(NPR) Meet Christina Warren, the collector who makes it her life's mission to collect swag from monuments to failure such as the Fyre Festival, CNN+, and, presumably soon, Truth Social and Twitter
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did Josh Brolin ever do a celebrity appearance for Theranos and receive an insulated coffee mug?  'cause a Thanos Theranos Thermos would be kind of cool to own.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked in the Meadowlands when TFG's EnCap golf course went bust.  Always said I should grab a sign but then one day they were all gone. Probably could have gotten a 20 from her for it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a Bear Stearns hat I grabbed for $10 right when they collapsed. I was working at a CVS and needing cash many months later. Some old timer former investment banker offered me $50 for it when he saw it behind the counter... I think after the bankruptcy lawyers I was the last guy to make any money on Bear.

Somaticasual
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oof,
That's gotta be hard to keep up with Trump's business ventures alone.

That's a LONG shelf...
 
endosymbiont [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Cool find, subby.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I have an Arthur Anderson bag.
 
The Exit Stencilist
NewportBarGuy: I had a Bear Stearns hat I grabbed for $10 right when they collapsed. I was working at a CVS and needing cash many months later. Some old timer former investment banker offered me $50 for it when he saw it behind the counter... I think after the bankruptcy lawyers I was the last guy to make any money on Bear.

Hot Stonk Tips for NASCAR and WWE fans
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Would a ball from the Dashcon ball pit qualify?  This is a really cool, fun concept for a collection.  A bunch of memorabilia from cons, scams, and absurd overpromises, maybe with a little tag showcasing the context?  Hell, it might even be a fun little niche museum.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Jesterling
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My mom was in HR for the Superconducting Super Collider, and had a closet full of swag leftovers. Then a few years ago I hear about fail-swag being collectible, and she had thrown it out. At this rate, my best inheritance will be her Golden Girls dvd collection.
 
Gaboo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've got an INWEGO T-shirt, but I'm not selling. I'm holding out hope they make a comeback, because they f*cking RULED.

abhorrent1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
muphasta
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I used to go to CES, Interbike, and AFCEA (Defense trade show) and have TONS of swag, but none from any big hype, bigger disappointments. 
I have around 300 Koozies alone. 
One of the "swag items" I thought was the most ridiculous at Interbike was a free tattoo. People were lined up awaiting a free tattoo that had to be selected from 10 options, all of an unknown sock company's logos. 
I wonder how many of those tattoos have been covered up since then?
 
blodyholy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ohh, Christina Warren! (I think?) she's a regular on Leo LaPorte's This Week in Tech shows, and always has insightful thoughts to add to the conversation. It doesn't hurt that she is also pretty.
 
heywood-jablome
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I still have my Toronto Trek and Polaris shirts from a long dead but beloved scifi convention up here in Canuckland.

When I wear one every so often someone stops and takes a long look and smiles.
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"It's become a fully-fledged hobby and the number of items in her graveyard of items of dead companies total about 20."

So, twenty items merits a national news story? WT actual fark. Hey NPR, tell me you have no farking clue of the obsessiveness of collectors without saying you have no farking clue of the obsessiveness of compulsive collectors.

To have 20 Enron items might be considered a collection. To have 20 items from a myriad of failed ventures is merely failure tourism.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hey lady with the crazy, blown out amphetamine eyes, I got a basement full of Heathkit swag, built and unbuilt kits and even the Financial Transition Packet we all got that Friday morning when the French blew us up.  Also, Inacom, Ameridata and Valley. I'm convinced that I was the thing that killed them all.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I must assume that a failure museum would need an entire wing devoted to Dolt45.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Also, I give you this. The only thing I have left from working at MCI Worldcom. There's some GE Capital swag around here somewhere from my time there, too. I have a knack for working for companies that go belly-up, but always seem to get out before it gets REALLY bad.

Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Her collection needs some OG swag from failed organizations:
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Super Chronic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How about some Russian Army surplus?
 
notto
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"And here, in the Trump wing of our museum, we have items from such failures as:
Trump Shuttle
Trump, the Game
Trump University
Trump Steaks
Trump Ice
The New Jersey Generals
Trump Tampa
Trump Vodka
Trump Chicago
Trump Puerto Rico
Trump Taj Mahal
Trump Marina
And so many more!
Although we try to keep the swag from each failure to just a brief overview, this wing will take you hours if you rush, or days if you take your time and appreciate the epic, repeated failures."
 
Tabletop
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I once slept with a woman who was doing something similar
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Hey lady with the crazy, blown out amphetamine eyes, I got a basement full of Heathkit swag, built and unbuilt kits and even the Financial Transition Packet we all got that Friday morning when the French blew us up.  Also, Inacom, Ameridata and Valley. I'm convinced that I was the thing that killed them all.


Do those really count?

I mean, I have an older Aldus mug, but it's not like they flamed out spectacularly like Enron or some of those others

/no 20 items isn't a lot
//but you can call it a 'collection' once you have more than 3
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tabletop: I once slept with a woman who was doing something similar


So you were the failure she was collecting?
 
