(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Concrete Blonde, March Violets, and Transvision Vamp. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:(copied from a previous thread)

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE 2: (just showing off now)

Socalnewwaver is still under the weather so chances are he won't appear in the thread. Besides, Liverpool are on the tellybox later so I think he'll catch a disco nap before the game.

The headline is what was "planned" to be in the show today so cross your fingers they put the right streamer on today.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody. Hoping we get the correct show today, but I've got some yacht rock on standby just in case.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...

In the "Food" tab: Delicious IPAs are going to be around for a long time
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my first crushes.

Transvision Vamp - Baby I Don't Care (1989)
Youtube r26krlXFmOI
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

In the "Food" tab: Delicious IPAs are going to be around for a long time


I saw that. My first impulse was to warn djslowdive to steer clear.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like concrete blonde's cover of Everybody Knows.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: PROGRAMMING NOTE 2: (just showing off now)


Ok, now I'm reaching for the spitballs...

/glad to have you at the helm today Pista
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Hoping we get the correct show today, but I've got some yacht rock on standby just in case.


Up on the hill...people never stare....they just don't care...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hi everyone! I was busy with work and family stuff yesterday, so I'm looking forward to today's stream, even if it's a re-run.

Currently in a 90-minute work zoom meeting, in desperate need of good music.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: PROGRAMMING NOTE 2: (just showing off now)

Ok, now I'm reaching for the spitballs...

/glad to have you at the helm today Pista


I have this for protection
c.tenor.comView Full Size


...oh snap...
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jonathan_L: Hi everyone! I was busy with work and family stuff yesterday, so I'm looking forward to today's stream, even if it's a re-run.

Currently in a 90-minute work zoom meeting, in desperate need of good music.


The 'good' news is, yesterday's show wasn't, really.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: jonathan_L: Hi everyone! I was busy with work and family stuff yesterday, so I'm looking forward to today's stream, even if it's a re-run.

Currently in a 90-minute work zoom meeting, in desperate need of good music.

The 'good' news is, yesterday's show wasn't, really.


Yeah. We're still not entirely sure what happened as Claudia did say she was handing over to SCNW, then there was the start of the Russian thing & then it all went a bit PSAs, Henry Rollins & DJ Emma's The Groove show.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pista: jasonvatch: jonathan_L: Hi everyone! I was busy with work and family stuff yesterday, so I'm looking forward to today's stream, even if it's a re-run.

Currently in a 90-minute work zoom meeting, in desperate need of good music.

The 'good' news is, yesterday's show wasn't, really.

Yeah. We're still not entirely sure what happened as Claudia did say she was handing over to SCNW, then there was the start of the Russian thing & then it all went a bit PSAs, Henry Rollins & DJ Emma's The Groove show.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just in.
Footage of yesterday's technical handover
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Heard this today & if you like Cocteau Twins you'll probably love this
Silver
Youtube MJOhhcygrb4
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
One day, there should be a rebroadcast that's a compilation of all the songs that got cut off by the emergency alert test.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Hoping we get the correct show today, but I've got some yacht rock on standby just in case.


Que'd up and ready to play

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.