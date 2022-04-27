 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 63: Russia holds back gas from Poland and Bulgaria, experiences 'mysterious' explosions, sanctions UK lawmakers, still threatens nukes because its the only song they know
89
    More: Followup, Natural gas, European Union, European Commission, Russia, European Parliament, Russian custody, Ukraine, European Council  
•       •       •

89 Comments
Oneiros [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

In the day 44 thread, it was suggested that we try to pin a list of places that people can donate somewhere.  So if you feel like you need to do something more than obsess over this in Internet discussions and can give some money (and more links below if you don't), here are some charities that Farkers have mentioned / donated to:

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to soldiers, police, hospitals, and elderly:
https://eng.goodbread.com.ua/

Help them buy drones:
https://www.dronesforukraine.fund

The Ukrainian Army:
https://bank.gov.ua/en/news/all/natsionalniy-bank-vidkriv-spetsrahunok-dlya-zboru-koshtiv-na-potrebi-armiyi

World Central Kitchen:
https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:
https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:
https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:
https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians: https://www.unicef.ca/en

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):
https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee: https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:
https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Kyiv School of Economics' humanitarian aid effort:
https://kse.ua/support/donation/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:
https://www.cufoundation.ca

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid: https://www.mriyaaid.org
Come Back Alive: https://www.comebackalive.in.ua


You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to plant sunflowers in support, some seed purveyors are donating part of their proceeds: https://sunflowersforukraine.ca

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such: https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):
https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):
https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:
https://uglobal.university/

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds): https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort: https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/

Other things to buy with proceeds going to Ukraine:

comic books: https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canadian): https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, jackets, hoodies (Ukranian): https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
General Motors handed over 50 large and powerful American SUVs to Ukraine.  The cars will be used in humanitarian missions.
7:21 AM · Apr 27, 2022

Replying to
@TpyxaNews
In addition to the Chevrolet Tahoe, the American concern provided Ukraine with financial assistance in the amount of 250 thousand. dollars and another 50 thousand additionally collected by employees of the company.

View Full Size
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
To head off the 'Why May 9?' questions that appear every day...

May 9 is the day Russia celebrates the defeat of Germany in WWII (May 8 in other parts of the world because of timezone differences).  There is generally a big parade in Moscow and Putin has said that he needs a significant 'win' in Ukraine to celebrate.

Russia has to always appear 'strong', so they've been holding back on blaming Ukraine with many of the fires and explosions inside Russia.  Even so, some may be false flags to gain public support for declaring war.  He has been known to terrorize his citizens in order to drum up support.

Expect his rhetoric to escalate  in the days before May 9.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
APU pilot saves our plane during the shelling of the airport.
7:58 AM · Apr 27, 2022

Taking off with all that going on around you....wow.
 
1 hour ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
General Motors handed over 50 large and powerful American SUVs to Ukraine.  The cars will be used in humanitarian missions.
7:21 AM · Apr 27, 2022


SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
View Full Size
 
1 hour ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
APU pilot saves our plane during the shelling of the airport.
7:58 AM · Apr 27, 2022

Taking off with all that going on around you....wow.


1 hour ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
APU pilot saves our plane during the shelling of the airport.
7:58 AM · Apr 27, 2022

Taking off with all that going on around you....wow.


Tracianne [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
The Kyiv Independent
@KyivIndependent
⚡ Indonesian president invites Zelensky to G20 summit.
During a phone conversation on April 27, Joko Widodo invited President Volodymyr Zelensky to take part in the G20 summit being hosted by Indonesia in November.
8:47 AM · Apr 27, 2022
 
53 minutes ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
General Motors handed over 50 large and powerful American SUVs to Ukraine.  The cars will be used in humanitarian missions.
7:21 AM · Apr 27, 2022

Replying to
@TpyxaNews
In addition to the Chevrolet Tahoe, the American concern provided Ukraine with financial assistance in the amount of 250 thousand. dollars and another 50 thousand additionally collected by employees of the company.

View Full Size


There was a news story other day, there are thousands of vehicles meant for Russia, Cadillac and Lexus. The autos are in Belgium port.  The sanctions mean the autos can not go to Russia.  Send the autos to Ukraine to help.  Or as replacements for all autos hit by bomb.
 
53 minutes ago  
I'll say this for Putin - he really wants Ukraine. Even when it's blatantly obvious that he can't win this war, he's still throwing troops into the corpse grinder.
 
