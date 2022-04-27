 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   The changing of the seasons is a special time in California, witness the withering pageantry and the dry spectacle of the drought solstice   (abc7.com) divider line
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Californias are a special kind of stupid, aren't they?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to live in dry West Texas (Lubbock).  My biggest problem with lawn watering there was people who would do it at 3pm and it was 105f.  They were essentially just spraying water directly into the sky.  I know people can't understand two steps, but you should limit it to one day a week AND at 5am.

I know, I know b b bbut farmers sloppy irrigation and people shouldn't have grass in the desert. No one is going to adopt Fremen water policies, baby steps.  Baby steps that should have started in the 1960's, but here we are.
 
Jumpthruhoops [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasting water on a lawn is stupid and it's even worse in a desert. Also, screw HOAs. They aren't part of this article, but they are part of the problem, whatever problem it is. Did you stub your toe? Screw HOAs.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flushing It All Away: Californias are a special kind of stupid, aren't they?


Location: New York City

I'll just assume this is a master-class in irony
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Flushing It All Away: Californias are a special kind of stupid, aren't they?

Location: New York City

I'll just assume this is a master-class in irony


Fark user imageView Full Size


we good, thanks
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Flushing It All Away: Californias are a special kind of stupid, aren't they?

Location: New York City

I'll just assume this is a master-class in irony


We have plenty of water though.
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Whelp. Time to pack up the truck and head back to Oklahoma.
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Meh, the people that weren't already trying to conserve water are just going to use 3x more water during the once-a-week watering.
 
jso2897
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Californias are a special kind of stupid, aren't they?


The important thing to remember is that California is an unlivable, disastrous hellhole, and that you should never come here under any circumstances.
Just remember to stay out of California, and you'll be fine.
 
jso2897
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: johnny_vegas: Flushing It All Away: Californias are a special kind of stupid, aren't they?

Location: New York City

I'll just assume this is a master-class in irony

We have plenty of water though.


Looks like a veritable paradise. People should move to New York, instead of California. It's a much better place.
 
Jumpthruhoops [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jso2897: Flushing It All Away: Californias are a special kind of stupid, aren't they?

The important thing to remember is that California is an unlivable, disastrous hellhole, and that you should never come here under any circumstances.
Just remember to stay out of California, and you'll be fine.


And to all the Californians leaving, please remember that places outside of Denver exist. We have so many CA refugees here that we now have In-N-Out and El Pollo Loco.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is this another thread about Ben Shapiro's wife?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: johnny_vegas: Flushing It All Away: Californias are a special kind of stupid, aren't they?

Location: New York City

I'll just assume this is a master-class in irony

[Fark user image image 700x897]

we good, thanks


Yeah, you are

nypost.comView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jumpthruhoops: jso2897: Flushing It All Away: Californias are a special kind of stupid, aren't they?

The important thing to remember is that California is an unlivable, disastrous hellhole, and that you should never come here under any circumstances.
Just remember to stay out of California, and you'll be fine.

And to all the Californians leaving, please remember that places outside of Denver exist. We have so many CA refugees here that we now have In-N-Out and El Pollo Loco.


Good. I'll do what I can to send more.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Dead for Tax Reasons: johnny_vegas: Flushing It All Away: Californias are a special kind of stupid, aren't they?

Location: New York City

I'll just assume this is a master-class in irony

[Fark user image image 700x897]

we good, thanks

Yeah, you are

[nypost.com image 744x495]


Taxi Driver - Thank God for the Rain...
Youtube kGTY-7e3iT0
 
