you can afford to send almost 25k you got 500 bucks to go actually do the deal in person.


Just don't bring the cash with you.  That's apparently suspicious enough for the cops to just take it regardless of whether they have any evidence that you were committing a crime.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Either way, "Gonna drive past the Publix with the radio on" and "Alligator Alley when it's dark outside" just don't have the same vibe.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

A snake wearing a sweater: TWX: *sigh* stupid.

Back when the Neon-based SRT4 was a fairly new car, I saw one listed out of state for sale, with the story that it was owned by a service member being redeployed to a base outside the US for an extended period of time, long enough that keeping the car wasn't practical.  Asking price was not unrealistic for someone who had to sell in a limited period of time.

After communicating with the person who posted the listing I contacted a local Dodge dealer's service department in the area where the seller claimed the car was, and they were amenable to basically acting as my representative for a couple of hours of shop time, to inspect the vehicle and verify that it was as it was represented.

Once I told the person who listed the ad to please contact the service department and set up an appointment at their leisure, they stopped responding entirely to me.  So scam.  But what I did learn is that it really isn't all that expensive to have someone act as one's representative, and if the car is definitely not local then it is probably in one's interest to do so.  Scammers will be scared right off.

In this case the person could have flown there and back for probably $500 including hotel, I mean if you can afford to send almost 25k you got 500 bucks to go actually do the deal in person.


Back on the soap box, but when you steal a butt load in PPP loans you are less likely to.protect "your" money.  Not saying the buyer is a thief, but its likely.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: A snake wearing a sweater: TWX: *sigh* stupid.

Back when the Neon-based SRT4 was a fairly new car, I saw one listed out of state for sale, with the story that it was owned by a service member being redeployed to a base outside the US for an extended period of time, long enough that keeping the car wasn't practical.  Asking price was not unrealistic for someone who had to sell in a limited period of time.

After communicating with the person who posted the listing I contacted a local Dodge dealer's service department in the area where the seller claimed the car was, and they were amenable to basically acting as my representative for a couple of hours of shop time, to inspect the vehicle and verify that it was as it was represented.

Once I told the person who listed the ad to please contact the service department and set up an appointment at their leisure, they stopped responding entirely to me.  So scam.  But what I did learn is that it really isn't all that expensive to have someone act as one's representative, and if the car is definitely not local then it is probably in one's interest to do so.  Scammers will be scared right off.

In this case the person could have flown there and back for probably $500 including hotel, I mean if you can afford to send almost 25k you got 500 bucks to go actually do the deal in person.

Just don't bring the cash with you.  That's apparently suspicious enough for the cops to just take it regardless of whether they have any evidence that you were committing a crime.


Theres  A Bank of America on every damn corner.  Doesn't take an act of genius to open an account and have the party drive you over in your new Road Runner for a cashier check.

Bringing cash just makes for a hassle.  I wouldn't take cash unless I saw you get it out of the bank and I love cash.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I know nothing about classic cars, but that price seems ridiculously cheap.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.