(CBS News) Not News: cruise ship Ruby Princess is docked in San Francisco with 143 cases of COVID-19. Fark: The ship is due in Subby's town on May 1
    Cruise ship, Princess Cruise Lines ship, 15-day cruise, Holland America Line, Pacific, 10-day Mexico cruise, Ruby Princess, San Francisco  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Perhaps they should be required to return to ports in their home country.  The one whose flag they're flying to avoid maritime and labor laws.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Perhaps they should be required to return to ports in their home country.  The one whose flag they're flying to avoid maritime and labor laws.


Attention passengers, this is your captain speaking. As a special treat for you, we've extended our cruise to include an adventurous 10-day stay in Liberia!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Must be a pleasant change from norovirus.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One more reason I'm glad cruise ships can't navigate near my town.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, so.

Probably not significantly greater than a sample population of simple 'testing positive' out of 1,500 people randomly selected from a AmTrack train, Airline, ComiCon, Fark party...etc.

The Good news is they (the cruise lines) are actually testing people for access.

Where as you can just walk into a Vegas Casino, Holiday inn for a fark party, or a comic con..and it's like 'oh well. just TRY not to lick the door knobs'.

I'd feel safer on a cruise line than DragonCon as far sanitary protocols are applied.
 
