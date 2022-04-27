 Skip to content
(Oddity Central)   Small children rollerblading on a building roof with no railing in China. What could possibly go wrong?   (odditycentral.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Inner Mongolia, Chinese social media, roof of a building, group of small children, nearby building, strong winds, Chinese newspaper, Ms. Lin  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's only three stories.  Those kids will learn valuable lessons up there.  Like, don't fall off a three story building.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't know, but it sounds like a terrible basis for a system of government.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This just in: Children are fearless. News at 11.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BenSaw2: I don't know, but it sounds like a terrible basis for a system of government.


Imagine what could go wrong with food health and safety regulation.... Oh, riiiiiggghhhttt
 
meatwhistle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They weren't even supposed to be there today.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A Chinese railing would only lull them into a false sense of security.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hmm, photo shows a threeish foot wall just like any building that size has. Quit trying to nerf the world submitter
 
Trocadero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

meatwhistle: They weren't even supposed to be there today.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: This just in: Children are fearless. News at 11.


A few weeks ago my son, six, jumped off a high structure at a playground. He put his face into his shoe, knocking out his remaining top front tooth. He didn't tell a teacher or classmate. Nope, just kept on playing because he didn't even notice it gone. And no it wasn't loose yet, it was a fully intact baby tooth. Having a fearless kid is farking scary.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Russ1642: GardenWeasel: This just in: Children are fearless. News at 11.

A few weeks ago my son, six, jumped off a high structure at a playground. He put his face into his shoe, knocking out his remaining top front tooth. He didn't tell a teacher or classmate. Nope, just kept on playing because he didn't even notice it gone. And no it wasn't loose yet, it was a fully intact baby tooth. Having a fearless kid is farking scary.


Yup, I got those. "Let's go to the playground, I wanna go on the swings." Shimmies up the frame and across the cross-bar from which the swings are suspended.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In China? Probably safer for them on the roof than on the sidewalk.

i.makeagif.comView Full Size


metro.co.ukView Full Size

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Markus5
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
With a Chinese railing they'd just fail an hour later.
 
raz4446
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
saw picture, couldn't click on video.   holy crap
 
