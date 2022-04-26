 Skip to content
(Inland Valley Daily Bulletin)   $25 Million to build-atop a previously unknown earthquake fault-$80 million to repair, so Cal Poly Pomona's "Gattaca" building is now being demolished. At least Uma Thurman still looks good   (dailybulletin.com) divider line
phaseolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Where's the Kaboom? There was supposed to be an earth-shattering Kaboom."
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phaseolus: [i.kym-cdn.com image 432x1234]


lol
one sees some funny, unexpected things on fark
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: phaseolus: [i.kym-cdn.com image 432x1234]

lol
one sees some funny, unexpected things on fark


Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

puffy999: Lady J: phaseolus: [i.kym-cdn.com image 432x1234]

lol
one sees some funny, unexpected things on fark

[i.imgur.com image 500x1406]


lol

wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, today they might be better at the ground survey. But you'd think by 1992 they would have been good enough to spot a shear line before sinking the foundations.

Congratulations on accepting the sunk cost. Find someplace else in the area, use a modern survey, and build back better.
 
