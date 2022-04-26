 Skip to content
Baby Brandon let go after kidnappers are arrested
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uhh... Let's Go Brandon?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's go Joe Biden!
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frankly, I voted that Brandon not be found.
 
Loris [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's only 3 months old. Should probably release him to the custody of his parents instead of just turning him loose.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kidnappers underestimated the power of the poopy diaper.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just shat myself with surprise!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kid napping again after kidnapping
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loris: He's only 3 months old. Should probably release him to the custody of his parents instead of just turning him loose.


Too much work.  And I'm hungry.

I have a modest alternative....
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone know what possessed someone to steal a 3 month old? Older kids are cute, housetrained, and generally not screaming shiat machines, so I'm curious as to why you'd want a kid that young in the first place...

/also infants generally have a natural defense against kidnappers. It's called 'let me sing you the song of my people when someone I don't like picks me up'.
//air raid sirens are quieter than annoyed babies
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Uhh... Let's Go Brandon?


Just feed him some peaches, 80 percent of the time it fills the diaper every time.

/wait
//wat?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It'sMorphin'Time: Does anyone know what possessed someone to steal a 3 month old? Older kids are cute, housetrained, and generally not screaming shiat machines, so I'm curious as to why you'd want a kid that young in the first place...

/also infants generally have a natural defense against kidnappers. It's called 'let me sing you the song of my people when someone I don't like picks me up'.
//air raid sirens are quieter than annoyed babies


The only time it made sense to take kids was stealing Cabbage Patch Kid dolls back in the early 80s, and then re-selling them before Christmas.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In large part thanks to an employee of a nursing home employee whose facility is just across the street

Thank goodness for that employee of an employee who has a facility.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: It'sMorphin'Time: Does anyone know what possessed someone to steal a 3 month old? Older kids are cute, housetrained, and generally not screaming shiat machines, so I'm curious as to why you'd want a kid that young in the first place...

/also infants generally have a natural defense against kidnappers. It's called 'let me sing you the song of my people when someone I don't like picks me up'.
//air raid sirens are quieter than annoyed babies

The only time it made sense to take kids was stealing Cabbage Patch Kid dolls back in the early 80s, and then re-selling them before Christmas.


Correction:

It's not re-selling if you are offering stolen goods.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baby Donny reportedly screaming and filling his diapers that he was actually kidnapped, the greatest kidnapping. Believe me!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It'sMorphin'Time: Does anyone know what possessed someone to steal a 3 month old?


It seems they are all involved in gangs. Maybe not the grandmother...
 
phoenix352
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Uhh... Let's Go Brandon?


I've seen all the flags, the out pouring of national support makes me appreciate the love in this nation for our fellow countrymen.  We really know how to come together and support each other no matter what.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: It'sMorphin'Time: Does anyone know what possessed someone to steal a 3 month old?

It seems they are all involved in gangs. Maybe not the grandmother...


...Did the newborn throw up gang signs?
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: It'sMorphin'Time: Does anyone know what possessed someone to steal a 3 month old?

It seems they are all involved in gangs. Maybe not the grandmother...


Maybe it was just the gangs I knew growing up, but I have yet to meet a gang member who has any interest in kidnapping children. They usually just sell drugs and try to make money. They'll kick your ass if you piss them off, but I don't think gangsters just go around kidnapping kids for the hell of it. There's probably a touch more to the story.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Cop couldn't find his butt if he had a bell on it.  You need yourself a tracker.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

It'sMorphin'Time: WastrelWay: It'sMorphin'Time: Does anyone know what possessed someone to steal a 3 month old?

It seems they are all involved in gangs. Maybe not the grandmother...

Maybe it was just the gangs I knew growing up, but I have yet to meet a gang member who has any interest in kidnapping children. They usually just sell drugs and try to make money. They'll kick your ass if you piss them off, but I don't think gangsters just go around kidnapping kids for the hell of it. There's probably a touch more to the story.


No, gangs will abduct children and addict them to the marijuanas.
It's true!!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

phoenix352: We really know how to come together and support each other no matter what.


It's Chimpy W. McHitlerburton all over again.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: It'sMorphin'Time: Does anyone know what possessed someone to steal a 3 month old?

It seems they are all involved in gangs. Maybe not the grandmother...


Per the SF Gate story the cops felt grandma was being all shifty-like too.
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Iamos: WastrelWay: It'sMorphin'Time: Does anyone know what possessed someone to steal a 3 month old?

It seems they are all involved in gangs. Maybe not the grandmother...

Per the SF Gate story the cops felt grandma was being all shifty-like too.


You'd think the cops would have been around enough panicking parents\grandparents to know that's actually pretty normal when a kid goes missing...

I'm starting to think no one in that police department has enough chutzpah to stand up and admit they didn't have leads until someone called in a tip.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Anybody know what was in the safe?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is the kid's new nickname Red Chief?
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

It'sMorphin'Time: Does anyone know what possessed someone to steal a 3 month old? Older kids are cute, housetrained, and generally not screaming shiat machines, so I'm curious as to why you'd want a kid that young in the first place...


It's probably easier than grabbing a fatass 12 year old covered in pimple grease.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
At least they let go Brandon.
 
