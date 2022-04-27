 Skip to content
(ZDNet)   "The Chinese cyber espionage group 'Bronze President' spies on Russian targets as Ukraine invasion continues" - unknown if Blond Bimbo, Slenderman Sycophant, or Scary Poppins are also helping   (zdnet.com) divider line
    People's Republic of China, China, Russia, Malware, Secureworks Counter Threat Unit, Russian language, Bronze President, Remote Access Trojan  
MBFGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rolling Embarrassment got held up at the airport.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Bronze President is named in honour of Donald Trump, one of their best spies ever.
 
CCNP
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Bronze President is named in honour of Donald Trump, one of their best spies ever.


Everybody knows Trump is a Chinese spy. This is why everything Trump did benefitted China. Trump's tariffs made Chinese goods more expensive in the US, which means more revenue for China. I do believe Biden plans to remove those tariffs soon.
 
MBFGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

CCNP: brantgoose: Bronze President is named in honour of Donald Trump, one of their best spies ever.

Everybody knows Trump is a Chinese spy. This is why everything Trump did benefitted China. Trump's tariffs made Chinese goods more expensive in the US, which means more revenue for China. I do believe Biden plans to remove those tariffs soon.


You know that the extra money collected from tariffs don't go to the source country, right?

/subby
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

CCNP: brantgoose: Bronze President is named in honour of Donald Trump, one of their best spies ever.

Everybody knows Trump is a Chinese spy. This is why everything Trump did benefitted China. Trump's tariffs made Chinese goods more expensive in the US, which means more revenue for China. I do believe Biden plans to remove those tariffs soon.


Don't forget how he walked away from the TPP (was fine with that), then didn't even have the US in the room when China began talks for a new trade agreement, letting China take the lead in forging a new Trade Agreement for Pacific Trade partners without any say at all on behalf of US trade interests
 
ComanderalKashenblade
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Does Bronzed President operate from Warehouse 13?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
psst, russia -
<whisper>China's been stealing your secrets. Are you going to let them make you look like a punk?</whisper>

psst, china -
<whisper>Russia's been threatening your oil and global superiority. You really going to stand for that?</whispers>
 
gbv23
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What's all this about The Beatles being isis?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
