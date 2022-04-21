 Skip to content
Easter Bunny, Esq
17
    Easter Bunny, Santa Claus, Judge, criminal cases, Bench, Des Moines, Iowa  
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My defense counsel, Mr. Lucious J Beezelbub, is most interested in Mr. Bunny's background.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone learned how to search and replace 🤣
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know much about transferring digital records, but I would think it's a good idea to transfer THE ENTIRE RECORD, including the names, before making it searchable in a public database.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: I don't know much about transferring digital records, but I would think it's a good idea to transfer THE ENTIRE RECORD, including the names, before making it searchable in a public database.


"Database Administrator? Don't we already have, like, three IT guys? Let's go ahead and take that out of the budget."
 
MBooda
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In the past, he did announce the charges.
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I love this story!

Trocadero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Conflict of interest! The prosecutor is a family relation of the judge!
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He's no longer Esq. He was disbarred for egging on witnesses to lie, and repeatedly going hopping mad on a hare trigger in the courtroom.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Doing my part.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

trerro: He's no longer Esq. He was disbarred for egging on witnesses to lie, and repeatedly going hopping mad on a hare trigger in the courtroom.


His misconduct was multiplying.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oyez biatches
 
John Dillerman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I know, technically it's "I don't always create dummy accounts as placeholders in mass updates.  But when I do, I fail to suppress them."

Just didn't have the same ring to it-plus it all comes from the same heady mix of incompetence and arrogance.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

trerro: He's no longer Esq. He was disbarred for egging on witnesses to lie, and repeatedly going hopping mad on a hare trigger in the courtroom.


'Esquire' isn't an actual title that's bestowed by any sort of board or agency.  It's basically a meaningless title that some people tack onto their names because they feel the need to seem more important than they are and they aren't legally entitled to use any other titles like Doctor or Attorney.  The vast majority of people adding 'esquire' to their name are self important douchebags.

/ apologies to Bill S. Preston
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Trocadero: Conflict of interest! The prosecutor is a family relation of the judge!
No he's not, the defendant is
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
There are still Knights?
 
