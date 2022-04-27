 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   US, Russia swap prisoners so they can experience nuclear war from the comfort of their own homes   (cnn.com) divider line
36
    More: News, Joe Biden, American Trevor Reed, Russia, US citizen, Prison, President of the United States, United States Marine Corps, Reed's release  
•       •       •

958 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2022 at 2:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rather be in the US than Russia right now.  Even for WW3.
 
Bondith [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just round up a couple of random Russians in the US and swap them for the two Americans mentioned at the bottom of TFA.  That's apparently what passes for diplomacy these days.

/any Americans detained in China right now?  Beijing is a huge fan of hostage diplomacy
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems to me a lot of millennials and z'ers have been clamoring for things to go nuclear.
They just don't seem to get just how horrific it was the two times they were used against people.
They like to mock the drills older folks had to do when they were young and in school

Hint m's and z's. There won't be any starbucks, free wifi or instagram to post your belfies to.
You can still buttchug your booze though, your radioactive booze. If you can find any.
This is assuming you survive...
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: Seems to me a lot of millennials and z'ers have been clamoring for things to go nuclear.
They just don't seem to get just how horrific it was the two times they were used against people.
They like to mock the drills older folks had to do when they were young and in school

Hint m's and z's. There won't be any starbucks, free wifi or instagram to post your belfies to.
You can still buttchug your booze though, your radioactive booze. If you can find any.
This is assuming you survive...


Yep. THIS.

I was the nuclear/biological/chemical warfare instructor for my unit in the Army and, in short, the first thing that is explained to you is that no one actually wins any of these scenarios.

But what the younger folks don't seem to be able to imagine is that their lives "online" will vanish very quickly when the EM-Pulse hits, no more internet for huge areas.

Probably no more avocado toast, either.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When talking about the dangers of nuclear war it is always wise to denounce young people. After all, they made this mess. Get off my bunker.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder who the drug smuggler is that makes him worth this exchange to the Russians? Some oligarch's kid?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being in the wrong vault once the warheads start falling will throw off Vault-Tec's experiments.
 
farkmedown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: Seems to me a lot of millennials and z'ers have been clamoring for things to go nuclear.


[Citation Needed]. Proof of the posters' generation is also required.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: Seems to me a lot of millennials and z'ers have been clamoring for things to go nuclear.
They just don't seem to get just how horrific it was the two times they were used against people.
They like to mock the drills older folks had to do when they were young and in school

Hint m's and z's. There won't be any starbucks, free wifi or instagram to post your belfies to.
You can still buttchug your booze though, your radioactive booze. If you can find any.
This is assuming you survive...


I don't think it is people clammering for nuclear weapons use.  I think it is the realization that Putin is probably sick, desperate to hang on to power and needing a win his  army can't give him due to their incompetence.  If you can't win conventionally, Russia has only one other tool for possible victory through blackmail and that is nuclear weapons.

The calculation that the US, UK, France, Germany, and the rest of NATO will not want to lose their own cities and citizens and will sell out Ukraine to protect their own is something Russia may want to test.  To make blackmail work, resolve has to be shown and that requires the use of nuclear weapons, probably on Kyiv (perhaps Lviv although that is close to the Polish border) now that Russian forces have withdrawn from those areas. The west support Ukraine is only conditional on their own well being, so if push comes to shove, Russia is counting on pressure to be applied and the eastern provinces and coastline being ceeded to Russia along with other concessions.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: Seems to me a lot of millennials and z'ers have been clamoring for things to go nuclear.
They just don't seem to get just how horrific it was the two times they were used against people.
They like to mock the drills older folks had to do when they were young and in school

Hint m's and z's. There won't be any starbucks, free wifi or instagram to post your belfies to.
You can still buttchug your booze though, your radioactive booze. If you can find any.
This is assuming you survive...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Trik: Seems to me a lot of millennials and z'ers have been clamoring for things to go nuclear.
They just don't seem to get just how horrific it was the two times they were used against people.
They like to mock the drills older folks had to do when they were young and in school

Hint m's and z's. There won't be any starbucks, free wifi or instagram to post your belfies to.
You can still buttchug your booze though, your radioactive booze. If you can find any.
This is assuming you survive...

Yep. THIS.

I was the nuclear/biological/chemical warfare instructor for my unit in the Army and, in short, the first thing that is explained to you is that no one actually wins any of these scenarios.

