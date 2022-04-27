 Skip to content
(CNN)   In related news, Rand Paul to start backpedaling and claim Dr. Fauci is an expert and what he says about Covid-19 should be trusted   (cnn.com) divider line
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Backpaddling", Subby?

I got no use for Rand Paul, but let's not start kink-shaming here!
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And into the Endemic. This isn't good news. It's not over. Idiots will hear "out of the pandemic" phase and instantly think that it's all rainbow titty sprinkles and unicorn farts.

Endemic means "Here to stay." 2500 US citizens popped off last week from it. Wastewater levels are rising and BA2 and its new, fun variants are more infectious than measles.

But hey, masks off everyone.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pandemic is over.   Fauci out front should have told ya.

/Masks off!
//A jab a year is all he asks.
///All hail King Fauci!
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rfenster: Pandemic is over.   Fauci out front should have told ya.

/Masks off!
//A jab a year is all he asks.
///All hail King Fauci!


Derp?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deaths have dropped down into the low hundreds per day now... still a lot of areas of the country that are unvaccinated and with Mothers Day/Memorial day coming up, we'll probably see another spike.  I wouldn't say it's "over" but it's certainly a lot better than it was a few months ago

I'll just keep wearing my mask, thanks
 
log_jammin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rfenster: Pandemic is over.   Fauci out front should have told ya.

/Masks off!
//A jab a year is all he asks.
///All hail King Fauci!


man, you're gonna shiat when you find out about the flu.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark Rand Paul regardless of what's happening. Pandemic, endemic, whatever.

He's an asshole always and forever.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also Fauci:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yes, because they're ghouls who don't believe in anything. Are...do we understand this, yet, or do we have to still be surprised?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: "Backpaddling", Subby?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
iteresting as a lot of vaccinated folks I know all tested positive in the past few days.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Znuh: And into the Endemic. This isn't good news. It's not over. Idiots will hear "out of the pandemic" phase and instantly think that it's all rainbow titty sprinkles and unicorn farts.

Endemic means "Here to stay." 2500 US citizens popped off last week from it. Wastewater levels are rising and BA2 and its new, fun variants are more infectious than measles.

But hey, masks off everyone.


If you want to keep wearing a mask no one is stopping you. But let's face it: if you are fully vaxxed and not immune compromised, being the one guy in the room wearing a mask adds marginal protection.

The vast majority of the people dying have chosen their fate by refusing a safe and effective vaccine. I'm moving on.
 
srgrobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

OldRod: Deaths have dropped down into the low hundreds per day now... still a lot of areas of the country that are unvaccinated and with Mothers Day/Memorial day coming up, we'll probably see another spike.  I wouldn't say it's "over" but it's certainly a lot better than it was a few months ago

I'll just keep wearing my mask, thanks


Thanks ugly bastard
 
olorin604
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Bird flu has already claimed over 24million lives this year, and no one seems to care because it doesn't fit the narrative of the new world order pushed by the Biden/pelo$i/$oros illuminati intent on founding a new world order.
 
Gr3asy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Rand Paul?

His anus has been leaking ever since his neighbor kicked it.

Called it the oily bird special.
 
log_jammin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Walker: Also Fauci:
[Fark user image 528x611]


yes he did indeed say those true things.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The Covid-19 panic phase is over!

Now, let the Covid-22 panic phase wash over this doomed nation!
 
The5thElement
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dr. Fascinating is brilliant. He finally figured out how to get the knuckle draggers to mask up and get vaccinated. Tell them it is over. The gop voters will automatically do the opposite.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

olorin604: Bird flu has already claimed over 24million lives this year, and no one seems to care because it doesn't fit the narrative of the new world order pushed by the Biden/pelo$i/$oros illuminati intent on founding a new world order.


Not to trivialize bird life, but thats a bit a different
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Rand Paul should be used as a human cudgel swung by his heels at many prominent GOP congress critters and Fox News announcers.
 
log_jammin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

olorin604: Bird flu has already claimed over 24million lives this year, and no one seems to care because it doesn't fit the narrative of the new world order pushed by the Biden/pelo$i/$oros illuminati intent on founding a new world order.


