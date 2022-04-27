 Skip to content
(SILive)   If your child left his or her science project on a city bus, the NYPD Bomb Squad and Emergency Service Unit has some unfortunate news for you   (silive.com) divider line
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Staten island?"

"Yeah, it's surrounded by water."
 
ifky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
WastrelWay
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
FTFA: "in an episode so Staten Island that it had a mob connection. " From the final sentence. I've heard of episodes that were "so Florida" etc. "So Staten Island" is a new one on me.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
guestguy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Better than some science projects...

Ed Willy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What if the science project was testing how the public and police would respond to suspicious stimuli?
 