But what the younger folks don't seem to be able to imagine is that their lives "online" will vanish very quickly when the EM-Pulse hits, no more internet for huge areas.

Probably no more avocado toast, either.


Nobody wins if things go nuclear.

But, if things dont go nuclear, putin wins.
 
Drearyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our society is such garbage.

Your words must match your actions.

Blabbering off and then acting in a contradictory way is the way of a pre pube child.

So. If your out here calling Puting the next Hitler and then in the same breath against putting boots in Ukraine.. Well, GFY.

Poster #2, #3.. Project more.

But really, I'm glad you told us Starbucks and your online life are priority.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If boomers dont want the war to go atomic, and want ukraine to win, they need to send an invasion force of boomer suicide bombers into moscow or and take out putin.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Nobody wins if things go nuclear.

But, if things dont go nuclear, putin wins.


He's losing now.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Americans showed they were loyal to our troops by getting back our marines. Russia got back a cocaine smuggler to show they are loyal to their mafia.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

thorpe: AmbassadorBooze: Nobody wins if things go nuclear.

But, if things dont go nuclear, putin wins.

He's losing now.


So, russia will surrender?
 
p51d007
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I doubt it will happen, but, I hope he explains to those of his age and younger, "you don't realize how
good you have it here in America, even with all of it's problems".
Commit a crime, valid or not, in a FOREIGN country, you will be PUNISHED, typically in a harsh manner.
The backstory was his girlfriend (I'm guessing after 3 years it's a former girlfriend) lives/lived in Russia.
They were out partying or celebrating something, he was intoxicated and got into an "altercation" with
a police officer or officers.  True or not, you do NOT, especially if you are an American in a FOREIGN
country, yell, spit, swing, curse or anything at the police.  Unlike in America, where you will probably get
off with a fine or something, over in some foreign countries, they will b*tch slap you and toss you in a deep
dark hole.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Rather be in the US than Russia right now.  Even for WW3.


Yeesh. Their targeting seems to be worse than some kid with a paper airplane. I'm in a rural area and San Francisco was saved because they missed by 300 miles. And all I wanted to do was get my tires checked out today.

/tires fine. Sensor is off kilter.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Rather be in the US than Russia right now.  Even for WW3.


thehill.comView Full Size


Why the sudden change of heart?
 
Trik
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

p51d007: I doubt it will happen, but, I hope he explains to those of his age and younger, "you don't realize how
good you have it here in America, even with all of it's problems".
Commit a crime, valid or not, in a FOREIGN country, you will be PUNISHED, typically in a harsh manner.
The backstory was his girlfriend (I'm guessing after 3 years it's a former girlfriend) lives/lived in Russia.
They were out partying or celebrating something, he was intoxicated and got into an "altercation" with
a police officer or officers.  True or not, you do NOT, especially if you are an American in a FOREIGN
country, yell, spit, swing, curse or anything at the police.  Unlike in America, where you will probably get
off with a fine or something, over in some foreign countries, they will b*tch slap you and toss you in a deep
dark hole.


But if you don't do those things you don't get to use the rallying cry "I'M AN AMERICAN! I HAVE RIGHTS!".
That sways the foreign officials every time.
 
powtard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: The calculation that the US, UK, France, Germany, and the rest of NATO will not want to lose their own cities and citizens and will sell out Ukraine to protect their own is something Russia may want to test.  To make blackmail work, resolve has to be shown and that requires the use of nuclear weapons, probably on Kyiv (perhaps Lviv although that is close to the Polish border) now that Russian forces have withdrawn from those areas. The west support Ukraine is only conditional on their own well being, so if push comes to shove, Russia is counting on pressure to be applied and the eastern provinces and coastline being ceeded to Russia along with other concessions.


I guess we're about to find out just how good NATO's missile defenses really are.  Here's to hoping that the US has a significantly more advanced star wars program than allowed by treaty.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: MelGoesOnTour: Trik: Seems to me a lot of millennials and z'ers have been clamoring for things to go nuclear.
They just don't seem to get just how horrific it was the two times they were used against people.
They like to mock the drills older folks had to do when they were young and in school

Hint m's and z's. There won't be any starbucks, free wifi or instagram to post your belfies to.
You can still buttchug your booze though, your radioactive booze. If you can find any.
This is assuming you survive...

Yep. THIS.

