(CNN)   Almost as brilliant a strategic move as scheduling a tank invasion during mud season, Putin threatens to cut off Poland's gas supplies as soon as it gets warm. Truly, a master strategist
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Force them to expedite the building of infrastructure to replace you.  Solid plan, buyers always go back to their old suppliers after they go to the trouble of finding new ones.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It also means that Russia loses that income, which they kind of need right now. That's what ultimately ended the Arab oil embargo in 1973. They cut off oil to the US as punishment for supporting Israel, and then they noticed that they weren't getting paid anymore, so that plan was canceled.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Force them to expedite the building of infrastructure to replace you.  Solid plan, buyers always go back to their old suppliers after they go to the trouble of finding new ones.


It's like the confederacy burning its bales of cotton. Great success!
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My suspicion: gas needs have spiked such that Russia HAS to cut it off to meet domestic needs.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They're cutting out the middleman and sanctioning themselves.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Alllllrighty then.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: They're cutting out the middleman and sanctioning themselves.


I needed that laugh.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Making eastern Europe less dependent on your only major export, hell the only thing that was keeping your economy afloat, is just brilliant.  Are we certain Putin wasn't taking lessons from TFG?
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They're just trying to hide the fact that Russian gas seems to be spontaneously combusting all across the countryside.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

revrendjim: It also means that Russia loses that income, which they kind of need right now. That's what ultimately ended the Arab oil embargo in 1973. They cut off oil to the US as punishment for supporting Israel, and then they noticed that they weren't getting paid anymore, so that plan was canceled.


And they saw how quickly automakers were moving to increase fuel efficiency.  If they'd held their ground the world would be at 65-70 miles to the gallon by now.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They're insisting that they get paid in Rubles. How can anyone get their hands on enough Rubles to break a $20?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


he knows he'll be dead soon and plans to take us with him.

/hold on to your butts
 
nartreb
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TheBigJerk: My suspicion: gas needs have spiked such that Russia HAS to cut it off to meet domestic needs.


Um, no.   We're talking about methane, not gasoline.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

nartreb: TheBigJerk: My suspicion: gas needs have spiked such that Russia HAS to cut it off to meet domestic needs.

Um, no.   We're talking about methane, not gasoline.


If we're talking strategic meth reserves, we need to bolster defences in Florida.

Specifically to keep people in there.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They demanded Germany pay in rubles as well. Germany told them to get fuct. So, when is Russia planning on cutting off their gas as well?
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The strategic screen door reserves will keep Polish homes comfortable.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
In Soviet Russia, giving finger pulls gas
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

revrendjim: It also means that Russia loses that income, which they kind of need right now. That's what ultimately ended the Arab oil embargo in 1973. They cut off oil to the US as punishment for supporting Israel, and then they noticed that they weren't getting paid anymore, so that plan was canceled.


What happened was one OPEC member broke away from the pact and resumed importing oil, which earned him big favors from the US for decades.

That man was Saddam Hussein.

i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size
 
John Dillerman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Russia delivered an ultimatum last month to "unfriendly" nations that they must pay for their energy in rubles starting April 1 or risk being cut off from vital supplies. But the flow of gas has continued.

How was Poland supposed to know they were serious about the ruble thing with a deadline like that!
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Russia delivered an ultimatum last month to "unfriendly" nations that they must pay for their energy in rubles starting April 1 or risk being cut off from vital supplies. But the flow of gas has continued.

How was Poland supposed to know they were serious about the ruble thing with a deadline like that!


They should offer to pay in Venezuelan Bolivars.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If Putin catches anyone but himself with foreign currency it's gonna be a bloodbath.

Unless it's Canadian dollars or pound sterling, then it'll be a blooudbath.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He mis-remembered "Fark with the proles." as "Fark with the Poles."
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Russia delivered an ultimatum last month to "unfriendly" nations that they must pay for their energy in rubles starting April 1 or risk being cut off from vital supplies. But the flow of gas has continued.

How was Poland supposed to know they were serious about the ruble thing with a deadline like that!


Maybe they can pay in Grampa's old Camel Cash. That's gotta be worth ten times what the ruble is going for nowadays.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You still need gas in the summer. heavy industry, hospitals, jails, food industry, and other things still rely on that shiat.
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

nartreb: TheBigJerk: My suspicion: gas needs have spiked such that Russia HAS to cut it off to meet domestic needs.

Um, no.   We're talking about methane, not gasoline.


I am aware.  But they're losing labor, their energy needs have increased for production needs.  I am imagining there is a factory with a backup gas generator that's running on that because of a lack of electricity among many other things.

Cannibalizing parts of there economy to save other parts during a war is very Russian.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"You must pay in rubles."

"No problem.  Here's a crisp $20. That gets me what....870,000,001 rubles? I'll take all your gas please."
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: kbronsito: Russia delivered an ultimatum last month to "unfriendly" nations that they must pay for their energy in rubles starting April 1 or risk being cut off from vital supplies. But the flow of gas has continued.

How was Poland supposed to know they were serious about the ruble thing with a deadline like that!

Maybe they can pay in Grampa's old Camel Cash. That's gotta be worth ten times what the ruble is going for nowadays.


I don't know if anyone really knows how much a Ruble is worth any more since it can no longer be freely traded.
 
pocket_aces
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Forget Poland.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
KarmicDisaster:

I don't know if anyone really knows how much a Ruble is worth any more since it can no longer be freely traded.

Its worth exactly 100 kopecks
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: Making eastern Europe less dependent on your only major export, hell the only thing that was keeping your economy afloat, is just brilliant.  Are we certain Putin wasn't taking lessons from TFG?


Ok, I will be "that guy", as I obviously missed a Fark memo:

Why do people on Fark refer to Trump as 'TFG'?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ISO15693: KarmicDisaster:

I don't know if anyone really knows how much a Ruble is worth any more since it can no longer be freely traded.

Its worth exactly 100 kopecks


But how much is that in Kaputniks?

static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ObscureNameHere: Flappyhead: Making eastern Europe less dependent on your only major export, hell the only thing that was keeping your economy afloat, is just brilliant.  Are we certain Putin wasn't taking lessons from TFG?

Ok, I will be "that guy", as I obviously missed a Fark memo:

Why do people on Fark refer to Trump as 'TFG'?


Depending on who you ask, it either stands for "The Former Guy" or "THAT F*cking Guy". I personally prefer the latter.
 
