(News4Jax)   Florida Preacher Man stuffed his bank account with righteous dollar bills   (news4jax.com) divider line
12
•       •       •

feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ten bucks says Stovetop's wife is named Karen.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You don't get it..IT'S ALL FRAUD.. That's the POINT...You separate the idiots from their money
for some magic words (and maybe some crackers and grape juice) and a floor show...
And you convince them they HAVE to keep doing it or there will be "punishment"...
That's it..That's the last 2000ish years of Western Religion in a farking nutshell..
 
bdub77
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The report says Weems bought a home on the Nassau River and sold it four months later to the church for a $430,000 profit and pocketed the money without board approval. The report calls it embezzlement.
"That's a prison time case," Fallgatter said.

Sounds like they're about to put
khatores
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Ten bucks says Stovetop's wife is named Karen.


Close enough. Stovall and Kerri Weems are pretty well-known in Jacksonville and this isn't just any church...it's part of the "new wave" that started around the early 2000s.

On the good side, it has steadily sapped off a lot of the power of First Baptist of Jax which is finally allowing Downtown to grow and letting more bars in. People are actually moving downtown now (partly due to the real estate market) and the city is becoming less conservatively stifling.

OTOH, these things like Celebration, Southpoint and Eleven22 have kind of perpetuated what you see here.
 
SalmonberryPie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
blogger.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Cage the Elephant - Ain't No Rest for the Wicked [Lyrics]
Youtube zSCOYAJd2PE
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The report says Weems bought a home on the Nassau River and sold it four months later to the church for a $430,000 profit and pocketed the money without board approval. The report calls it embezzlement.
"That's a prison time case," Fallgatter said.

Sounds like they're about to put
"That's a prison time case," Fallgatter said.

Sounds like they're about to put
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's tithing, it's scripture you pagan dolts!

He is now supposed to give 10% of his take to whatever preacher is bilking him
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Free market American religion is indistinguishable from capitalism, and we are looking at a late stage capitalism case for how McChurch is running. It's become a piggy bank for sociopath swindlers who are out for money and power.
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The report says Weems bought a home on the Nassau River and sold it four months later to the church for a $430,000 profit and pocketed the money without board approval. The report calls it embezzlement.
"That's a prison time case," Fallgatter said.

Sounds like they're about to put
"That's a prison time case," Fallgatter said.

Sounds like they're about to put
🎵In the prison
the Florida prison
the pastors shanked tonight🎵
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The report says Weems bought a home on the Nassau River and sold it four months later to the church for a $430,000 profit and pocketed the money without board approval. The report calls it embezzlement.
"That's a prison time case," Fallgatter said.

Sounds like they're about to put
"That's a prison time case," Fallgatter said.

Sounds like they're about to put
Brain Donors (Jailed scene)
Youtube vEJawSrit0g

1:04 for the relevant bit
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why in this day and age is a Church not listed as a business?  Shure some small churches do good things for the neighborhood, but then you have Morman and Jehovah's Witnesses who don't do shiat for people unless you join.  Tax the shiat out of them.
 
