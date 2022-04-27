 Skip to content
(RTE Ireland)   Bali authorities would like to deport a Canadian "wellness guru" who by dancing naked insulted two cultures, one of them not even indigenous to Bali. Naturally he's unvaccinated hence the "would like"   (rte.ie) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can keep him.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Throw him in the volcano he seems so fond of.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Throw him in the volcano he seems so fond of.


img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Christ, what an asshole.

Go ahead and vax him.  In the dick.  Then deport him to Auckland, and let the Maori have a go at him.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Mr Craigen is currently awaiting deportation - but authorities say airlines are reluctant to help because he is not vaccinated against Covid-19.

Just vaccinate him then. For his safety while in pre-deportation detention. Problem solved.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Bali? They must be Hai
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Put a few air holes in a crate and give him a few water jugs and ship him.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Throw him in the volcano he seems so fond of.


That takes of the igneous.  What about the sedimentary or metamorphic?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He needs a smoothening.
 
anuran
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Feed him to the farking crocodiles
 
COVID19
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm on it... just give me a few days. I was unaware of this assclown until today... but trust me, I'm on it
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Bali is no stranger to badly behaved tourists. Last year almost 200 people were deported from the island, some of them for violating Covid-19 protocols.


Translation: We didn't have much of a story, so we need to pad it out
 