53 minutes ago  

Tracianne: The Kyiv Independent
@KyivIndependent
⚡ Indonesian president invites Zelensky to G20 summit.
During a phone conversation on April 27, Joko Widodo invited President Volodymyr Zelensky to take part in the G20 summit being hosted by Indonesia in November.
8:47 AM · Apr 27, 2022


53 minutes ago  
51 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I'll say this for Putin - he really wants Ukraine. Even when it's blatantly obvious that he can't win this war, he's still throwing troops into the corpse grinder.


Poots and the Siloviki will bravely fight to the last Russian.
 
51 minutes ago  
51 minutes ago  

notmyjab: To head off the 'Why May 9?' questions that appear every day...

May 9 is the day Russia celebrates the defeat of Germany in WWII (May 8 in other parts of the world because of timezone differences).  There is generally a big parade in Moscow and Putin has said that he needs a significant 'win' in Ukraine to celebrate.

Russia has to always appear 'strong', so they've been holding back on blaming Ukraine with many of the fires and explosions inside Russia.  Even so, some may be false flags to gain public support for declaring war.  He has been known to terrorize his citizens in order to drum up support.

Expect his rhetoric to escalate  in the days before May 9.


That needs to be the day Russian armor and artillery is destroyed by magically appearing cruise missles of unknown origin, en masse, and three hours before a vlady-poos wankfest.

Sooner is also better, but on that day makes it a bit less likely the russia uses tactical nukes in response.
 
50 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Tracianne: The Kyiv Independent
@KyivIndependent
⚡ Indonesian president invites Zelensky to G20 summit.
During a phone conversation on April 27, Joko Widodo invited President Volodymyr Zelensky to take part in the G20 summit being hosted by Indonesia in November.
8:47 AM · Apr 27, 2022

"That sure is a nice offer of you Mr Widodo, but cmon dont be a dodo i'm going to be up to my armpits in dead orcs by then."


I think the idea is it is another opportunity to talk to world leaders all at same time; explain what $$$$ is needed to help rebuild UA.

He could attend by video like other talks he has done.
 
49 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I'll say this for Putin - he really wants Ukraine. Even when it's blatantly obvious that he can't win this war, he's still throwing troops into the corpse grinder.


Which is why many of us believe he's got some sort of terminal diagnosis.

He wants to be remembered as some unifying hero (loose definition of 'hero') rather than just the asshole who took his country backwards so he and his friends could get rich ... and he's got a limited time to do it, so he's all in, no matter the cost.
 
49 minutes ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
General Motors handed over 50 large and powerful American SUVs to Ukraine.  The cars will be used in humanitarian missions.
7:21 AM · Apr 27, 2022



They sent Chevy's to Ukraine?  Now they have TWO problems!

/I kid.
// I rarely post, but I did want to thank everyone for the work they are doing in these threads.  It is appreciated by many!
/// Slava Ukraini!!!
 
48 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Tracianne: The Kyiv Independent
@KyivIndependent
⚡ Indonesian president invites Zelensky to G20 summit.
During a phone conversation on April 27, Joko Widodo invited President Volodymyr Zelensky to take part in the G20 summit being hosted by Indonesia in November.
8:47 AM · Apr 27, 2022

"That sure is a nice offer of you Mr Widodo, but cmon dont be a dodo i'm going to be up to my armpits in dead orcs by then."


47 minutes ago  
Former US Marine Trevor Reed has been released from Russia in a prisoner exchange.  Detained since 2019, Reed was exchanged for Konstantin Yaroshenko, whom the US had convicted for for smuggling cocaine in 2010.
 
47 minutes ago  

Zenith: Weaver95: I'll say this for Putin - he really wants Ukraine. Even when it's blatantly obvious that he can't win this war, he's still throwing troops into the corpse grinder.

Poots and the Siloviki will bravely fight to the last Russian.

Poots and the Siloviki will bravely fight to the last Russian.


This exact same thing really has happened before - Putin seems to be recreating the economic, social and political circumstances that led to the 1918 revolution and created the Soviet union.
Not sure why Vlad wants to play the part of the Czar in this scenario but...meh.
 
47 minutes ago  

gaslight:


The difference in number of tanks destroyed and drones destroyed is pretty significant.  UA is taking away Russia's ability to fight. Russia should understand the war is lost it is just a matter of time.  You can't fight 40 countries at same time.
 
47 minutes ago  
YO ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!

