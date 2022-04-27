 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   "I don't care if you're Jesus Christ. Don't kiss me in the men's locker room"   (wfla.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Pinellas County, Florida, English-language films, Kiss, Jesus, James Trevor Byron Thompson, Jesus Christ, Tampa, Florida, locker room  
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maga
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yeah, don't kiss me in the locker room; kiss me on the lips.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Lets see, he's white and he is a pedophile, sounds like Republican Jesus to me.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Combustion: Yeah, don't kiss me in the locker room; kiss me on the lips.


I wouldn't mind a little peck on the veranda
 
chitownmike
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Combustion: Yeah, don't kiss me in the locker room; kiss me on the lips.


Uh, I don't know. I call my taint 'the locker room'
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Catholic?
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oblig.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm no theologian but I don't think that's what the Bible meant by 'the laying on of hands.'
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
People not clear on the concept:  "Jesus in another life".
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

brantgoose: People not clear on the concept:  "Jesus in another life".


Must be a unitarian.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Suffer the little children to come unto me
 
Bslim
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
James Trevor Byron Thompson

Ooookay, check his basement for bodies.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Psycho that preys on kids. Lock him up. Be done with it. This is probably just the first time he got caught. He's probably done it before, or at least fantasized about it many many times. There's no redeeming qualities in people like that.
 
acouvis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, the Catholic priests had to learn it from somewhere... probably assumed it was a future alter boy.
 
Katwang
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I don't eat anything with a face. I'm a vegan.
You can scratch cannibal off the list of bad things that could've happened.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's it. Men shouldn't be allowed in men's locker rooms any more.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Psycho that preys on kids. Lock him up. Be done with it. This is probably just the first time he got caught. He's probably done it before, or at least fantasized about it many many times. There's no redeeming qualities in people like that.


It sounds like he has mental issues. Perhaps the locking up needs to be in a hospital.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I mean....why are you surprised? Jesus spent YEARS kissing and loving all of his disciples...
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure Jesus finds it a bit awkward when men kiss him too.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dammit locker room Jesus, put a towel on, I can see He is Risen!
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

austerity101: Hey Nurse!: Psycho that preys on kids. Lock him up. Be done with it. This is probably just the first time he got caught. He's probably done it before, or at least fantasized about it many many times. There's no redeeming qualities in people like that.

It sounds like he has mental issues. Perhaps the locking up needs to be in a hospital.


Fine. That's what I actually meant. Point is, get him out of the populace.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fano: Combustion: Yeah, don't kiss me in the locker room; kiss me on the lips.

I wouldn't mind a little peck on the veranda


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: I'm pretty sure Jesus finds it a bit awkward when men kiss him too.


How do you figure? He was always kissing on Peter, Judas, John, Thomas, Matthew, James, Other James, Simon and the rest.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
For he has risen, just like he said.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Spartapuss: I'm pretty sure Jesus finds it a bit awkward when men kiss him too.

How do you figure? He was always kissing on Peter, Judas, John, Thomas, Matthew, James, Other James, Simon and the rest.


Ohh, you were so close to getting it. If this was a race, you would have got the silver.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: austerity101: Hey Nurse!: Psycho that preys on kids. Lock him up. Be done with it. This is probably just the first time he got caught. He's probably done it before, or at least fantasized about it many many times. There's no redeeming qualities in people like that.

It sounds like he has mental issues. Perhaps the locking up needs to be in a hospital.

Fine. That's what I actually meant. Point is, get him out of the populace.


Your humanity knows no bounds.
 
Slypork [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fano: Combustion: Yeah, don't kiss me in the locker room; kiss me on the lips.

I wouldn't mind a little peck on the veranda


I prefer tulips on my organ
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

austerity101: Hey Nurse!: austerity101: Hey Nurse!: Psycho that preys on kids. Lock him up. Be done with it. This is probably just the first time he got caught. He's probably done it before, or at least fantasized about it many many times. There's no redeeming qualities in people like that.

It sounds like he has mental issues. Perhaps the locking up needs to be in a hospital.

Fine. That's what I actually meant. Point is, get him out of the populace.

Your humanity knows no bounds.


Pedophiles don't deserve compassion.
 
guestguy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I thought that was more of a Judas thing...

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Combustion: Yeah, don't kiss me in the locker room; kiss me on the lips.


313merch.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

austerity101: Hey Nurse!: austerity101: Hey Nurse!: Psycho that preys on kids. Lock him up. Be done with it. This is probably just the first time he got caught. He's probably done it before, or at least fantasized about it many many times. There's no redeeming qualities in people like that.

It sounds like he has mental issues. Perhaps the locking up needs to be in a hospital.

Fine. That's what I actually meant. Point is, get him out of the populace.

Your humanity knows no bounds.


I spent a lot of years as a nurse, so you are correct. Just not the way you think.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Oblig.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 497x750]


Lulz.  Of course he mentioned being vegan.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

guestguy: I thought that was more of a Judas thing...

[preview.redd.it image 750x767]


Judas was an alien?

files.explosm.netView Full Size
 
sassyfrancis [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
These straight pedos really are kink shaming the already marginalized bathhouse going community where adult shower scene activity runs a solid second in popularity.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

austerity101: That's it. Men shouldn't be allowed in men's locker rooms any more.


People who should be banned fro men's locker rooms:

Pedos

Geezers who have the urge to be naked for an hour or more.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: I'm no theologian but I don't think that's what the Bible meant by 'the laying on of hands.'


That was about beating women, it's frequently misunderstood
 
kt-atl
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
$5,500 bond for sexually assaulting a minor, in Florida?

Good thing he was Jesus or they would have thrown the book at Him.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

chitownmike: xxBirdMadGirlxx: I'm no theologian but I don't think that's what the Bible meant by 'the laying on of hands.'

That was about beating women, it's frequently misunderstood


Strangely wouldn't surprise me. A lot of sh*t in that book has been lost in translation over the centuries.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Suffer the little children to come unto me


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: chitownmike: xxBirdMadGirlxx: I'm no theologian but I don't think that's what the Bible meant by 'the laying on of hands.'

That was about beating women, it's frequently misunderstood

Strangely wouldn't surprise me. A lot of sh*t in that book has been lost in translation over the centuries.


For example:  the burning bush was really just a bad case of crabs...
 
