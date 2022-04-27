 Skip to content
(NPR)   In the wake of a blistering report detailing brutal abuse of prison inmates by deputies on his watch, L.A. sheriff announces a thorough investigation into the reporter who broke the story   (npr.org) divider line
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.npr.orgView Full Size


Exactly when is this smug Trump-humping POS standing for re-election again?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So basically what this tells me is that you can't trust the cops and that the only way poor people can get justice is by killing corrupt people whenever possible...
Because historically speaking that's what happens when the courts no longer function and government is corrupt and unresponsive.
Don't do this kids. It's a bad idea. Don't attack reporters for reporting.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be nice if the people entrusted to enforce the law would stop breaking the law. I don't think this Pedejo even understands the law.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You just don't understand...LEOs have to be above the law in order to enforce the law because reasons.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's not just the reporter he attacked. He's also going after the whistleblower and the prosecutor looking into his cover-up (the two men in the picture he's pointing at) At this point it's time for a federal investigation into this corrupt asshole, because he's clearly out of control.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy is basically if Arpaio were a city slicker
 
Superjoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Friggin DeSantis wannabe.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And a sellout.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's up for re-election in July (non-partisan jungle primary) and November (if he makes it to the run off), which explains a lot, and also provides a clean opportunity for the city to get rid of him.
 
major hatred
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police union is a mafia organization

LA sheriffs are grossly corrupt

The system is broken
 
Geoff Peterson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was I not supposed to do that???

Los Angeles sheriff appears to back down after signaling he was investigating reporter (msn.com)
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A corrupt sheriff?

That's nothing new, sh*t, that one goes back to the days of Robin hood
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I should say county, not city.
 
TheDreadChefRoberts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Is this the same sheriff that allows his deputies to join gangs?
 
omg bbq
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's a common tactic by authoritarian pigs to go after the press.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is one of those times you burn the police but should be safe if you're a deputy several states over.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
More like [obvious]. We rarely hold the powerful to account in the US.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Police officers are not now, nor will ever be your 'friend'.  They exist for the sole purpose of 'catching criminals'.  When that is the metric you use to measure their performance, every person they encounter becomes a criminal, just one they haven't caught yet.
 
slantsix
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As relevant and accurate as ever:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

you know....

despite the entirely predictable and reprehensible reaction from conservatives in 2020.... people who were actually involved in the protests against police brutality overwhelmingly held back because you know, we had morals and liked to think we had some kind of moral high ground and just wanted justice and accountability. perhaps that was a mistake.
 
Thenixon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

"Oops, my deputies need more time to plant drugs on them before a tragic resisting arrest incident can be arranged."
 
Trocadero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

That problem pre-dates this asshole, he made "concerned noises" about it (which is more than some of his predecessors did), but then got all huffy when the county legislature got involved b/c they had the audacity to ask for some verifiable plans and results. The fact that one of those turds convinced a farking judge that "getting a tattoo didn't mean I knew there was an oath that might contravene laws against excessive force" means the problem is a lot bigger and harder to solve than a single sheriff/councilor/election/etc.

/nevermind the tattoos, they have farking mousepads!

thelapod.comView Full Size
 
Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I spent the last 8 months teaching in a hellhole of a jail.  Got reassigned to another campus after a series of panic attacks. Dr. wrote me a letter outlining my condition.

My bottom line is the place isn't safe for a civilian like me to mix with the general population. My body knows this and revolted against going in the jail.  Nearly puked from anxiety on the way into work the last couple of days.  Bolted out of the facility twice before I called the doc.

My anxiety is not unfounded. The place is critically understaffed at all times, and the pods are often unsupervised and locked down.  Last week, another teacher who I worked with was close enough to an inmate who got shanked in the neck that she got the inmate's blood on her clothes.

fark that noise,
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A guy like that has many a skeletons in his closet. May the Times begin publishing story after story about him.
 
eagles95
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

You see....this reporter somehow had .7 micrograms of fentanyl on her person....enough to kill eleventy billion people just by looking at directly. You see why we had to shoot her in the back 36 times and cremate the body immediately.
 
monkeypapa
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
His reelection campaign is well underway.  A relative of mine gets ads to donate to his campaign on Facebook all the time.  This relative lives in Texas and has no connection to LA.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Gee, I can't imagine why lefties are always screaming "defund the police."

Nope.  No idea why.

*eyeroll*
 
sleze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

This type of press conference announcement should almost instantaneously result in a corruption investigation by the CA State Police and the FBI of LASD.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Nope.  

Working as designed.

Unfortunately
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Exactly. It's a public announcement that he's corrupt.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
shiat like this is yet another reminder why there's not a song called "fark the Fire Department"
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hey, just popping in to see if you're ready to abolish the police yet.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

She should be flattered that the inmate chose not to shank her as well.

Wait, she was splattered not flattered. Nevermind.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

All snark aside, it does indeed sound like a horrible situation all around, though not surprising, and I'm glad you were able to get yourself out of it and to a better place.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
you know this guy was voted in by progressives because he promised to not let ICE in the jails. Live with your vote.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm officially not wishing harm on anybody.

Also, there are so goddamn many people whose theoretical disappearance would improve the world immensely.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

You're correct, but the last three words weren't necessary because it happens everywhere.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is what makes America great.  In this wonderful country, she is only being investigated. Not charged. Just costs her some time and anxiety.  Not bad, considering if this was another country she would fall out an 11 story window onto some bullets that were floating in a cup of polonium tea.
 
