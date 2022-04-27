 Skip to content
(Guardian) Have you had COVID? Congrats, you are now in the majority (theguardian.com)
    Sick, Immune system, Infectious disease, Infection, Disease, Transmission and infection of H5N1, older people, signs of a previous Covid-19 infection, recent weeks  
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This will go on record as the only time that I will ever be a part of the minority.
/White
//Male
///late-30s
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd say it's more. There has to be a huge number of cases that weren't caught by testing, and an equally large number that weren't reported
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It turns out you can't just wish away a highly communicable disease, who would have guessed.
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How's that herd immunity going? Still not there?
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NOPE
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I am not a Republican and actually follow science and public health regulations I have NOT had it.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thing is going to be endemic in the population. No use panicking, I've stopped giving a crap. The occasional bout of coughing, sneezing, joint pain and feeling miserable or as I put it, being middle aged and living in Nova Scotia.
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: It turns out you can't just wish away a highly communicable disease, who would have guessed.


Try and stop me.

Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: As I am not a Republican and actually follow science and public health regulations I have NOT had it.


Same. Ironically, the two years of pre-vax covid were the healthiest of my life due to masking and social distancing.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

APO_Buddha: This will go on record as the only time that I will ever be a part of the minority.
/White
//Male
///late-30s


Weird, i'm in all those categories, and i'm most certainly a minority.

/guess location counts as well
 
Gonz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: I'd say it's more. There has to be a huge number of cases that weren't caught by testing, and an equally large number that weren't reported


No, no, no. That's not how it works. See, if you don't test as many people, then you don't have as many positive test results, and that means you don't have as many sick people.

The President of the United States told me that, so you can take it to the bank as truth.
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cynicalbastard: This thing is going to be endemic in the population. No use panicking, I've stopped giving a crap. The occasional bout of coughing, sneezing, joint pain and feeling miserable or as I put it, being middle aged and living in Nova Scotia.


FTFY
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

APO_Buddha: This will go on record as the only time that I will ever be a part of the minority.
/White
//Male
///late-30s


Same. Have not caught it, amazingly.

Walker: As I am not a Republican and actually follow science and public health regulations I have NOT had it.


My Democratic Dad caught it when triple vaxxed and wearing masks everywhere, but he's a professor and got it when college opened things back up. The bug doesn't care what ideas you have.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twice so far.

Let's have in person classes. What could go wrong.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread is a HIPAA violation, I'm calling the cops

Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gonz: Gubbo: I'd say it's more. There has to be a huge number of cases that weren't caught by testing, and an equally large number that weren't reported

No, no, no. That's not how it works. See, if you don't test as many people, then you don't have as many positive test results, and that means you don't have as many sick people.

The President of the United States told me that, so you can take it to the bank as truth.


I was shocked he said that -- even for TFG. If you were to write a satire/dark comedy about America and had the president say "so I said SLOW THE TESTING DOWN" you'd get eyerolls and be told "take it down a notch. That's a little over the top. We aren't rebooting Idiocracy."
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: I'd say it's more. There has to be a huge number of cases that weren't caught by testing, and an equally large number that weren't reported


My wife got it. I did not. I got boosted soon after she recovered and I had a very strong response to the booster, much more than my first two shots.

Certainly, I inhaled some viruses when she had it, even though I got pretty intense about masking and isolating once we knew it. I figure my immune system fought them off, and so it was amped up to respond to the booster.

Does that mean I had an asymptomatic case? Probably not. But it's sort of a philosophical question.

People say we're all going to get it, but I don't think that's the case. We're probably almost all going to be exposed to it, though.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe?  If I were asymptomatic and didn't get tested, how would anyone know?
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't caught it......yet.
I know it's coming.
People are so anti-mask here that they cancelled Halloween and bank robberies.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chawco: How's that herd immunity going? Still not there?


Now it is not going to happen. That because of three things. 1) not enough people got the vax. 2)  the virus now having had time to mutate into new strains that can still infect again you even if you have had the earlier strains. 3) new strains like Omicron being way more virulent which now means you need a higher percentage of immune in the population to have herd immunity. There might have been a window before delta to get enough people vaccinated and have herd immunity, but that has passed. It would probably take the development of a new vaccine and mass vaccination, which of course will never happen now, to have herd immunity.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yay. Nothing like post-illness arthritis and post-COVID cognitive and physical debilitation to make you feel like part of the crowd

Covid is the unwanted guest that keeps shiatting in the kitchen sink
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wadded Beef: Walker: As I am not a Republican and actually follow science and public health regulations I have NOT had it.

Same. Ironically, the two years of pre-vax covid were the healthiest of my life due to masking and social distancing.


