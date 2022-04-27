 Skip to content
(WKRN Nashville)   Guy who liked to cosplay being a Homeland Security agent winds up behind bars after the neighbors shoot his federal K-9, who was being cosplayed by a fox   (wkrn.com) divider line
stjohn
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's the weirdest thing I'll read all day.  Once again, Fark delivers.
 
buster_v
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If you want to be a cop, just go get a job as a cop. It's obviously not that hard.
 
Kristoph57
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

stjohn: That's the weirdest thing I'll read all day.  Once again, Fark delivers.


Its not even 8am Eastern. Give it a minute. Most of Florida hasn't woken up from its late night meth-and-white-claw binge.
 
djfitz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Kristoph57: stjohn: That's the weirdest thing I'll read all day.  Once again, Fark delivers.

Its not even 8am Eastern. Give it a minute. Most of Florida hasn't woken up from its late night meth-and-white-claw binge.


I believe the late-night tweakers are still awake grinding their teeth while staring at the "bugs" on the wall. Give it a few more hours before they're back on Fark.
 
virgo47
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Very sad the fox was killed because the human is a moron
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

buster_v: If you want to be a cop, just go get a job as a cop. It's obviously not that hard.


I don't want to suffer carpal tunnels and die from diabetes
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Guy should of just got a job with the TSA.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stjohn
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The US is an amazing place.  Nowhere else are you given this much rope before being stupid hauls you back by your collar.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

buster_v: If you want to be a cop, just go get a job as a cop. It's obviously not that hard.


I applied for the TSA. Think I did too well on the tests.
 