View Full Size


The family of former US Marine Trevor Reed says he has been released from Russian custody.
"Our family has been living a nightmare. Today, our prayers have been answered and Trevor is safely on his way back to the United States," the family said in a statement.
"We'd respectfully ask for some privacy while we address the myriad of health issues brought on by the squalid conditions he was subjected to in his Russian gulag," the family continued, although they did not specify how many days Reed was detained.
They thanked US President Joe Biden "for his kindness, his consideration, and for making the decision to bring Trevor home," adding that Biden's action "may have saved Trevor's life."
Biden also confirmed Reed's release, saying he had shared the news with his family.
"Today, we welcome home Trevor Reed and celebrate his return to the family that missed him dearly. Trevor, a former U.S. Marine, is free from Russian detention," Biden said in a statement. "I heard in the voices of Trevor's parents how much they've worried about his health and missed his presence. And I was delighted to be able to share with them the good news about Trevor's freedom."
Reed's release came due to a prisoner swap for Russian citizen Konstantin Yaroshenko, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on her official Telegram channel.
"The negotiations that allowed us to bring Trevor home required difficult decisions that I do not take lightly. His safe return is a testament to the priority my Administration places on bringing home Americans held hostage and wrongfully detained abroad," Biden said.
He went on to call for the release of detained security director Paul Whelan, who was first arrested in 2018, saying he would not "stop until Paul Whelan and others join Trevor in the loving arms of family and friends."


Following a request from Ukraine, the European Commission proposed on Wednesday a series of temporary "trade-liberalizing measures" that would enable Ukraine "to maintain its trade position with the rest of the world and further deepen its trade relations" with the European Union.
"These temporary and exceptional measures will contribute to supporting and fostering the existing trade flows from Ukraine to the [European] Union" and "would add flexibility and certainty for Ukrainian producers," the Commission said in its proposal.
The Commission said Russia's invasion of Ukraine "has had a profound negative impact on Ukraine's ability to trade with the rest of the world."
And to mitigate the economic impact of the aggression, the Commission explained it was "appropriate and necessary" to accelerate closer economic relations between the EU and Ukraine "in order to provide a quick support to the Ukrainian authorities and the population."
The recommendation -- which would be valid for one year -- would include a "temporary suspension of all outstanding tariffs" and establish a "deep and comprehensive free trade area" between Ukraine and the EU.
The Commission proposal would remove all tariffs, import duties on industrial products, fruit and vegetables as well as drop quotas on agricultural and processed agricultural products.
In this proposal the Commission hopes that these measures would "establish conditions for enhanced economic and trade relations" with the aim of "Ukraine's gradual integration in the EU Internal Market."
In a statement, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said, "I have been in discussions with President [Volodymyr] Zelensky on ways of supporting the economy," and that today's proposal "will greatly facilitate the export of Ukrainian industrial and agricultural goods to the EU."
The proposal now needs to be signed off by the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union.


The Kremlin has rejected accusations of blackmail in its move to halt gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, after they refused to pay in rubles.
"This is not blackmail," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a regular conference call.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had accused Russia of using gas to "blackmail" the bloc, after Gazprom said it halted supplies to the two countries on Wednesday.
"The need for the conditions that were documented in President [Putin's] decree, meaning the new payment method, was caused by unprecedented unfriendly steps in the economy and financial sector undertaken against us by unfriendly countries," Peskov said.
According to Peskov, Russia was forced to switch to payment in rubles for gas supply to Europe due to the new restrictions.
"We had a significant amount of our reserves blocked, or 'stolen', putting it simply. All this required a transition to a new payment system," Peskov went on to say.
Peskov added that all the new conditions "were brought to the attention of buyers in advance."


The United Kingdom has imported nearly 2 million barrels of Russian oil since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to figures released by Greenpeace on Wednesday.
Shipments totaling 1.9 million barrels, with an estimated value of $276 million, have flowed into the UK despite a raft of international sanctions leveled against Russian businesses intended to weaken the Kremlin's war machine, Greenpeace said.
"A total of eight tankers have delivered shipments of Russian oil to the UK since Russia first invaded Ukraine on 24 February, averaging one every week," Greenpeace said in the statement.
The UK government has imposed a ban on Russian owned, operated or flagged ships from entering the UK. However, Russian fossil fuels are still able to pour into Britain via tankers owned and flagged by other nations.
"The UK government is no stranger to hypocrisy but pledging 'unwavering support' to Ukraine while shipping in almost 2 million barrels of Russian oil is utterly disingenuous, even by Boris Johnson's standards," Georgia Whitaker, oil and gas campaigner at Greenpeace UK said.
Downing Street has said it will phase out imports of Russian oil, but only by the end of the year.
"Despite the mounting death toll, the UK government has given itself until the end of the year to stop importing Russia's bloody oil," Whitaker added.
"Sanctions don't work until they're implemented and eight more months of oil and gas imports is eight months too many. It's clear we need an explicit and immediate ban on all Russian fossil fuels," Whitaker said.
A UK government spokesperson said: "We will phase out Russian oil by the end of the year, and imports of Russian liquid natural gas as soon as possible thereafter."
"The UK has no issues with either gas or oil supply, and unlike Europe we are not dependent on Russian energy imports," the spokesperson said.
On Monday, Greenpeace activists chained themselves to the anchor of a Russian oil tanker bound for a Norwegian port, demanding the Nordic nation cease importing Russian fossil fuels.


