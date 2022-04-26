 Skip to content
(CNN)   Subby is living FOREVER   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Gerontology, Death, Sister Andr, different Popes, Lucile Randon, Ageing, Old age, Catholic nun  
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But did she ever have sex?

If not, why bother?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: But did she ever have sex?

If not, why bother?


I've seen some, uh, documentaries about convents and it turns out the girls have that one figured out.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Thought it would be about wanking before clicking the link.  Clicked link, have no evidence wanking isn't the real cause.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is the thread where everyone admits that their retirement plan is to jump off a building. Booooring! Get naked, light a bottle rocket in your bum, and then throw yourself off a building.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Chocolate, wine and celibacy.  Well, whatever works for you subby.

/"I feel I would be better off in heaven, but the good Lord doesn't want me yet," she said, calling the title a "sad honor."  An eloquent way to say, 'Oh please God, kill me'.  :(
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
...then subby is a celibate person who gouges on aphrodisiacs and alcohol. Model farker.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I hoped that I'd finally read something positive about drinking tequila and watching the opening minutes of Pixar's Up until I cry.

I'll go cry now.
 
fsufan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If this is living, just drown me at 75.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrwknd
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And gone, next!
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
By Simon Bouvier, Xiaofei Xu, Camille Knight and Elias Lemercier, CNN

They needed four reporters to do a human-interest story about an elderly nun?
 
goodncold
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fsufan: If this is living, just drown me at 75.

[Fark user image image 425x294]


That's after a couple of bottles and a 1lb of chocolate.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
pics.awwmemes.comView Full Size
 
Rucker10
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We're here for a good time, not a long.... shiat, nevermind.
 
