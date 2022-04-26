 Skip to content
(WFAA Fort Worth)   Imagine finding a pretzel curled up on your couch cushion while watching basketball. A large, rattling pretzel   (wfaa.com) divider line
30
686 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Apr 2022 at 5:09 PM



30 Comments
logic523 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking Texas.  It's full of dangerous animals: rattle snakes, Governors, Lieutenant Governors...
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just in time for Notional Pretzel Day
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cities.  We made them for a reason.  Stop living in the burbs, that was the woods a year ago
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Just keeping it warm for ya."
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2/10. Saltier than expected. Also caused massive internal tissue damage leading to hemmorhaging. Needs more crunch.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
breatheandburn.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


/oblig
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: "Just keeping it warm for ya."


Not physically possible
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Non-shaky video. Actual good advice.

What the heck is this? I only watch videos where the object drops from view almost as soon as the video starts and weird air noises occur as they run away.

/cuss words optional
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snake is living life like a cat. It is just doing what he pillow told it to.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Live dangerously?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They killed the snake, assholes. It was just minding its own business. You don't own outside. Bring your couch indoors, stupid bastards.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow they killed the poor fela. How nice. I wish Animals had guns too. Jfc.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It just wanted a loosie and thought they would sell him one
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
*checks link

Outdoor couch, in Texas. Not applicable to me, thankfully. We only have Pygmy rattlers down in FL
 
Trucker
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Hi there.  Is the Dimaondbacks game on yet?"
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh....the couch was outside?  That explains it...I thought the snake was INSIDE their house.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: They killed the snake, assholes. It was just minding its own business. You don't own outside. Bring your couch indoors, stupid bastards.


I hope the snake's friends and family turn that home's crawl space in to a Raiders of the Lost Ark-style snake pit.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Lance Robdon: baronbloodbath: They killed the snake, assholes. It was just minding its own business. You don't own outside. Bring your couch indoors, stupid bastards.

I hope the snake's friends and family turn that home's crawl space in to a Raiders of the Lost Ark-style snake pit.


🤣💯🙏🤷‍♂🍸
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: They killed the snake, assholes. It was just minding its own business. You don't own outside. Bring your couch indoors, stupid bastards.


Try telling a Texan they don't own their outdoor couch.

Those are fightin' words
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And of course he sits in the middle of the couch. Snake-spreading.
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It warned him not to sit there. That spot was probably nice and toasty too from the Texas butt. Do you wonder why mice are taking over Texas?
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Just in time for Notional Pretzel Day


That's an idea.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

akimbotoo: It warned him not to sit there. That spot was probably nice and toasty too from the Texas butt. Do you wonder why mice are taking over Texas?


Is it because of the butts?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Y'alls in Slithering House now, biatches!
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If it was national pasta day, the snake would be a "danger noodle".
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Now that snake is famous, and will look to replace Jen Psaki as press secretary when she decides Peter Doocy has had enough.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Alas, the snake's life ended shortly after the recording stopped, according to Gamble, who said he shot and killed the venomous rattlesnake before disposing of its body later in the night.

Farking asshole. They rattle to warn you so that they don't have to bite. All he had to do was call animal control and it could have been safely removed and relocated. But no.

Hope he meets a copperhead next. No warning from those farkers.
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

akimbotoo: It warned him not to sit there. That spot was probably nice and toasty too from the Texas butt. Do you wonder why mice are taking over Texas?


Not enough snakes?
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nick el Ass: Now that snake is famous, and will look to replace Jen Psaki as press secretary when she decides Peter Doocy has had enough.


Pocket Ninja: according to Gamble, who said he shot and killed the venomous rattlesnake before disposing of its body later in the night.


So much for my above comment.
 
