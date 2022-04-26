 Skip to content
(Phys Org)   There are lies, damn lies, and damning statistics   (phys.org)
    Statistics, Death, statistician Richard Gill, Italian nurse Daniela Poggiali, type of statistical error, Statistician, Dutch nurse Lucia de Berk  
Billy Liar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Stark evidence that mathematics kills people.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Italian justice system is farking terrifying. I'd rather get prosecuted in Mexico because at least there I can bribe my way out of a bullshiat conviction.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A lot more people died of Covid-19 while I've been alive than died before I was born.  Hmmm
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm not sure I buy this.  After all, 83% of all statistics are made up on the spot.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Another stupid waste of resources by prosecutors feeling like they have to have someone to blame. Sometimes people in hospitals just die of whatever they're in there for. It doesn't have to be a murder.
 
robodog
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: The Italian justice system is farking terrifying. I'd rather get prosecuted in Mexico because at least there I can bribe my way out of a bullshiat conviction.


Yeah, those in heaven vs in hell jokes always got it wrong, in hell the Italians run the courts.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
She worked the shift when more people were recorded as dying in all hospitals. And she covered the gaps, which probably added a half hour to each day. Statistics might point towards smoke, but it could just be a cloud in the distance.

And dealing with a cantankerous old Italian mother would've been so common she'd lose more patience than Shipman.
 
KB202
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Remember when the same thing happened in the UK to the woman whose two babies died.

It's time for professional jurors who have training in relevant areas.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What, no accusation of devil worship this time?
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I'm not sure I buy this.  After all, 83% of all statistics are made up on the spot.


83.2%. It has more decimal places, so it's more true.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: MythDragon: I'm not sure I buy this.  After all, 83% of all statistics are made up on the spot.

83.2%. It has more decimal places, so it's more true.


The professional designation in your username adds validity to your assertion.
 
chipaku
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Stark evidence that mathematics kills people.


Making A Math Murderer
Youtube mLEWj-61a4I


They have a whole cool series about math and crime
 
Beta Tested
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

KB202: Remember when the same thing happened in the UK to the woman whose two babies died.

It's time for professional jurors who have training in relevant areas.


People don't understand the difference between you winning the lottery and someone winning the lottery.

The chances of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 : 175,223,510, yet several people a year still win.  The law of large numbers is a thing.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: She worked the shift when more people were recorded as dying in all hospitals.


See?  She was killing people in hospitals that she was nowhere near!
 
Katwang
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This story sounds like the plot in a cop show about an FBI agent and his number geek brother.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Stark evidence that mathematics kills people.


Her sentence was not equal to justice. It was wrong that they convicted her just by the associative property of her work with patients. I hope that her sentence is commuted, and proper blame is distributed to the false accusers.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That was a fun read, what the fark is wrong with Italian trials?
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What the fark?

This is like a Marvel plotline.

Did I read that right? They farked up and thought she was present for the deaths of tons of patients because that's when doctors happened to walk around and see how many people died in the ward since last shift? Is that how Italian hospitals work? What the fark?!
 