I can no longer tell the difference between jokes and what passes for average run of the mill comments.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The5thElement: Dr. Fascinating is brilliant. He finally figured out how to get the knuckle draggers to mask up and get vaccinated. Tell them it is over. The gop voters will automatically do the opposite.


He should have ended the announcement with

"By the power invested in me by Barack HUSSEIN Obama I hereby order everyone in the country to remove their masks and not get any more vaccine!"
 
Subtonic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Masks are the new virtue signaling.
 
trialpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: If you want to keep wearing a mask no one is stopping you. But let's face it: if you are fully vaxxed and not immune compromised, being the one guy in the room wearing a mask adds marginal protection.


If you're wearing one of the surgical / cloth masks, you might as well not bother.

If you have a proper N95 you'll get some protection, but best to just leave the room anyway.
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
God damn, this thread is attracting all of the "special" people.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

kindms: iteresting as a lot of vaccinated folks I know all tested positive in the past few days.


Did they go to the hospital?  End up on a respirator or ECMO?  Spent weeks or months in the hospital and finally expire of "COVID pneumonia"?

No?

Then the vaccine is doing all I need it to do, thanks.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

olorin604: Bird flu has already claimed over 24million lives this year, and no one seems to care because it doesn't fit the narrative of the new world order pushed by the Biden/pelo$i/$oros illuminati intent on founding a new world order.


But they were delicious.
 
Officer Barrelroll
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Only backpedaling Paul has ever done was when his neighbor was charging at him to beat his ass.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kindms: iteresting as a lot of vaccinated folks I know all tested positive in the past few days.


And soliders wearing body armor get shot and died in combat. Better run around nekkid.
 
stuffy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sadly it won't be just the anti-vaxx Trump humpers that will die.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Znuh: And into the Endemic. This isn't good news. It's not over. Idiots will hear "out of the pandemic" phase and instantly think that it's all rainbow titty sprinkles and unicorn farts.

Endemic means "Here to stay." 2500 US citizens popped off last week from it. Wastewater levels are rising and BA2 and its new, fun variants are more infectious than measles.

But hey, masks off everyone.

If you want to keep wearing a mask no one is stopping you. But let's face it: if you are fully vaxxed and not immune compromised, being the one guy in the room wearing a mask adds marginal protection.

The vast majority of the people dying have chosen their fate by refusing a safe and effective vaccine. I'm moving on.


Right, try walking into a liquor store or a bank, with a mask on when it's not required
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Mrs. RoboZombie tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. She, like me, is vaxxed and boosted. I thought she'd NEVER get it...Made it over two years. I won the covid lottery back in January.
Good news is, the vax seems to be keeping the symptoms pretty mild.
Still wear a mask in crowded locations
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Masks are the new virtue signaling.


Yeah! Look at these "virtue signaling" sheeple who are scared of COVID.....in 2014:

https://qz.com/299003/a-quick-history-of-why-asians-wear-surgical-masks-in-public/
 
Saiga410
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Shiatt.  Now we are going to have a covid explosion
 
chitownmike
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The5thElement: Dr. Fascinating is brilliant. He finally figured out how to get the knuckle draggers to mask up and get vaccinated. Tell them it is over. The gop voters will automatically do the opposite.


I don't think you can get unvaccinated
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Masks are the new virtue signaling.


LOL. NOT wearing a mask is also virtue signaling, albeit with a less awesome ending:
sorryantivaxxer.com | A repository of stories of anti-vaxxers who died or came close to dying of COVID.
 
Gr3asy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Znuh: And into the Endemic. This isn't good news. It's not over. Idiots will hear "out of the pandemic" phase and instantly think that it's all rainbow titty sprinkles and unicorn farts.

Endemic means "Here to stay." 2500 US citizens popped off last week from it. Wastewater levels are rising and BA2 and its new, fun variants are more infectious than measles.

But hey, masks off everyone.

If you want to keep wearing a mask no one is stopping you. But let's face it: if you are fully vaxxed and not immune compromised, being the one guy in the room wearing a mask adds marginal protection.

