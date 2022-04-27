 Skip to content
(Cleveland Plain Dealer)   Kurt Russell named 2022 Teacher Of The Year. Duke of New York unavailable for comment   (cleveland.com) divider line
35
35 Comments     (+0 »)
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is A-Number-One
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snake Plissken, that's one hell of a tan you got going on there
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Bunsen burners are for babies! This is REAL science class!'
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
mmojo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought he was dead.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's all in the reflexes."
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just remember what ol' Jack Burton does when the earth quakes, and the poison arrows fall from the sky, and the pillars of Heaven shake. Yeah, Jack Burton just looks that big ol' storm right square in the eye and he says, "Give me your best shot, pal. I can take it."
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mmojo: I thought he was dead.


He gets that a lot.
 
Oak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teacher of the Year, Goldie Hawn, fathering US Agent: is there anything he can't do?
 
Turbogod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dennysgod: Just remember what ol' Jack Burton does when the earth quakes, and the poison arrows fall from the sky, and the pillars of Heaven shake. Yeah, Jack Burton just looks that big ol' storm right square in the eye and he says, "Give me your best shot, pal. I can take it."


Who?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dennysgod: Just remember what ol' Jack Burton does when the earth quakes, and the poison arrows fall from the sky, and the pillars of Heaven shake. Yeah, Jack Burton just looks that big ol' storm right square in the eye and he says, "Give me your best shot, pal. I can take it."


"The check is in the mail".
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He also received "Long Distance Trucker of the Year" award in 1986:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Kurt Russell named 2022 Teacher Of The Year."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blodyholy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Next up, a gig at Medfield College?

retrozap.comView Full Size


('The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes' reference for nearly everyone's 'FYI' because it's so random.)
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If you don't do your homework then I'm coming and hell's coming with me.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mmojo: I thought he was dead.


He got better.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He is up for the challenge
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChromaticKid
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Bit of an unfair advantage there, I mean, if he was wearing the proper footwear.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
ChromaticKid
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

blodyholy: ('The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes' reference for nearly everyone's 'FYI' because it's so random.)


*shakes tiny, digital fist*
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Key & Peele - TeachingCenter
Youtube dkHqPFbxmOU
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's nice to see minor league baseball players getting a second act in life.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Reminds me of a couple things

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: [Fark user image 400x400]


"...Got a smoke?"
 
guestguy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Kid Lester: Reminds me of a couple things

[Fark user image 850x562]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Jiat as long as he doesn't develop a giant EGO and start banging around the galaxy.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nice. He can act and teach, too!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Did he talk about Beirut?

The Best of Times (4/9) Movie CLIP - Talking About the World (1986) HD
Youtube GNCOjiBvwCo


/ Best damn baseball player ever!
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Good thing the other President was there to gun down the Duke. Biden kept shooting in the air trying to scare him away.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

One of my favs...
(Disney's "Follow Me Boys")

FYI, Walt's last words in the hospital were "the future is Kurt Russell"
 
Kid Lester
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fngoofy: [Fark user image 425x182]
One of my favs...
(Disney's "Follow Me Boys")

FYI, Walt's last words in the hospital were "the future is Kurt Russell"


Not if you count the gurgling sound
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

  4. Click here to submit a link.