(SoraNews24)   Bank error in your favor. Collect 46.3 million yen   (soranews24.com) divider line
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think I'd take that money back.
 
aerojockey [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So about a buck fifty?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

aerojockey: So about a buck fifty?


46.3 million yen is approximately $360K.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
the town sent another wave of 100,000 payments to each of the 463 households, including the one that had previously received the 46.3 million yen.

This is the most ridiculous part.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Oh, we'll let you keep it. You just have to prove you deserve it first."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You could buy off 5000 Russian widows with that kind of money...
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: "Oh, we'll let you keep it. You just have to prove you deserve it first."

[Fark user image image 850x478]


They're sending him to Korea?
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So... can't just tell the community to talk to each other and figure out who it was.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The really funny part is they have to consult lawyers and the police to see if they can even try to get the money back.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
