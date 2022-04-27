 Skip to content
(CTV News)   'Rolling Chunder'   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
    More: Stupid, Police, Canada, Constable, London, convoy of motorcycle riders, Thunder Ottawa, closed group, Rolling Thunder Ottawa  
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chunder in the Old Pacific Sea
Youtube yeadgZw4Sj4
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Dubbed "Rolling Thunder Ottawa," the convoy plans to loop through downtown Friday and Saturday, though their reasons for the rally are unclear.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


/Pretend they're Canadian flags. Functionally the same type of moron.
 
MissedThePoint
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They didn't try hard enough to come up with an original name.
arcade-museum.comView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Putin still has money and trolls so we'll continue to get protests with no real goal other than to sow discord and division.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
......their reasons for the rally are unclear.

How many racist right-wing groups have to form and act like idiots before you start admitting that the reason for all of this is racist right-wing people trying to act like they have valid ideas and/or grift.

How many have we seen so far? Proud Boys, Yellow Vests, the random incel groups, the "truckers"......it's all the same nonsense, with a lot of the same people involved. Stop feigning shock and surprise.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
AC/DC - Hells Bells (Official Video)
Youtube etAIpkdhU9Q
 
JRoo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MissedThePoint: They didn't try hard enough to come up with an original name.
[arcade-museum.com image 173x320]


I played that on a Sega Genesis.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hey, wasn't Rolling Thunder the name of that one guy from The Village People? The one with the mustache.

Probably not, but it never hurts to asks folks about it.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'd give a lot to fly an F-4 with a full load of napalm over that.
 
Katwang
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Je me prépare pour la deuxième partie du Freedom Convoy.
bicycle spoke card
Youtube krPQ1PMM00Y
 
bughunter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: Hey, wasn't Rolling Thunder the name of that one guy from The Village People? The one with the mustache.



Maybe you're thinking of...

igoshows.comView Full Size
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I come from a land down under
Where beer does flow and men chunder
Can't you hear, can't you hear the thunder?
You better run, you better take cover, yeah...
 