Russia has sanctioned 287 members of the British Parliament, including Downing Street Chief of Staff Steve Barclay and speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle, its Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday.
The retaliatory move bans the politicians from entering Russia and comes in response to the UK sanctioning 386 Russian lawmakers on March 11, it says.
Both Conservative and Labour party lawmakers are among those sanctioned by Moscow.
"These persons, who are no longer allowed to enter the Russian Federation, took the most active part in the establishment of anti-Russian sanctions instruments in London, and contribute to the groundless whipping up of Russophobic hysteria in the UK," the Russian Foreign Ministry's statement said.
"The hostile rhetoric and far-fetched accusations coming from the mouths of British parliamentarians not only condone the hostile course of London, aimed at demonizing our country and its international isolation, but are also used by opponents of mutually respectful dialogue with Russia to undermine the foundation of bilateral cooperation," it said.
British Environment Secretary George Eustice, Brexit minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, and Conservative lawmakers Jeremy Hunt and Steve Baker are among the most prominent British political figures to feature in Russia's list.


Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Wednesday accused Russia of a "direct attack" on his country by halting gas supplies.
Speaking in Poland's lower house of parliament, the Sejm, Morawiecki sought to reassure lawmakers about increased supply through other pipelines, and that come the fall, "Poland will not need Russian gas."
This is a direct attack on Poland ... but we were preparing ourselves up to that point," he told the Sejm according to his official Twitter account.
He announced that Poland's Świnoujście terminal is operational and will expand its production from six billion cubic meters of LNG (liquified natural gas) to between seven and eight billion cubic meters.
Morawiecki also noted a new gas pipeline under construction in Norway called the Baltic Gas Pipeline will be completed in three months time, which he said will pump 10 billion cubic meters of LNG into Poland.
A new cross-border pipeline under construction with Slovakia will pump more than five billion cubic meters of LNG once completed, he said.
Poland also has interconnectors with Germany and the Czech Republic, and "in a few days, we are opening an interconnector with Lithuania," he said. He said this was all on top of between 20 and 21 billion cubic meters of domestic LNG production.
We will not bow to this blackmail. I want to assure my fellow citizens that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's actions will not affect the situation in Poland. Russia not only carried out a brutal, murderous attack on Ukraine but also attacked energy and food security," he said.
"Ukraine is on the front line. We, all European countries, must be aware that this is a fight for peace, a fight for sovereignty, a fight for security, and we must not bow," he said.

An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made cryptic references to reports of overnight explosions in regions of Russia bordering Ukraine.
Myhailo Podolyak said that "the Belgorod, Voronezh, and Kursk regions are now also beginning to actively study such a concept as 'demilitarization.'"
In these Russian regions, large fuel depots that provide fuel for the Russian army's armored vehicles periodically burn and ammunition depots explode. For various reasons."
It comes after blasts were heard early Wednesday in three Russian regions bordering Ukraine, local authorities and Russian state media reported.
A blast in Belgorod was followed by a fire at the ammunition depot in the village of Staraya Nelidovka, about 10 miles north of the Ukrainian border, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram on Wednesday.
In the region of Kursk, residents "heard explosions" around 2:45 a.m. local time. The governor, Roman Starovoyt, said the details surrounding the explosions are still "being clarified," but that there were no casualties or destruction.
Two loud bangs were heard by residents in the Shilovo neighborhood of the Russian city Voronezh at 4:40 a.m., according to Russian state media TASS, citing authorities.
Podolyak added: "How can this be explained? Very simply. If you (the Russians) decide to attack another country en masse, kill everyone there en masse, crush peaceful people en masse with tanks, and use warehouses in your regions to provide the killings, then sooner or later the debts will have to be paid back.
"That is why disarming the Belgorod-Voronezh depots is an absolutely natural process. Karma is a cruel thing," Podolyak said.
There has been no acknowledgment by the Ukrainian military or Ministry of Defense that Ukrainian forces were responsible for the latest incidents across the border.


