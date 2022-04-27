 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NL Times (Netherlands))   The Dutch have forgotten the first rule of fight clubs as they are held increasingly in spaces where members of the public can join in whether they want to or not   (nltimes.nl) divider line
11
    More: Scary, Police, Frank Paauw, riot police, War, Terrorism, Riot, Criminal Investigation Department, Weapon  
•       •       •

608 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2022 at 10:35 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Akkoord. Wie sprak?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It sounds like Ajax and Feyenoord fans are at it again.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I think those are actually called football match after parties.
 
major hatred
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There are many villages around the world that have fights organized so as to allow their citizenry to release their anger. We must understand that people have urges. And these urges must be quenched.

But in healthy ways.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That was the first mission in fight club, subbs
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I love the sign. It means both "The police will take action" and "The Police will perform".
 
patrick767
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ham Sandvich [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I wasn't aware there was a shortage of kickboxing gyms in Holland.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Uranus: I love the sign. It means both "The police will take action" and "The Police will perform".


And everyone has to pay half?
 
groverpm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: I think those are actually called football match after parties.


Not if they're anti-vaccine/lockdown protests
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.