I was the nuclear/biological/chemical warfare instructor for my unit in the Army and, in short, the first thing that is explained to you is that no one actually wins any of these scenarios.

But what the younger folks don't seem to be able to imagine is that their lives "online" will vanish very quickly when the EM-Pulse hits, no more internet for huge areas.

Probably no more avocado toast, either.

Nobody wins Everybody loses if things go nuclear.

But, if things dont go nuclear, putin wins.


FIFY
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: AmbassadorBooze: MelGoesOnTour: Trik: Seems to me a lot of millennials and z'ers have been clamoring for things to go nuclear.
They just don't seem to get just how horrific it was the two times they were used against people.
They like to mock the drills older folks had to do when they were young and in school

Hint m's and z's. There won't be any starbucks, free wifi or instagram to post your belfies to.
You can still buttchug your booze though, your radioactive booze. If you can find any.
This is assuming you survive...

Yep. THIS.

I was the nuclear/biological/chemical warfare instructor for my unit in the Army and, in short, the first thing that is explained to you is that no one actually wins any of these scenarios.

But what the younger folks don't seem to be able to imagine is that their lives "online" will vanish very quickly when the EM-Pulse hits, no more internet for huge areas.

Probably no more avocado toast, either.

Nobody wins Everybody loses if things go nuclear.

But, if things dont go nuclear, putin wins.

FIFY


We have to let putin win if we dont want to lose.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: big pig peaches: AmbassadorBooze: MelGoesOnTour: Trik: Seems to me a lot of millennials and z'ers have been clamoring for things to go nuclear.
They just don't seem to get just how horrific it was the two times they were used against people.
They like to mock the drills older folks had to do when they were young and in school

Hint m's and z's. There won't be any starbucks, free wifi or instagram to post your belfies to.
You can still buttchug your booze though, your radioactive booze. If you can find any.
This is assuming you survive...

Yep. THIS.

I was the nuclear/biological/chemical warfare instructor for my unit in the Army and, in short, the first thing that is explained to you is that no one actually wins any of these scenarios.

But what the younger folks don't seem to be able to imagine is that their lives "online" will vanish very quickly when the EM-Pulse hits, no more internet for huge areas.

Probably no more avocado toast, either.

Nobody wins Everybody loses if things go nuclear.

But, if things dont go nuclear, putin wins.

FIFY

We have to let putin win if we dont want to lose.


We don't have "let putin win", but we don't have to rush to destroying the entire planet to make sure he loses.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bondith: Just round up a couple of random Russians in the US and swap them for the two Americans mentioned at the bottom of TFA.  That's apparently what passes for diplomacy these days.

/any Americans detained in China right now?  Beijing is a huge fan of hostage diplomacy


And self-defining Christians are huge fans of martyrdom. I met several evangelicals. Expats, one of three Ms...
Mercenaries, Missionaries, and Misfits.

But, of China & the USofA, I can say: In the US, as corporations ascended to power, state secrets and trade secrets became a ratio approaching 1. Whereas China's regulation of corporate culture remains ideological and opaque. The US has gone through a relaxed, shall we say, period of spying while China's efforts were expanded in every direction technology is applied.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Trik: Seems to me a lot of millennials and z'ers have been clamoring for things to go nuclear.
They just don't seem to get just how horrific it was the two times they were used against people.
They like to mock the drills older folks had to do when they were young and in school

Hint m's and z's. There won't be any starbucks, free wifi or instagram to post your belfies to.
You can still buttchug your booze though, your radioactive booze. If you can find any.
This is assuming you survive...


We dont want to survive. That's the point. This place sucks.
 
Wookie Milson
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Still no Brittney Griner. I understand why everyone has been keeping this quiet, but with training camps in the WNBA already open and the season only a couple of weeks away, I've got a feeling that her situation is going to become much noisier.
 
zbtop
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Trik: Seems to me a lot of millennials and z'ers have been clamoring for things to go nuclear.


No, they have not, and I dare you to present any evidence that such is any more popular with those crowds than other generations.

That's just you projecting all over Fark again like it's your own personal toilet bowl.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: AmbassadorBooze: big pig peaches: AmbassadorBooze: MelGoesOnTour: Trik: Seems to me a lot of millennials and z'ers have been clamoring for things to go nuclear.
They just don't seem to get just how horrific it was the two times they were used against people.
They like to mock the drills older folks had to do when they were young and in school

Hint m's and z's. There won't be any starbucks, free wifi or instagram to post your belfies to.
You can still buttchug your booze though, your radioactive booze. If you can find any.
This is assuming you survive...

