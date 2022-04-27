 Skip to content
(MSN)   BC stands for 'Bring Cash' Mr. US Air Force Colonel. And by the way the speed limits are metric here   (msn.com) divider line
the voice of raisin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I know the area where he was speeding.  Drove through there myself a few years ago.

the speed limir on the highway is low that far north because the roadway isnt paved, and if you speed, you create a dust cloud so large, that oncoming traffic cannot see the road or anything (including curves) past your vehicle.

Idiot not only wasn't paying attention to the road, but also wasn't paying attention to his affect on oncoming traffic (what little there may be).

beautiful countryside, but you really are in the ass-end of nowhere.

/never pass on by an open gas station if your gas tank is near half full.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Haha
dumbass
 