Same here. I haven't even had the sniffles in the past 2 years.
/Did feel like death warmed over when I decided to get both a booster and the shingrex vaccine in the same day. 1 star, would not recommend. Needs spacing.
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of us multiple times!  If only there was something we could have done to make that not the case.  I guess we will never know.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: I'd say it's more. There has to be a huge number of cases that weren't caught by testing, and an equally large number that weren't reported


It's to the point where the infection numbers are kind of worthless, and we should move over to just looking at hospitalizations/deaths. Everybody is home testing now, and I'd guess that most people testing at home aren't reporting it. I know I didn't, I just isolated until I was clear.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: As I am not a Republican and actually follow science and public health regulations I have NOT had it.


That you know of.

Plenty of people get it and have no symptoms and thus no idea.

Some of those people are tested for other reasons (like contact tracing or employment requirement) and discover they have it only because of the test. That's how we know for a fact you can get it and never know.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lectos: Some of us multiple times!  If only there was something we could have done to make that not the case.  I guess we will never know.


Well China is locking people up so if that works it will be the first thing we've found that does.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: As I am not a Republican and actually follow science and public health regulations I have NOT had it.


Bullshiat. I'm also not a dummy, wore my mask everywhere, followed all precautions, and have had it twice confirmed, and another time I'm damn sure it was COVID but never got a test for it.

If you follow science, you know that science doesn't give a fark about you.
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

chawco: How's that herd immunity going? Still not there?


We have vaccines for the stuff we can't get to herd immunity on.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Walker: As I am not a Republican and actually follow science and public health regulations I have NOT had it.


My kids had it, and their school requires masks and my spouse and I still wear masks all the time.
I never tested positive, no idea if I had an undetectable mild case because of the vaccination or if I truly never got it.
 
jso2897
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: This thread is a HIPAA violation, I'm calling the cops

"OIG"? What you mean, "oig"?
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: Gubbo: I'd say it's more. There has to be a huge number of cases that weren't caught by testing, and an equally large number that weren't reported

It's to the point where the infection numbers are kind of worthless, and we should move over to just looking at hospitalizations/deaths. Everybody is home testing now, and I'd guess that most people testing at home aren't reporting it. I know I didn't, I just isolated until I was clear.


Not to mention, vaccines have been available to everyone now for A FULL YEAR.

I don't care about infection rates and neither should anyone else.

Hospitals fill up or deaths go insane amongst even the vaccinated?  Panic.

Unvaccinated keep dying?  Fark 'em.

Strength laws to prohibit harassing nurses and doctors in hospitals.  Pay nurses more.  Make sure the covid pills are easily available and actually prescribed.  Those are things we should be doing.

/I got something nasty on Easter, horrendous joint and muscle pain, alternating between chills and fire, headache from the depths of hell (and I regularly get migraines.  This put even bad migraines to shame)... but it lasted like a day and a half and then I was fine.  I'm guessing I got it when I went to a wedding the week before.  Was it the flu?  Was it covid? No idea.  If it was covid, well, I'm fully vaxxed and boosted, so could've been a lot worse.  If it was the flu, well... it actually wasn't as bad as the flu I got in Feb 2020.  That sucked far worse.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah, whatever. I had my COVID in early Feb 2020, before it was a thing
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
At this point I think it's safe to say that almost everyone in the country has had COVID at this point.  We all did.

And we are all vaxxed and boosted.  And I maintain that the reason we barely even felt sick was because we were vaxxed and boosted.

I'm sure a metric shiatton of people didn't test or report.  I mean, really...  Unless you spent the entirety of the last 2 years with absolutely no contact with any other living human, you almost certainly had it.

Also - if you didn't have it before Omicron, that is almost certainly the one you had.  That one was less severe, and spread much faster.  And its prime infection period was right around the holidays when most people were essentially ignoring the pandemic as they thought it was mostly over.
 
jso2897
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

lectos: Some of us multiple times!  If only there was something we could have done to make that not the case.  I guess we will never know.


'Tis a mystery!
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I never had it. I'm going back to the office 2 days a week next month so we'll see what happens.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: chawco: How's that herd immunity going? Still not there?

We have vaccines for the stuff we can't get to herd immunity on.


Vaccines have only one fatal flaw. You have to take them in order for them to work.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: At this point I think it's safe to say that almost everyone in the country has had COVID at this point.  We all did.

And we are all vaxxed and boosted.  And I maintain that the reason we barely even felt sick was because we were vaxxed and boosted.

I'm sure a metric shiatton of people didn't test or report.  I mean, really...  Unless you spent the entirety of the last 2 years with absolutely no contact with any other living human, you almost certainly had it.