There will be "a case to answer in due course" on Russia's alleged war crimes in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, the Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Karim Khan told CNN Tuesday.
"We will get to the truth because there's no place to hide in the courtroom. Whatever the narratives and counter-narratives, the evidence should properly be tested ... and there will be - I think - a case to answer in due course," Khan told CNN's Anderson Cooper during a wide-ranging interview, when asked how the ICC might build a case in Ukraine.
Khan made the comments while reviewing images shared with CNN by Ukrainian prosecutors, as they investigate alleged Russian war crimes.
Located on the outskirts of Kyiv, Bucha was occupied by Russian forces for roughly three weeks in March. The photos -- which were taken from March 5-7 -- show the bodies of civilians littered in the streets of several locations around the town.
The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the mass killings of civilians in Ukraine, while reiterating baseless claims that images of bodies on the streets of Bucha are "fake."
Khan addressed Russia's disinformation directly. "Those bodies that are in those bags on the screen are not fake. I've seen them. I stood beside them. The issue is how did they die, who is responsible and in what circumstances?" Khan said, adding that the world was watching to see how "effective the rule of law" would be regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
We need to go forward in a way that's much more effective perhaps than in the past," Khan explained, hinting at jurisdictional issues faced by the ICC.
On Monday, the ICC joined an EU investigation into possible war crimes committed in Ukraine during Russia's invasion, marking the court's first joint investigation in its twenty-year history.
"The Office of the Prosecutor of the ICC in The Hague will become a participant in the joint investigation team (JIT) on alleged core international crimes committed in Ukraine," the EU's judicial cooperation agency said in a statement.
During a visit to the towns of Bucha and Borodianka in mid-April, Khan said there were "reasonable grounds to believe that crimes within the jurisdiction of the ICC" were being committed there.
But Khan also warned that it would be "challenging" to guarantee justice would be served in Ukraine, given Russia's decision to withdraw its signature from the ICC statute, which gives the court jurisdiction to prosecute individuals for genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and the crime of aggression.
Russia also doesn't extradite its citizens to other countries.
Evidence of mass graves in the towns of Bucha and Borodianka has continued to emerge since early April, following the withdrawal of Russian forces from the Kyiv region.


British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will urge Western allies to supply Ukraine with warplanes and other heavy weapons, according to a news release from the UK's Foreign Office published Tuesday.
In a keynote foreign policy speech that she is expected to deliver at London's Mansion House on Thursday, Truss will argue the need to "double down" on supporting Ukraine's military.
"We cannot be complacent -- the fate of Ukraine remains in the balance," Truss will say, according to the release.
"And let's be clear -- if Putin succeeds there will be untold further misery across Europe and terrible consequences across the globe. We would never feel safe again. So we must be prepared for the long haul and double down on our support for Ukraine."
"Heavy weapons, tanks, aeroplanes -- digging deep into our inventories, ramping up production. We need to do all of this," she is expected to say.
The global security architecture "that was designed to guarantee peace and prosperity has failed Ukraine" and a "new approach" is needed, Truss will say.
It comes as NATO countries ramp up their military support for Ukraine. In a major policy U-turn on Tuesday, Germany announced it will supply Ukraine with anti-aircraft tanks. Canada and the UK also announced they would supply more heavy weapons on Tuesday.
This post has been updated to correct the name of Mansion House, where Foreign Secretary Truss is expected to deliver her speech on Thursday.


Russia has cut off natural gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, dramatically escalating its response to Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its war in Ukraine.
Russian state energy giant Gazprom tweeted Wednesday that it had fully halted supplies to Polish gas company PGNiG and Bulgaria's Bulgargaz after they refused to meet a demand by Moscow to pay in rubles, rather than dollars or euros.
The European Commission described the decision to halt supplies as attempted "blackmail" and said it was coordinating a response among EU member states.

View Full Size


The news sent US natural gas futures up about 3% Tuesday. European gas prices jumped nearly 20% on Wednesday morning, Reuters reported.
But Russia's attempts at using Poland and Bulgaria to send a message to the West and prop up its weak currency are likely to have their limitations.
In preparation for such a situation, European states reliant on Russian gas have been increasing their stored supplies. Polish gas company PGNiG, for example, says the country's stores are 80% full. Europe is also at the end of its heating season, so demand will be low.
Bulgaria typically gets 100% of its gas from Russia, and Poland is almost as reliant, but the two countries don't use that much gas in their energy mix in the first place, largely because they still depend heavily on coal for power generation.

