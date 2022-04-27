 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MEL Magazine)   What to expect when you're a hot pregnant mom   (melmagazine.com) divider line
9
    More: Interesting, Pregnancy, Childbirth, Folic acid, Mother, real-life woman, first edition of America, Chair, Uterus  
•       •       •

401 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2022 at 9:35 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Creepy lactophiles?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So, not an article about the contents of a book... and article on the cover of the book.

Thank you. I feel so infromed.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ugly doesn't sell.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: So, not an article about the contents of a book... and article on the cover of the book.

Thank you. I feel so infromed.


Tell me you're cishet male without telling me you're cishet male. :-)
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What if you're a pregnant not yet mom? I would assume the book is more geared towards people who aren't mother's yet, cuz if you've already had a baby you have a much better sense of what to expect.
 
Mystwalk
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
is this book still the go to for parents expecting their first child?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Somacandra: NewportBarGuy: So, not an article about the contents of a book... and article on the cover of the book.

Thank you. I feel so infromed.

Tell me you're cishet male without telling me you're cishet male. :-)


Cishet is a hilarious word,, but we need more letters.

Can we do like ... CHWMASP+?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: So, not an article about the contents of a book... and article on the cover of the book.

Thank you. I feel so infromed.


static1.squarespace.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.