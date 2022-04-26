 Skip to content
(Chron)   Harvard taking steps to atone for past slavery. Still "hiring" TAs and adjunct professors   (chron.com) divider line
NINEv2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
*preemptive
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Don't.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They're spending $100 million dollars.

On themselves.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
buravirgil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ruling class polytechnic.

-- Kurt Vonnegut Jr.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well that should weld shut that can of worms forever
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Why not just put the $100M towards need based scholarships for deserving students of color instead of some giant academic jerk-off fest?
 
