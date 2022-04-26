 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AOL) Hero Meet the man who evacuated 200 people from Mariupol in a battered red van, who is not only a hero but also apparently a master at clown car logistics   (aol.com) divider line
21
    More: Hero, Nightclub, Mykhailo Puryshev, Russian forces, Emergency evacuation, Children Act 1989, siege of Mariupol, Laws of war, perilous trips  
•       •       •

718 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Apr 2022 at 9:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's probably had experience at the U.S. / Mexico border.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This one really deserves the Hero tag. He should be very proud of himself. The need as many people like him as they can get.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free candy purveyors look on with great interest
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ. They are living in a video game.

They had scavengers or "stalkers" going out to look for food and clean clothes or even tights for the children who couldn't wash their dirty trousers and underwear. Sheltering children knew him as uncle Misha and he would hand out sweets, he said.

"This War of Mine" wasn't supposed to be a survival how-to manual, but here we are.
 
Hankie Fest [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: He's probably had experience at the U.S. / Mexico border.


What is wrong with you?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: He's probably had experience at the U.S. / Mexico border.


Top of thread.... you gonna get some bites
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: "This War of Mine" wasn't supposed to be a survival how-to manual, but here we are.


It was heavily inspired by the siege of Sarajevo, so I'd say they did a pretty spot-on job portraying the horrors of being a civilian in a war.
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a video of this guy that was linked to in the daily Ukraine tab, but it's nowhere near as upbeat at this article spins it:

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT
https://mobile.twitter.com/Reuters/status/1519105293912788992

(It's not as graphic as some of the other stuff, but it's not a 'hey, let's have the kids find out about this great guy, either)
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: This one really deserves the Hero tag. He should be very proud of himself. The need as many people like him as they can get.


Indeed.

If you can look back and say that you helped save hundreds of lives while risking your own, that's a worthwhile existence
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: There's a video of this guy that was linked to in the daily Ukraine tab, but it's nowhere near as upbeat at this article spins it:

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT
https://mobile.twitter.com/Reuters/status/1519105293912788992

(It's not as graphic as some of the other stuff, but it's not a 'hey, let's have the kids find out about this great guy, either)


OH DEAR GOD MY EYES!!! VERTICAL VIDEO NOOOOOO!!!!!
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/But in all seriousness: we need more people like him in the world.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another antifa activist.
I bet he's Ukrainian Lives Matter.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Dr Jack Badofsky: He's probably had experience at the U.S. / Mexico border.

What is wrong with you?


It's almost kind of a backhandedly interesting idea.  Teaching people how to move the largest amount of people quietly through opposition by hiring coyotes as instructors.  They'd certainly know how to get it done, and if people really need to know...

/kinda like being teamed up with a car thief in a zombie apocalypse
//car thieves aren't great people, most of us don't love them much
///but with zombies banging on the door most of us probably wouldn't worry about it too damn much just then
////yes, fark what was meant by the original poster - but my brain insisted on a fit of, "But what if...?"
 
kbronsito
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My all-time record for shiat like this was when I lived in Buenos Aires and we got 8 people in a jeep. Last person sat on the spare tire outside-ish with his legs inside, River had just won the Super Copa and we went to celebrate. Police didn't give a fark about shiat like that when they are dealing with football celebrations.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

kbronsito: My all-time record for shiat like this was when I lived in Buenos Aires and we got 8 people in a jeep. Last person sat on the spare tire outside-ish with his legs inside, River had just won the Super Copa and we went to celebrate. Police didn't give a fark about shiat like that when they are dealing with football celebrations.


It was nine... forgot we had two people on the front passenger.
Good times.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kbronsito: kbronsito: My all-time record for shiat like this was when I lived in Buenos Aires and we got 8 people in a jeep. Last person sat on the spare tire outside-ish with his legs inside, River had just won the Super Copa and we went to celebrate. Police didn't give a fark about shiat like that when they are dealing with football celebrations.

It was nine... forgot we had two people on the front passenger.
Good times.


College early 80s we got 7 people in a VW Beatle.   And actually drove it to the movies.

It helped that a couple of us were really skinny back then.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: kbronsito: kbronsito: My all-time record for shiat like this was when I lived in Buenos Aires and we got 8 people in a jeep. Last person sat on the spare tire outside-ish with his legs inside, River had just won the Super Copa and we went to celebrate. Police didn't give a fark about shiat like that when they are dealing with football celebrations.

It was nine... forgot we had two people on the front passenger.
Good times.

College early 80s we got 7 people in a VW Beatle.   And actually drove it to the movies.

It helped that a couple of us were really skinny back then.


7 people in a two door civic in downtown LA. I was lying on the back floor

/csb
//good memory, actually
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That van has had more people in it than a Kardashian.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A crowd like that, you don't transport all at once.

Mykhailo Puryshev drove into the city six times last month to evacuate its citizens, somehow surviving despite his red van being all but destroyed.

Yeah. The average load per trip must've been at least double its rated capacity.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.