The vast majority of the people dying have chosen their fate by refusing a safe and effective vaccine. I'm moving on.


Your sense of moral superiority and lack of compassion for the elderly, ignorant, and victims of immersion brainwashing is noted.

As is your disregard for the petrie dish that continues to spin out new and exciting variants.

After all, f people in nursing homes and the occasional child if we can be warm in the knowledge that some loud and proud rw assholes that actually do have it coming die.  Makes me sick how many psychos we have willing to condemn the innocent along with the guilty as long as they feel like they're just far enough out of our tribe.

Like the mfs calling for literal Russian genocide.
I've been hawkish AF, but I have lines I don't cross because I'm not interesting in being a new flavor of Nazi.

Hell I even try to put a minimum standard of responsibility in my own rageful venting.
 
guestguy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

chitownmike: The5thElement: Dr. Fascinating is brilliant. He finally figured out how to get the knuckle draggers to mask up and get vaccinated. Tell them it is over. The gop voters will automatically do the opposite.

I don't think you can get unvaccinated


Republicans think you can.
Facebook Post Spreads Bogus Claim About 'Detox' After Vaccination
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Saiga410: Shiatt.  Now we are going to have a covid explosion


The John Spencer Covid Explosion was less popular than his other projects.
 
paulleah
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Znuh: And into the Endemic. This isn't good news. It's not over. Idiots will hear "out of the pandemic" phase and instantly think that it's all rainbow titty sprinkles and unicorn farts.

Endemic means "Here to stay." 2500 US citizens popped off last week from it. Wastewater levels are rising and BA2 and its new, fun variants are more infectious than measles.

But hey, masks off everyone.

If you want to keep wearing a mask no one is stopping you. But let's face it: if you are fully vaxxed and not immune compromised, being the one guy in the room wearing a mask adds marginal protection.

The vast majority of the people dying have chosen their fate by refusing a safe and effective vaccine. I'm moving on.


I find it funny how do many people DESPERATELY try to keep the pandemic going. It's still really really super really really dangerous..they say.

Ok. I've had 4 shots now. I'm going outside to get my mail for crapsakes.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Look at this way. With fewer people wearing masks your virtue signaling will be much more recognizable and you'll know just who to wag your finger at. That is, of course, if you dare to leave your house.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Znuh: And into the Endemic. This isn't good news. It's not over. Idiots will hear "out of the pandemic" phase and instantly think that it's all rainbow titty sprinkles and unicorn farts.

Endemic means "Here to stay." 2500 US citizens popped off last week from it. Wastewater levels are rising and BA2 and its new, fun variants are more infectious than measles.

But hey, masks off everyone.


Yep. And it's endemic because of the actions people like Rand Paul took.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

chitownmike: The5thElement: Dr. Fascinating is brilliant. He finally figured out how to get the knuckle draggers to mask up and get vaccinated. Tell them it is over. The gop voters will automatically do the opposite.

I don't think you can get unvaccinated


Tell them "you need to drain about 10 gallons of blood from your body, then you'll have the vaccine out of your system." That should do the trick...
 
olorin604
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

log_jammin: olorin604: Bird flu has already claimed over 24million lives this year, and no one seems to care because it doesn't fit the narrative of the new world order pushed by the Biden/pelo$i/$oros illuminati intent on founding a new world order.

I can no longer tell the difference between jokes and what passes for average run of the mill comments.


Reality is dumb.

I went back and changed the "s" to dollar signs thinking there is no way someone can take this seriously.

In retrospect that probably added to the verisimilitude.
 
oldfool
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I suppose here at the end of the beginning of the end you might as well tell people what they wanna hear it won't make any difference one way or the other
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Keizer_Ghidorah: God damn, this thread is attracting all of the "special" people.


You mean the people that changed all their profile pics to them wearing a mask? Lol.
 
paulleah
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This new brand of "conservatives" are just cowards. They stand up for nothing except their imaginary boogiemen who they know can't fight back.

Rand Paul would never stand up to defend himself, his family, his state it his country.

He just likes to talk big and run away.

Just like Trump.

Cowards.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Keizer_Ghidorah: God damn, this thread is attracting all of the "special" people.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
