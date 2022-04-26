 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Old and busted: Escape from New York. New hotness: Escape from New Jersey despite the quality of life there   (nypost.com) divider line
6
    More: Obvious, New Jersey, Garden State residents, New Jersey residents, New York City, Billy Joel, Garden State Parkway, state's high property tax burden, United States  
•       •       •

225 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2022 at 1:17 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Be careful what you wish for.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'd love to leave NJ for lower property taxes and more moderate weather. Then I look at my options if I want to keep my "quality" of life. I've lived in NYC and suburbs my entire life, used to certain "services" and being within shouting difference of "tourist" activities. Than I am also Jewish. Jews tend to live in expensive areas no matter where, cheap living (ironically) means very few of us.

Rather disturbing when my sister, who moved to Fla last year, came back up with my niece for the holidays and basically went on a food, glorious food tour in NYC and the burbs. And that was before our Zoom Seder with the only other Jewish family in their new neighborhood.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

damageddude: I'd love to leave NJ for lower property taxes and more moderate weather. Then I look at my options if I want to keep my "quality" of life. I've lived in NYC and suburbs my entire life, used to certain "services" and being within shouting difference of "tourist" activities. Than I am also Jewish. Jews tend to live in expensive areas no matter where, cheap living (ironically) means very few of us.

Rather disturbing when my sister, who moved to Fla last year, came back up with my niece for the holidays and basically went on a food, glorious food tour in NYC and the burbs. And that was before our Zoom Seder with the only other Jewish family in their new neighborhood.


I think about leaving NJ for lower taxes and lower housing prices, but then I think about the horror that those low tax states have with underfunded government and politicians who don't like to help their constituents. Also I find more fellow Muslims, along with halal restaurants/markets, Muslim stores in my area along with NYC and Philadelphia than I ever would around most other states. Also I am addicted to arcades (especially those with pinball machines), so thanks to the density of the state, there's a bunch here in New Jersey especially during the summer.

I still hang around Lakewood and Deal sometimes for the Kosher food, though I fight the urge to walk back into a shul again.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
TFA is sus. 70% of moves were people leaving NJ, 30% people moving into NJ. No one moved within the state?
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Reminds me of that song by Bloodhound Gang - "The Ten Coolest Things About New Jersey"
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"What's the best feeling in the world?  Seeing New Jersey in the rear view mirror."  My dad, August 1982 as we crossed the NJ border when moving to the Midwest.

Pretty state, annoyingly arrogant people.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.