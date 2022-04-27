 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Mt Everest has a fine collection of dead climbers, but other mountains want some too   (sfgate.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First rule: one does not "hike" mountains. Prepare accordingly.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clutching a selfie stick, most likely.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Damn that coward Abe Simpson!
 
oldfool
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But are they really climbers or is it more that they are fallers?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I see the problem. No one taught them how to use crampons. I taught my daughters all about those when they turned 12. That way there would be no surprises.
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

edmo: First rule: one does not "hike" mountains. Prepare accordingly.


So true. I fly to the top.
 
Zenith
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I've a theory the Nepalese are using white folks to feed the ravenous appetite of the Mountain God.
 
Speef
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

oldfool: But are they really climbers or is it more that they are fallers?


Are you saying the fallers aren't climbers?

/I guess I should expect that all American mountains would have at least one elevator, so maybe you're right
 
Sawbux
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
good way to go if you want the wife to get that sweet life insurance payment
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
and nothing of value was lost
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I see the problem. No one taught them how to use crampons. I taught my daughters all about those when they turned 12. That way there would be no surprises.


Except the old crampon in the opposing calf surprise.
 
Cheron
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You gotta build up. I recommend Mt. Washington in New Hampshire. Under 6,300 ft. Soon as the snow melts in Boston strap on your crocs and head up.
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But will they allow future climbers to use those bodies as mile markers?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When the air gets thin, the important thing is to hold each breath so your body can make the most of it.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The sheriff's office said that deaths most often occur on the mountain in spring or early summer due to falls on snow and ice when a hiker "did not have or know how to use critical gear like crampons and an ice axe."

This is paramount at that time of year in that part of the country.  There's horrible "slip and fall" terrain everywhere out there even in the most safe (seemingly) areas.

I was once 20 miles North of there in early *June* and put the crampons and axe on the pack thinking I would use them in shaded couloirs at 13K+ at the most.  I had those things on for *miles* of what would otherwise be easy trail.  Even a slip on a 15-foot runnout would see you falling through the ice of a melting lake/pond and with a 40-50lb pack on your back, that would suck.

If there is even the slightest doubt, put a pair of microspikes in your quick-access pouch or pocket.  Check the trail reports for reliable information.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The staggering amount of trash on Everest. I thought all these people hiking to the top were people that cared about the environment. Turned out they're just narrow minded douchebags concerned with self aggrandizement at any cost. Even their own lives. Look what I accomplished. Look at the destruction you left in the wake of your accomplishment.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Speef: oldfool: But are they really climbers or is it more that they are fallers?

Are you saying the fallers aren't climbers?

/I guess I should expect that all American mountains would have at least one elevator, so maybe you're right


When they stop climbing and begin falling they are no longer climbers.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Speef: oldfool: But are they really climbers or is it more that they are fallers?

Are you saying the fallers aren't climbers?

/I guess I should expect that all American mountains would have at least one elevator, so maybe you're right

When they stop climbing and begin falling they are no longer climbers.


I prefer 'corpsicle.'
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cheron: You gotta build up. I recommend Mt. Washington in New Hampshire. Under 6,300 ft. Soon as the snow melts in Boston strap on your crocs and head up.


Wait, the snow melts in Boston?
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

oldfool: But are they really climbers or is it more that they are fallers?


I think "fallers" is ovreused.  I use the term failers.  It covers more ground, unlike the corpses.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Cheron: You gotta build up. I recommend Mt. Washington in New Hampshire. Under 6,300 ft. Soon as the snow melts in Boston strap on your crocs and head up.


Narrator: "Mt. Washington has the worst and most deadly Winter weather of any mountain on earth, including Everest and K2."
https://www.mountwashington.org/visit-us/extreme-mount-washington.aspx
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I day hiked Whitney a few years back (via Whitney Portal) in August during a fairly dry year.  Still had to navigate a couple snow fields near the top.  Elevation is no joke.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
At this point climbing everest seems like about the dumbest life goal ever.

Sure, when Hillary did it, for the first time, using natural materials, no syntehetic, no oxygen tanks, no helicopter provisioned base camp it was bad ass.

Now everest tourists show up and there is a bar, food, medicine and the sherpas have installed ladders, roped, etc.

It's seems like bragging about being the 1,000th person to cross the Atlantic by plane.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Speef: Are you saying the fallers aren't climbers?


But you fark ONE sheep. . .
 
GalFisk
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

oldfool: But are they really climbers or is it more that they are fallers?


That's the next burning question that needs investigation, after we find the answer to "are we human, or are we dancer?"
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'll just stick to these mountains, thanks.

pcgamesn.comView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: At this point climbing everest seems like about the dumbest life goal ever.

Sure, when Hillary did it, for the first time, using natural materials, no syntehetic, no oxygen tanks, no helicopter provisioned base camp it was bad ass.

Now everest tourists show up and there is a bar, food, medicine and the sherpas have installed ladders, roped, etc.

It's seems like bragging about being the 1,000th person to cross the Atlantic by plane.



A guided climb is *noticeably* different than un-guided.  And a solo climb is even more noticeably different than that.  Stress is a massive factor in climbing/back-country hiking.  If you don't have to worry about navigation, gear (and how to use it), route-finding, weather, nutrition, terrain, your own condition, obstacles, etc., it makes it a hell of a lot easier.

Not that you don't need to be in shape and have endurance and stamina but not having the burden of that other stuff is a huge relief.  If you *do* deal with that stuff, your fitness needs to be a grade or two higher for sure.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: At this point climbing everest seems like about the dumbest life goal ever.

Sure, when Hillary did it, for the first time, using natural materials, no syntehetic, no oxygen tanks, no helicopter provisioned base camp it was bad ass.

Now everest tourists show up and there is a bar, food, medicine and the sherpas have installed ladders, roped, etc.

It's seems like bragging about being the 1,000th person to cross the Atlantic by plane.


Afterwards, Hillary also continued to work with the locals, building schools and hospitals and that kinda junk for the people.   Now, people go, and if they summit, then they write a book about how super they are for doing it and try to make a buck.  "Oh, the parking there was brutal....."
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Hey Nurse!: I see the problem. No one taught them how to use crampons. I taught my daughters all about those when they turned 12. That way there would be no surprises.


I read that as tamp....nope. I haven't used crampons in a while, at least since going up Mt Shasta, which seems to have a lot fewer deaths. And the permits are cheaper! I like hiking on a snowpack a lot more than just scree and rock. But one thing I learned from others is the freeze/thaw cycle when you get above 10k feet. Rocks literally pop in Spring Thaw periods and shiat it rolling all over on the sunny sides. I went up Mt ST Helens with a buddy in May years back and we were hiding from everything as soon as the sun came up.
 
