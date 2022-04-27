 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Woman stranded in forest for six days survives off of yogurt and snow. She says eating it was part of the culture   (local21news.com) divider line
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No whey!
 
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'off of'?  Just say 'on'
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yoplait'd that headline well, Subby.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She found the mythical tree!?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't eat the lemon yogurt.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: They attempted to walk back to the highway, but Gullett began falling behind as the soles of her boots had come off.
Lonich continued to walk ahead and eventually, they became separated due to the heavy snow.

WTF kind of crap boots were they? And did he seriously leave her behind on the trail in heavy snow to return to the car and fend for herself? WT actual F?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but Gullett began falling behind as the soles of her bootshad come off.

Ugg
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
typical millennial
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

grokca: but Gullett began falling behind as the soles of her bootshad come off.

Ugg


She's punk rock, how she rolls.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

grokca: but Gullett began falling behind as the soles of her bootshad come off.

Ugg

z.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: FTFA: They attempted to walk back to the highway, but Gullett began falling behind as the soles of her boots had come off.
Lonich continued to walk ahead and eventually, they became separated due to the heavy snow.

WTF kind of crap boots were they? And did he seriously leave her behind on the trail in heavy snow to return to the car and fend for herself? WT actual F?


He doesn't need to outrun the bearsnow.  He just needs to outrun her.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: typical millennial


Sheena Gullett, 52
 
pheelix
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
As soon as she realized she was stranded, why the Fark didn't she break off a mirror from the car so she could use it to get the attention of any low flying planes or helicopters? Dude walking should have done the same damn thing.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: FTFA: They attempted to walk back to the highway, but Gullett began falling behind as the soles of her boots had come off.
Lonich continued to walk ahead and eventually, they became separated due to the heavy snow.

WTF kind of crap boots were they? And did he seriously leave her behind on the trail in heavy snow to return to the car and fend for herself? WT actual F?


These two really should have gone to Darwin. Got stuck in the snow. Ran their battery down overnight. Crappy boots in a wilderness area. Left his partner behind in the snow. Didn't have any supplies. Apparently didn't have phones either.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yeah seems legit
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I predict this relationship will soon come to its end.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: FTFA: They attempted to walk back to the highway, but Gullett began falling behind as the soles of her boots had come off.
Lonich continued to walk ahead and eventually, they became separated due to the heavy snow.

WTF kind of crap boots were they? And did he seriously leave her behind on the trail in heavy snow to return to the car and fend for herself? WT actual F?


They don't sound like the smartest or at least, most experienced individuals.  I'm guessing they were upset and trudging through (physically and mentally) a seemingly innocuous situation while totally oblivious of how quickly things can turn to shiat.  The guy got a few dozen yards ahead (if that) and the woman lost his trail.

It's amazing how quickly the sound of one's voice/yells is just *gone* in certain areas the mountainous or hilly back country.  And that's during fair weather.  Add snow on the ground *with* lots of snow falling and that effect is amplified.  I can see her yelling for him to stop, he doesn't hear her and she turns back or stops in frustration and by the time he realizes this, they are separated enough to not find each other (and that can be as little as less than 100 yards).

Never separate from one another in the back country while traveling.  And keep an emergency/satellite beacon in your vehicle if you have the ability and plan to go adventuring down NF roads.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I predict this relationship will soon come to its end.


"left behind in the wilderness" is a poison pill to any normal relationship
 
Pert
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