Yep. THIS.

I was the nuclear/biological/chemical warfare instructor for my unit in the Army and, in short, the first thing that is explained to you is that no one actually wins any of these scenarios.

But what the younger folks don't seem to be able to imagine is that their lives "online" will vanish very quickly when the EM-Pulse hits, no more internet for huge areas.

Probably no more avocado toast, either.

Nobody wins Everybody loses if things go nuclear.

But, if things dont go nuclear, putin wins.

FIFY

We have to let putin win if we dont want to lose.

We don't have "let putin win", but we don't have to rush to destroying the entire planet to make sure he loses.


How do we slowly demolish russia?  They have nukes.  That is what we are afraid of.  Nukes make a country invulnerable.

And if we sanction russia too hard and russia goes all best korea, we still havent averted the use of nukes.  Russia has been hacking the world and even hacked to 2016 elections.  And they still exist.  Because of nukes.  Will anything other than nukes stop russia from destroying the world?

In which way can we win and make russia lose?  Or are we going to lose to russia no matter what, we can only control the speed?  So we allow russia to hold the world hostage for decades.  A new cold war?  Is that what boomers want?  " we lived a life of cold war, so all generations after us have to do the same!"  Because the boomers are the ines that enabled putin by buying his oil and gas to fuel their desire to consume.

Once again boomers say "got mine.  fark you".
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I bought new sunglasses. Bring it biatch.
 
Bondith [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Drearyx: Our society is such garbage.

Your words must match your actions.

Blabbering off and then acting in a contradictory way is the way of a pre pube child.

So. If your out here calling Puting the next Hitler and then in the same breath against putting boots in Ukraine.. Well, GFY.

Poster #2, #3.. Project more.

But really, I'm glad you told us Starbucks and your online life are priority.


I've got a name.  If you want to be a shiathead at me, that's what the quote function is for.  It's an anonymous Internet forum, no need to be cowardly.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Don't worry, Vault-tec has it covered:

E3 2008 - Fallout 3 Trailer
Youtube iYZpR51XgW0
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: big pig peaches: AmbassadorBooze: big pig peaches: AmbassadorBooze: MelGoesOnTour: Trik: Seems to me a lot of millennials and z'ers have been clamoring for things to go nuclear.
They just don't seem to get just how horrific it was the two times they were used against people.
They like to mock the drills older folks had to do when they were young and in school

Hint m's and z's. There won't be any starbucks, free wifi or instagram to post your belfies to.
You can still buttchug your booze though, your radioactive booze. If you can find any.
This is assuming you survive...

Yep. THIS.

I was the nuclear/biological/chemical warfare instructor for my unit in the Army and, in short, the first thing that is explained to you is that no one actually wins any of these scenarios.

But what the younger folks don't seem to be able to imagine is that their lives "online" will vanish very quickly when the EM-Pulse hits, no more internet for huge areas.

Probably no more avocado toast, either.

Nobody wins Everybody loses if things go nuclear.

But, if things dont go nuclear, putin wins.

FIFY

We have to let putin win if we dont want to lose.

We don't have "let putin win", but we don't have to rush to destroying the entire planet to make sure he loses.

How do we slowly demolish russia?  They have nukes.  That is what we are afraid of.  Nukes make a country invulnerable.

And if we sanction russia too hard and russia goes all best korea, we still havent averted the use of nukes.  Russia has been hacking the world and even hacked to 2016 elections.  And they still exist.  Because of nukes.  Will anything other than nukes stop russia from destroying the world?

In which way can we win and make russia lose?  Or are we going to lose to russia no matter what, we can only control the speed?  So we allow russia to hold the world hostage for decades.  A new cold war?  Is that what boomers want?  " we lived a life of cold war, so all generations after us have to do the same!"  Because the boomers are the ines that enabled putin by buying his oil and gas to fuel their desire to consume.

Once again boomers say "got mine.  fark you".


You prefer a nuclear war over a cold war?
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm not saying I want a Nuke Fest...
But I'm 100% sure Russian Nukes are just as dangerous, if not MORE dangerous to the Russians that to us.
We'd probably shoot down every ICBM launched but even one successfully landing is unacceptable.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.