 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(8 News Now)   Nothing to worry about. We can just flush our toilets with Brawndo   (8newsnow.com) divider line
5
    More: Scary, Clark County, Nevada, Water, California, Las Vegas, Nevada, top of a water intake pipe, lake level, Mojave Desert, Colorado River  
•       •       •

120 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2022 at 3:25 AM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
0z79
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Gee, I wonder if it has anything to do with the massive water fountain displays, in the middle of a major city that shouldn't exist due to the inhospitable nature of a desert...
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

0z79: Gee, I wonder if it has anything to do with the massive water fountain displays, in the middle of a major city that shouldn't exist due to the inhospitable nature of a desert...


Nope, it couldn't be that, the developers knew what they were doing.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Shut down the golf courses for a season. Use minimal water, just to keep essential grass kind of alive. Everyone must sacrifice.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It makes electric lights...
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: Shut down the golf courses for a season. Use minimal water, just to keep essential grass kind of alive. Everyone must sacrifice.


Nonsense, we need those golf courses.

Probably better stop growing food.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.