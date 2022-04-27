 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Health experts puzzled by outbreak of liver disease in children, especially odd because none of them are named Drew   (theguardian.com) divider line
6
    More: Strange, Cirrhosis, Public health, Hepatitis, Jaundice, World Health Organization, Epidemiology, Bilirubin, Causality  
•       •       •

261 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2022 at 10:38 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Doctors: Aiden has liver disease...

Reporter: Which one...

Doctors: ALL OF THEM....
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Who set nature on hard mode?


/ oh, we did
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Article said that non of the kids had had a Covid vax (probably too young). Did they have Covid?
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Anyone who says jab instead of vaccinated needs to be holocausted.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Article said that non of the kids had had a Covid vax (probably too young). Did they have Covid?


Early reports of this said mostly.  Many definite yes, lots maybe, none were a definite no.  Early reports were mostly under 5 so no vax.  The newer reports include kids up to 18.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Eh it is probably a wave of viral illnesses that were held at bay by all of the COVID restrictions, but, once those restrictions were lifted hit all at once (as many of the kids no longer had immunity). Viral hepatitis happens, the only thing unusual is the number of cases but I am betting there were an equal of "missing" cases over the past couple of years.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.