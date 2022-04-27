 Skip to content
(Times of Israel)   Here's how you can sneak in to pray to your God at the temple mount   (timesofisrael.com) divider line
27
27 Comments     (+0 »)
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes subby . .

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
or..."How to be a dumb c*nt in a few easy lessons"
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are quiet and not disrespectful why should anyone care.
 
guestguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: If you are quiet and not disrespectful why should anyone care.


reactiongifs.comView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: If you are quiet and not disrespectful why should anyone care.


have you ever met any people?
 
stuffy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
S who gets the blame when someone gets caught and the crap beaten out of them.
If lucky
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: If you are quiet and not disrespectful why should anyone care.


Because they're obviously looking to cause trouble, this is how it starts.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Reminds me of all the MRA jackasses that used to file suit against bars for having "Women's Nights".  How hard is it to simply not be a total douche?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: If you are quiet and not disrespectful why should anyone care.


Because this is the Middle East. One dumb fark doing something stupid at the Temple Mount / Al-Aqsa Mosque can start WWIII. (Or is it IV now?)

Ariel Sharon going there was one of the major events that precipitated the Second Intifada.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's the same god in a different hat.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just being respectful, sirs

The "Returning to the Mount" extremist group, which advocates the construction of a third Jewish temple on the site that once housed the two biblical temples, circulated a flyer earlier this month offering a cash prize to anyone who managed to offer a living Passover sacrifice on the Temple Mount, and to anyone arrested trying to do so.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

stevenboof: Reminds me of all the MRA jackasses that used to file suit against bars for having "Women's Nights".  How hard is it to simply not be a total douche?


Every hates excluding others until it's them.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

waxbeans: stevenboof: Reminds me of all the MRA jackasses that used to file suit against bars for having "Women's Nights".  How hard is it to simply not be a total douche?

Every hates excluding others until it's them.


Everyone *
 
X-Geek
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ Plus, Joe Pesci doesn't care where you are when you pray to him.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sometimes my MIL makes the Renegade family go to church for easter and xmas and stuff.
I secretly pray to my GOD, Lemmy from Motorhead. He gave his life so others may rock on then on the third day he rose again, to judge the wet t-shirt contest.
 
guestguy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

X-Geek: [Fark user image 270x360]
/ Plus, Joe Pesci doesn't care where you are when you pray to him.


Have to keep it to a reasonable number of prayers though...he's easily overwhelmed.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sure would be nice if people could pray side by side and be cool with it without hurting others.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Sure would be nice if people could pray side by side and be cool with it without hurting others.


I'm afraid I now have to beat you to death over your praying for peace in a way different from me.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sure, other religions have trickster deities, but the Abrahamic religions have a troll deity:  making holy sites for three different religions, all of which tend to have historic conflicts with each other, and all of which think they have a monopoly on said deity.
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: If you are quiet and not disrespectful why should anyone care.


Because the prohibition is during Ramadan, not year-round.
Duh.

So try this:
Walk a Mooslim prayer rug into a synagogue and start chanting to Allah - during Shabbat.
Gee, that wouldn't be disrespectful at all, right?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is this the same place where guards carefully monitor peoples' mouths to make sure they aren't secretly praying really quietly?
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Why go to that much bother to seek out your omnipresent deity when you can more easily visit some place that has Guinness on tap?
 
kindms
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
all powerful dieties really care about the difference of a few hundred feet
 
kbronsito
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Can they do one to teach women how to dress like dudes so they can pray at the Wailing Wall? Maybe like put together a kit with Yentle, Just One of the Guys, She's the Man, and Mulan.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

To Wish Impossible Things: Sure, other religions have trickster deities, but the Abrahamic religions have a troll deity:  making holy sites for three different religions, all of which tend to have historic conflicts with each other, and all of which think they have a monopoly on said deity.


Dickster deity.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: If you are quiet and not disrespectful why should anyone care.


Apparently, your deity cares and will reward you with brownie points for your subterfuge.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kindms: all powerful dieties really care about the difference of a few hundred feet


It's been my observation that the more powerful, the more petty.
 
