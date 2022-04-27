 Skip to content
(NYPost)   The pilot has turned on the "do as I say, not as I do" light. We will be momentarily plunging to our fiery deaths   (nypost.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was jumping seating while on probation at the major airline I used to work for and while taxiing out, the FO needed a smoke. He cracked open his window, threw a bunch of switches to make sure the air would flow out there only, and lit up while hunched over below the window.

Serious addiction.
 
hammettman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Whoopsie.
 
guestguy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Did he forget that the windows don't roll down?

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
fngoofy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
destrip
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dumbass tag for the author of TFA as well... oxygen doesn't "ignite."
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Incredibly, at the time of the incident, EgyptAir pilots were allowed to smoke in the cockpit

Sure why not, what's the worst that could happen.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Do we have a "Days Since a 'Mohammed' Blew Up a Plane" sign?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So there was an F-I-R-E-I-N-C-A-I-R-O?
 
Vercengetorix
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Incredibly, at the time of the incident, EgyptAir pilots were allowed to smoke in the cockpit

Sure why not, what's the worst that could happen.


I spent 10 days on vacation in Egypt in 2019 (Sharm al Sheikh) and to the man, every single native I saw smoked at some point.  I had 2 different SCUBA guides and both smoked before and after 100m dives.

Farking crazy people, but so happy to see Americans again.  The resort we were at was frequented by about 80% Ukrainian/20% Russian.. which is sad in retrospect.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What... the... fark???  As pilots, it is drilled into us to avoid anything at all that could even remotely lead to a fire in the air.  The biggest threat to a plane full of people is NOT the engine failing.  Even without any engine at all, it's still possible, and in fact not all that difficult to put a plane down safely, as long as the engine doesn't fail at a critical phase of flight (immediately after takeoff or during landing).  The biggest threat to a plane full of people is an in-flight fire.  There is nothing more dangerous, because it's extremely difficult to put them out, especially in a pressurized aircraft, where oxygen just keeps feeding the fire.  The fire will quickly burn through the oxygen in the cabin, all while engulfing the plane in flames, leaving no air to breathe and a fiery inferno to consume you.  That's why it's a criminal offense to smoke on an aircraft.  The fact that a pilot, someone who knows this and has had it drilled into their head, especially as a commercial airline pilot, where the danger is even higher, would even consider doing something so reckless is beyond my ability to comprehend.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The flight was caused by a cigarette? Mighty impressive. What caused the crash, though?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Article was a little thin on how they made the jump from leaking mask (based on EMERGENCY setting and hiss heard on CVR) to ignited by cigarette smoking.  Just seemed to me like: Fact, Maybe Fact, and Wild Supposition based on airline policy.  I would wait for something less histrionic than the NYPost, but they are kind of the bell weather for sober reporting.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

vsavatar: What... the... fark???  As pilots, it is drilled into us to avoid anything at all that could even remotely lead to a fire in the air.  The biggest threat to a plane full of people is NOT the engine failing.  Even without any engine at all, it's still possible, and in fact not all that difficult to put a plane down safely, as long as the engine doesn't fail at a critical phase of flight (immediately after takeoff or during landing).  The biggest threat to a plane full of people is an in-flight fire. There is nothing more dangerous, because it's extremely difficult to put them out, especially in a pressurized aircraft, where oxygen just keeps feeding the fire.  The fire will quickly burn through the oxygen in the cabin, all while engulfing the plane in flames, leaving no air to breathe and a fiery inferno to consume you.  That's why it's a criminal offense to smoke on an aircraft.  The fact that a pilot, someone who knows this and has had it drilled into their head, especially as a commercial airline pilot, where the danger is even higher, would even consider doing something so reckless is beyond my ability to comprehend.


I'd go with zombies. The erudite documentary World War Z taught me that.

Why did I watch that movie two days before taking an international flight?
 