View Full Size



The Ukrainian armed forces have acknowledged the loss of several towns and villages in eastern regions as Russia steps up its ground offensive.
Heavy fighting is ongoing on three fronts, with Russian forces being reinforced and resupplied from bases inside Russia, according to a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military on Wednesday.
Despite the loss of territory, Ukrainian authorities said nine enemy attacks were repulsed in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions alone, with Russian equipment destroyed - including nine tanks and 11 artillery systems.
Ukrainian troops are essentially fighting in three directions to prevent Russian forces from taking over all of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which has been the Kremlin's declared goal.

View Full Size



From the north,Russian units are attacking in the direction of Barkinove, a town south of Izium, and had taken the village of Zavody which has been contested for several days, the Ukrainian military said.
The Ukrainians also acknowledged that Russians had seized the outskirts of the settlement of Velyka Komyshuvakha in the same area.
From the east, Russian forces have taken control of the town of Zarichne, and have started attacking nearby Yampil.
The spokesman said Russian offensive operations were also focused on the Severodonetsk, Popasna and Kurakhiv areas. Russian troops have also taken control of the settlement of Novotoshkivske, and are trying to advance further westward.
In the south,Russian forces are trying to consolidate a land bridge to Crimea and occupy Ukrainian coastal regions.
The southern command of the Ukrainian armed forces said that Russian units were regrouping and conducting air reconnaissance, and are trying to push north toward the city of Kryvyi Rih and into the Zaporizhzhia region.
It also accused the Russians occupying the region of Kherson of further "filtration" of civilians in two districts.
Reported damage includes energy infrastructure in the town of Zelenodolsk and a severe fire in Dnipropetrovsk.
"The armed forces of Ukraine are showing courage and conducting successful operations," said the head of the Kryvyi Rih city military administration.
He added that Russian prisoners had been taken.


Ukraine has maintained control "over the majority of its airspace" some two months into Russia's invasion, the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) said in an intelligence update Wednesday.
"Ukraine retains control over the majority of its airspace. Russia has failed to effectively destroy the Ukrainian Air Force or suppress Ukrainian air defenses. Ukraine continues to hold Russian air assets at risk," the report read.
According to the assessment, Russia's air activity is now "primarily focused on southern and eastern Ukraine" to provide support to its ground forces there. Meanwhile, Russia's access to the "north and west of Ukraine" remains "very limited," said the report.
Addressing civilian deaths in the besieged city of Mariupol, the MOD said it is likely Russian air strikes are "being conducted using unguided free-falling bombs" which "reduce Russia's ability to effectively discriminate when conducting strikes, increasing the risk of civilian casualties."
Russia's attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure and military assets across the country remain ongoing, according to the MOD.


Blasts were heard early Wednesday in three Russian regions bordering Ukraine, local authorities and Russian state media reported.
The depot fire in Belgorod:The blast was followed by a fire at the ammunition depot in the village of Staraya Nelidovka, about 10 miles north of the Ukrainian border, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram on Wednesday. He added that there were "no casualties among civilians."
Explosions in Kursk:In the region of Kursk, residents "heard explosions" around 2:45 a.m. local time. The governor, Roman Starovoyt, said the details surrounding the explosions are still "being clarified," but that there were no casualties or destruction.
The Kursk explosions come just two days after two Ukrainian drones were shot down by Russian air defense crews in the region's village of Borovskoye, according to Starovoyt.
Bangs heard at dawn in Voronezh:Two loud bangs were heard by residents in the Shilovo neighborhood of the Russian city Voronezh at 4:40 a.m., according to Russian state media TASS, citing authorities.
"A civil defense and emergency response team and a team of the Russian Emergencies Ministry are currently at the site of the incident. An Investigative Committee official is about to arrive," a district civil defense and emergency official reportedly told TASS.
Voronezh is located roughly 200 miles from the Ukrainian border and is a major military and transport hub.
Russian officials have repeatedly accused Ukraine of mounting cross-border attacks on fuel depots and military installations, claims which Ukrainian government agencies say are intended to stoke "anti-Ukrainian sentiment."
CNN could not independently confirm that there was no damage to residential buildings, or that there were no civilian casualties following Wednesday's explosions.


The chairman of the Ukrainian railway network, Oleksandr Kamyshin, says another missile has hit a rail and road bridge linking the port city of Odesa with the far southwest portion of Ukraine.
"Today at 6:45 a.m. a second rocket attack on the same bridge across the Dniester Estuary in the Odesa region took place," Kamyshin said.
There were no injured railway workers, he said.
"The damage to the infrastructure can be determined after the air alert," he said.
The bridge had been struck by a Russian missile attack on Tuesday, city authorities said -- essentially cutting off the region as it's the only link between southwest Ukraine and the rest of the country. Repair work had just started when the Wednesday strike hit.


Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia is trying to destabilize the region through military activity in Moldova's breakaway region of Transnistria.
"This is just one of the steps of the Russian federation. This is happening to destabilize the region and threaten Moldova," Zelensky said when asked by a journalist during a joint press conference in Kyiv with IAEA director general Rafael Mariano Grossi on Tuesday.
"This is showing that if Moldova supports Ukraine this is what's going to happen," he said.
In recent days, Ukraine has accused Russian troops of firing missiles and conducting operations in Transnistria.
When asked about the number of Russian troops present in Transnistria, Zelensky said Ukrainian armed forces are "prepared and not afraid" to deal with a new front of the military invasion.
"With regard to certain Russian troops that are constantly present in the temporarily occupied territory - this has been so for many, many years. We know they're on alert, just waiting for the order," Zelensky said.
 
47 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Father_Jack: Tracianne: The Kyiv Independent
@KyivIndependent
⚡ Indonesian president invites Zelensky to G20 summit.
During a phone conversation on April 27, Joko Widodo invited President Volodymyr Zelensky to take part in the G20 summit being hosted by Indonesia in November.
8:47 AM · Apr 27, 2022

"That sure is a nice offer of you Mr Widodo, but cmon dont be a dodo i'm going to be up to my armpits in dead orcs by then."

I think the idea is it is another opportunity to talk to world leaders all at same time; explain what $$$$ is needed to help rebuild UA.

He could attend by video like other talks he has done.


46 minutes ago  

Zenith: Weaver95: I'll say this for Putin - he really wants Ukraine. Even when it's blatantly obvious that he can't win this war, he's still throwing troops into the corpse grinder.

Poots and the Siloviki will bravely fight to the last Russian.

Poots and the Siloviki will bravely fight to the last Russian.


46 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: notmyjab: To head off the 'Why May 9?' questions that appear every day...

May 9 is the day Russia celebrates the defeat of Germany in WWII (May 8 in other parts of the world because of timezone differences).  There is generally a big parade in Moscow and Putin has said that he needs a significant 'win' in Ukraine to celebrate.

Russia has to always appear 'strong', so they've been holding back on blaming Ukraine with many of the fires and explosions inside Russia.  Even so, some may be false flags to gain public support for declaring war.  He has been known to terrorize his citizens in order to drum up support.

Expect his rhetoric to escalate  in the days before May 9.

That needs to be the day Russian armor and artillery is destroyed by magically appearing cruise missles of unknown origin, en masse, and three hours before a vlady-poos wankfest.

Sooner is also better, but on that day makes it a bit less likely the russia uses tactical nukes in response.


I think May 9 would be a great day for farming tractors to parade through Moscow.
 
44 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Joko Widodo


44 minutes ago  
44 minutes ago  
44 minutes ago  
44 minutes ago  
43 minutes ago  
43 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: gaslight: [Fark user image image 850x425]

The difference in number of tanks destroyed and drones destroyed is pretty significant.  UA is taking away Russia's ability to fight. Russia should understand the war is lost it is just a matter of time.  You can't fight 40 countries at same time.


The thing that is not mentioned is wear and tear. No aircraft flies without mechanics and spare parts, and spare parts are very important if the vehicles are being damaged or at risk of being damaged. Ground vehicles can just pull over not aircraft.

Their attrition from maintenance issues is likely a factor, and not counted here but how much of a factor, the people who know are not talking.
 
43 minutes ago  
These are really good today.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
43 minutes ago  
And given Putin's recent frailty, the May 9th deadline might be about securing not just his legacy, but a chance to slip from the office to a nice retirement that won't end in a cup of polonium laced tea and some strychnine powdered cookies.

He gambled big on this one, and everyone in the government at this point has got to be weighing their options.
 
43 minutes ago  

notmyjab: Former US Marine Trevor Reed has been released from Russia in a prisoner exchange.  Detained since 2019, Reed was exchanged for Konstantin Yaroshenko, whom the US had convicted for for smuggling cocaine in 2010.


42 minutes ago  
Glory to Ukraine.

/More Russian stuff on fire... Strap in folks, this is going to get a lot worse before it gets better...
//🇺🇦
 
42 minutes ago  
41 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Zenith: Weaver95: I'll say this for Putin - he really wants Ukraine. Even when it's blatantly obvious that he can't win this war, he's still throwing troops into the corpse grinder.

Poots and the Siloviki will bravely fight to the last Russian.

This exact same thing really has happened before - Putin seems to be recreating the economic, social and political circumstances that led to the 1918 revolution and created the Soviet union.
Not sure why Vlad wants to play the part of the Czar in this scenario but...meh.


