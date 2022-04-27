 Skip to content
(Kent Online)   Work starts to clear overgrown 'Jumanji House' after vegetation is left to grow over everything, including a van in the front garden, which is now home to a family of Squirrels. No idea if the squirrels have a timelapse conversion video on youtube   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bummer.  It looked better that way.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So if Covid did kill most of the human population, it would only take a few years for the vegetation to reclaim the land.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
""He is an enigma wrapped in a bush.""

Ok, that got a solid chuckle...
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: So if Covid did kill most of the human population, it would only take a few years for the vegetation to reclaim the land.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he's starting to do it himself, why do busybodies (or as they call them in the UK, "jobsworthies") have to "have recourse to any legal enforcement" ?
 
JaCiNto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just drop a little Agent Orange on it.  It'll be cleaned up in no time!
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never let vegetation take over my property, and STILL discovered roots and shoots doing damage to the foundation and eaves.

A truly overgrown house might require quite a lot of repair.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: I've never let vegetation take over my property, and STILL discovered roots and shoots doing damage to the foundation and eaves.

A truly overgrown house might require quite a lot of repair.


The vegetation already took down the neighbor's wall.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does Drew know the safe house has been compromised?
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is this a "terraced house" as opposed to just a house?  Is this soume British Nounsense?
 
alice_600 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: If he's starting to do it himself, why do busybodies (or as they call them in the UK, "jobsworthies") have to "have recourse to any legal enforcement" ?


Because lack of care of one's surroundings is a serious symptom of mental health decline.

Over growth like that while it looks pretty is a health hazard. Not only do you have rodents like rats and mice making homes there. They contain parasites and fleas that can transport diseases.
I hate to see the inside of the house. It probably is loaded with garbage.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JaCiNto: Just drop a little Agent Orange on it.  It'll be cleaned up in no time!


I prefer Agent Purple.

mmmm, purple...
 
Lish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

allthesametome: Why is this a "terraced house" as opposed to just a house?  Is this soume British Nounsense?


A terraced house in the US would be called a "row house". See how in the picture it shares walls with the houses on either side, with no space between? Like a townhouse, but each house was built separately as opposed to being one continuous building.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There will come soft rains
 
chitownmike
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Merltech: So if Covid did kill most of the human population, it would only take a few years for the vegetation to reclaim the land.


https://m.imdb.com/title/tt1433058/
 
chitownmike
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: If he's starting to do it himself, why do busybodies (or as they call them in the UK, "jobsworthies") have to "have recourse to any legal enforcement" ?


What your neighborhood looks like impacts everyone's property value
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I bet it keeps the farking salespeople away from your front door.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

guestguy: [y.yarn.co image 400x213]


We are still doing fig leaves though, right
 
chitownmike
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

allthesametome: Why is this a "terraced house" as opposed to just a house?  Is this soume British Nounsense?


Yes
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Jim White - Corvair
Youtube _-V9G6TbzKE
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Merltech: So if Covid did kill most of the human population, it would only take a few years for the vegetation to reclaim the land.


Earth abides.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: [YouTube video: Jim White - Corvair]


Your band sucks
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: If he's starting to do it himself, why do busybodies (or as they call them in the UK, "jobsworthies") have to "have recourse to any legal enforcement" ?


Rubbish. The word you are looking for is "Jobsworth", which means something else*. The British call busybodies "busybodies"

* A jobsworth is a petty official who refuses to take an action based on the claim "It's more than me job's worth".
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Lish: allthesametome: Why is this a "terraced house" as opposed to just a house?  Is this soume British Nounsense?

A terraced house in the US would be called a "row house". See how in the picture it shares walls with the houses on either side, with no space between? Like a townhouse, but each house was built separately as opposed to being one continuous building.


They call them 'patio houses' around here. I believe the term row house is used in the UK but has a more derogatory flavor to it, like tenement or council house.

Any UK Farkers care to edumacate me?
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The forest yard of British Endor

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Merltech: So if Covid did kill most of the human population, it would only take a few years for the vegetation to reclaim the land.


According to Will Smith, New York will become Africa in a matter of a few years.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Looks like a hoarder.

kentonline.co.ukView Full Size
 