Also - if you didn't have it before Omicron, that is almost certainly the one you had.  That one was less severe, and spread much faster.  And its prime infection period was right around the holidays when most people were essentially ignoring the pandemic as they thought it was mostly over.



That's very interdasting.

How does your model explain new hospitalizations and new deaths every single day?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Great. Conservatives will never shut up no because majority = right with them.
 
DaMannimal
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's probably significantly more than that if I read the methodology right.  Lots of people walking around who got it with no symptoms (or had symptoms and just hopefully stayed isolated for 2 weeks) that are waking around with antibodies that haven't been measured.  This was always endemic, so unless you isolate yourself forever, you are getting it.  And honestly god help you if you do at that point because your immune system will go all white guys invading native America.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gonz: Gubbo: I'd say it's more. There has to be a huge number of cases that weren't caught by testing, and an equally large number that weren't reported

No, no, no. That's not how it works. See, if you don't test as many people, then you don't have as many positive test results, and that means you don't have as many sick people.

The President of the United States told me that, so you can take it to the bank as truth.


The Titanic only sank because engineers were looking for water inside the hull.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: GoldSpider: chawco: How's that herd immunity going? Still not there?

We have vaccines for the stuff we can't get to herd immunity on.

Vaccines have only one fatal flaw. You have to take them in order for them to work.


And that whole thing about still being able to get it even if you had the vaccine.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

chawco: How's that herd immunity going? Still not there?


We have herd immunity over 6, nearly 7, of the covid variants. We are winning battle after battle, but poor world-wide approach keeps new battles starting.

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/health/coronavirus-variant-tracker.html

Covid - Alpha: gone

Covid - Beta: gone

Covid - Epsilon: gone

Covid - Iota: gone

Covid - Gamma: gone

Covid - Mu: gone

Covid - Delta: nearly gone

Covid - Omicron: Vaccine went into testing in January, hopefully by June we can begin this battle
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: chawco: How's that herd immunity going? Still not there?

We have vaccines for the stuff we can't get to herd immunity on.


Yeah I was being sarcastic but I can see how in modern fark that was not so evident. Natural herd immunity was a fantasy made up by morons.
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: GoldSpider: chawco: How's that herd immunity going? Still not there?

We have vaccines for the stuff we can't get to herd immunity on.

Vaccines have only one fatal flaw. You have to take them in order for them to work.


That's where natural selection takes over.
 
thisispete
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Its making its way through New Zealand now. We've had 900,000 cases for a population of 5 million. But most of us are vaccinated and there has been a total of 671 deaths so far.

I had it myself last week and was asymptomatic except for a loss of my sense of smell, which has now returned. I tested negative yesterday and my isolation is now over. Moving into the winter I can well imagine it increasing to an outright majority of New Zealanders having had it.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Have not had it

Getting my 4th shot on Saturday
 
stray_capts [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Walker: As I am not a Republican and actually follow science and public health regulations I have NOT had it.


I had it despite doing all the right things.  As soon as I got it, my wife and kids all immediately tested positive.  You can do everything right and still get it, but if everyone does everything right, a lot fewer would ge tit.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Wadded Beef: Walker: As I am not a Republican and actually follow science and public health regulations I have NOT had it.

Same. Ironically, the two years of pre-vax covid were the healthiest of my life due to masking and social distancing.

Same here. I haven't even had the sniffles in the past 2 years.
/Did feel like death warmed over when I decided to get both a booster and the shingrex vaccine in the same day. 1 star, would not recommend. Needs spacing.


I had a very similar experience. I had two shots with absolutely zero ill effects. I limited going out of the house as much as possible and always wore a mask. I somehow got covid 2 days before my scheduled booster. So I had to wait a couple weeks, then got the booster and shingles shot (first one) on the same day. I spent the next 24 hours (Christmas Eve) feeling like I had covid again, but it only lasted for a day. I can't say it was the sickest I'd ever felt, but I damn sure wouldn't want to do it again.
 
wage0048
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I'd say it's more. There has to be a huge number of cases that weren't caught by testing, and an equally large number that weren't reported


I caught it over Easter weekend and the only reason I bothered to report it was because I needed my doctor to sign off on some paperwork so I could take paid leave without using my PTO.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wage0048: I caught it over Easter weekend and the only reason I bothered to report it was because I needed my doctor to sign off on some paperwork so I could take paid leave without using my PTO.


LoL for a long while my job was not accepting results from at-home tests. This resulted in people testing positive, coming to work sick, and continuing to come to work sick for a couple days while they waited for the official PCR test results to come back so they could get paid leave. At that point they were pretty much over the virus so the paid leave meant they got to take a mini vacation to Nashville or wherever.
 