Well they had better get a bloody move on.
Russia's demographics are already in the shiatter, they can't afford to lose a large number of young people from an already small generation.
Poots will literally cripple Russia at this rate.
 
39 minutes ago  
37 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Tracianne: Joko Widodo

We are not men?

We are not men?


37 minutes ago  
Indonesian president invites Zelensky to G20 summit. During a phone conversation on April 27, Joko Widodo invited President Volodymyr Zelensky to take part in the G20 summit being hosted by Indonesia in November.
VHTS Comment:TIL Indonesia was in the G20.

Governor: Russia uses white phosphorus bombs again. Russians attacked Avdiivka with white phosphorus bombs, hitting the area near a coke-chemical plant on April 26, and the town's center on the morning of April 27, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, the governor of Donetsk Oblast. Using such bombs against civilians is prohibited by the Geneva Conventions. Russians also launched an airstrike on Avdiivka on April 27, targeting the multi-storied building. At least one person is injured, according to Kyrylenko.

Recruitment expert: 77,000 Ukrainian refugees got jobs in Poland. Around 47.5% of them work in the industrial sector, 10.3% in the service sector, 8.5% are office workers, according to Anna Dzhobolda of Polish recruitment agency Gremi Personal.

Gazprombank executive leaves Russia to defend Ukraine. Ex-Gazprombank vice president and Ukrainian-born Igor Volobuev said in an interview with The Insider on April 27 that he intends to join Ukraine's territorial defense.

General Staff: Russian forces capture settlements in Donbas. An update on April 27 by Ukraine's Armed Forces said that Russia has seized the village of Zavody and the outskirts of Kamyshevakha near Izium, Kharkiv Oblast. Russian forces have also occupied the villages of Zarichne, Donetsk Oblast and Novotoshkivske, Luhansk Oblast, and are advancing toward the nearby settlements of Nyzhnie and Orikhiv.

View Full Size


CNN: Pentagon sets up control center in Germany for military aid to Ukraine. According to an undisclosed senior U.S. defense official, the U.S. Defense Department created the EUCOM Control Center of Ukraine in Stuttgart to "streamline the delivery" of military assistance.

Denisova: Cases of sexual assault by Russian soldiers reach 400, children among victims. Ombudsman Lyudmyla Denisova said that after providing a hotline to report incidents of sexual violence, her office received around 400 complaints between April 1-14.

Canada to purchase 8 armored vehicles for Ukraine. Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand wrote on Twitter that Canada has finalized a contract for eight armored vehicles manufactured by Roshel. "We will supply them to our Ukrainian friends as soon as possible," she wrote.

Deputy Defense Minister: Russia has fired 1,300 missiles at Ukraine since start of Russia's full-scale invasion. Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar said Russia's reserves of available missiles have more than halved since Feb. 24.

#German chemical company BASF ceases operations in #Belarus and #Russia The company employs 684 people in Belarus and Russia. The company will continue to support them until the end of this year.

#Poland will ask the #European Commission to impose 25-35% duties on gas and oil imports from #Russia

#Russian state-owned news agency TASS writes that #Austrian chancellor
@karlnehammer
agreed to pay for Russian #gas in rubles. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer denies reports that #Austria will pay for #Russian gas in rubles. According to him, OMV will continue to pay for gas supplies from #Russia in euros, as Austria strictly adheres to the jointly agreed #EU sanctions.

View Full Size


#Polish TV channel TVP reported that the country's security services detained a #Russian and a #Belarusian in #Bialystok on charges of espionage.

"#Mediazona" found out that military personnel from poor regions of #Russia die more often. According to official data, there are only 3 military deaths in 12 million people in #Moscow, but there are many more in regions with smaller populations and lower median salaries.
 
36 minutes ago  
LNG is pretty flammable and explosive. You would think they have lots of that laying around in Mordor. We gotta have some firebugs on the ground planning out how best to asplode it all, right?
 
36 minutes ago  
I guess the question is: how much longer can Putin sustain these losses before his entire assault just...stops?
 
36 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: This is a good war. It has lasted much longer than we could have ever hoped. Many weapons will be sold


Posit: Ukraine will emerge from this war intact, undergo massive manufacturing growth due to Western investment, and will eventually take Russia's spot on the UN Security Council
 
35 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: In these Russian regions, large fuel depots that provide fuel for the Russian army's armored vehicles periodically burn and ammunition depots explode. For various reasons.


34 minutes ago  
Go ahead, Russia...

33 minutes ago  
30 minutes ago  
You know the NATO is worried about russia when they whip out their A-4's.

